Harte Gold: Transitioning From Explorer To Producer

In a junior sector that has become quite a stock-picker's market over the past nine months, I find some of the safest and lowest risk opportunities come when a company is undergoing a major change. Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) was one such idea I highlighted last year, as the company was set to transform itself into Canada's newest junior gold producer. The stock has since moved from US$0.60 to US$1.40 and the re-rating I expect has nearly come to fruition. A company with a similar profile that I've had my eye on was Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF), but the stock got well ahead of itself earlier this year and I exited my position. Since that time the stock has spent the last six months consolidating and finally looks it may be ready to resume the new uptrend it began earlier this year.

I receive lots of ideas about smaller producers and will admit that most of them do not interest me in the slightest. The market is always forward-looking and while there are tons of 30,000-70,000 ounce producers that seem quite undervalued, I believe most of them to be being ignored for a reason. The issue almost always comes down to resource size, and most of the time these plays have 500,000 ounces or less of gold on their properties. While it's nice to know that a company can produce 35,000-45,000 ounces a year on its property at good costs for the next seven years, the market wants to know what's next? Does the company have several other targets to follow up on to put the cash to work? Is it reasonable to believe they can find new ounces in close proximity to current operations before current mine life is depleted?

The other issue with these plays is that if they aren't really on anyone's radar. Most majors need large operations of well over 100,000 ounces/year to even get interested and move the needle on their production profiles (4.0 million ounces + a year). The mid-tier and intermediate producers can be interested in these junior producers, but only if they see longevity and ultimately an asset they can build on. Unfortunately for the five to 10 companies that do fit this bill, they're stuck in a weird fringe.

They're not an explorer so there's little hype around drill results or discoveries so the exploration community often avoids these names. They're not really a producer and too small to really make the grade as one so they're typically off the radar and underfollowed. Finally, they're not a take-over target in most cases as they're too small for the majors, and the intermediate producers are after the project upside (exploration potential) as well which in most cases they don't have. This leaves these plays relatively ignored and typically undervalued. I had a hard time getting over the valuation of Atlantic Gold last year of under US$125M and even doubted my own conviction briefly as often due to many of these names left uncovered, the undervaluation can be so ridiculous it's hard to make sense of them.

I do not believe that Harte and Atlantic Gold fall into this category, and this is why I have made exceptions for these two and taken long positions. The difference these two companies have with the majority in this group is they have the resources and massive exploration upside, and they're both in the upper-range of the 35,000 - 70,000 ounce producer category. The majority of these plays have a few prospective targets, but otherwise they're really relying on some discovery big or small to add years to their mine life.

So, why Harte Gold and not one of the other 100 producers out there? Let's take a quick look at the company.

Harte Gold initially put out a resource estimate in early 2012 outlining a deposit with roughly 400,000 ounces of gold at a grade of over 8 grams per tonne. This prompted further exploration, and since that resource estimate was released the company has come a long way. They've managed to delineate a new "Middle Zone" deposit, as well as build on a Wolf Zone that has seen only sparse exploration since, all while doubling the depth at their Sugar Zone. In addition, the company has managed to identify several new targets (Jewelry Box, Contact Zone, Lynx Zone, Fisher Zone, Marten Zone and the Eagle Zone). The majority of these targets have been drill-tested and thus far albeit early, results are encouraging.

Below is a look at the zones on a map:

(Source: Company Website)

Moving over to a long section of the property to get a better look at things, we can see that a significant amount of resource expansion drilling has been completed since the 2012 resource estimate. The top left of the below image with a red tint shows the current 400,000 resource. As we can see to the right of the Sugar Zone Deposit, Middle Zone mineralization begins at roughly 150 meters depth and continues to nearly 1000 meters. The exciting part about this zone is that it looks like may become thicker at depth based on recent drilling. The dimensions of the Middle Zone are very similar to that of the dimensions used for the Sugar Zone 2012 resource as the Middle Zone now boasts a 400 meter strike and 800 meters down-dip.

(Source: Company Website)

Focusing on the Sugar Zone deposit first, we've got a deposit that's grown from an 800 meter strike and ~600 meter depths to a deposit that has a similar strike, but has been drilled to nearly double the depth (1,000 meters). Based on the increase in these dimensions, I would expect the Sugar Zone deposit to grow to closer to 800,000 ounces from the current 405,000 ounce resource estimate.

Moving over to the Middle Zone, we've got a deposit that is slightly thicker than the Sugar Zone with similar grades, but of inferior dimensions to the current Sugar Zone deposit. Using a very rough back of napkin calculation, a resource of between 325,000 and 375,000 ounces seems reasonable at the Middle Zone. This is really dependent on where grade comes in and I have used conservative grades for this calculation at 6.0 grams per tonne gold (slightly lower than where I believe the average grade to be).

Based on the above rough estimates, I don't think it's unreasonable to believe Harte Gold is currently sitting on closer to 1.2 million ounces of gold at their Sugar Zone Property, with upside to 2+ million ounces if some of the regional targets can deliver.

A 1.2 million ounce resource at Sugar Zone would be a big deal as it would increase the current resource threefold, potentially allow for a higher throughput if permits can be secured, and also extend the mine life by several years -- all making the project more economic. The 2012 PEA envisioned $600 all-in sustaining cash costs, initial capex of just over $100 million US, and an after-tax NPV of $92 M at a 5% discount rate. I believe the NPV to be irrelevant to the current situation for two reasons:

1. It was done in 2012 so the gold price used was US$1,490/oz -- well above current prices.

2. The PEA was based on a resource of 400,000 ounces, I believe the current resource to be closer to 1 million ounces. This should significantly increase the NPV as the capex has stayed at similar prices (optimization), and would only increase if the company decides to increase mill throughput.

What I like about the Harte Gold story is that the company has provided themselves the ability to become cash-flow positive for a modest capex (~$115M), and can now fully fund aggressive exploration programs to follow up on their drill-ready targets. It looks like there's a potential that the Sugar Zone deposit and Middle Zone deposit may connect at depth which would add further ounces in this main zone alone. Any regional discoveries at Fisher, Eagle or Lynx could then act as satellite deposits to the main Sugar Zone.

The other exciting development as of late is that the Middle Zone is getting thicker at depth. Recent intersections of 4.02 meters of 8.27 grams per tonne gold, 9.57 meters of 6.52 grams per tonne gold, and 7.56 meters of 8.03 grams per tonne gold are all extremely encouraging and nearly double the thickness of most assays received from the Middle Zone to date. The most recent intersection of 7.02 meters of 13.68 grams per tonne gold is one of the best hits to date at the Middle Zone, yet the market has not batted an eyelid.

Initial results from the Lynx Zone have been encouraging with LZ-17-01 and LZ-17-03 returning 0.63 meters of 2.22 grams per tonne gold and 0.51 meters of 3.51 grams per tonne gold, respectively. While these aren't exceptional holes by any means, any mineralization in early scout holes is always a good sign. The company has recently mobilized a drill rig to test the Marten Zone target to the west of Dyohessarrah Lake.

Based on the fact that Harte likely has already delineated a resource of 1+ million ounces between their Sugar Zone/Middle Zone deposits and is seeing encouraging mineralization at regional targets, there is certainly room to build on this property-wide. The fact that most of these targets are all near-mine targets is very encouraging, as the property holds a total of 80,000 hectares to explore.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The ultimate upside to Harte is the above, a Richmont 2.0 scenario. The company was just acquired within 100 kilometers of Harte's Sugar Zone Property and had similar grades, similar costs, but a larger production profile.

The key for Harte Gold will be looking to increase throughput with an updated resource estimate, and also hitting at some regional targets to ultimately move this resource to closer to 2.0 million ounces. Assuming permitting is not an issue, this would allow the company to move closer to the 100,000 ounce annual production threshold which immediately moves the company onto the radar of other producers like Alamos Gold (AGI), and also into the producer space as a respected name.

Looking at the weekly chart, we've got a stock that has pulled back to its 40-week moving average with the potential for 4 of 5 losing months in a row. The stock has pulled back to this moving average in a controlled manner, managed to close on the highs for the week, and is also sitting right at its 38.2% retrace of the 2016 bull move. There is no guarantee that the stock will bottom here, but based on the valuation and the low-risk chart setup, I have started a position in the stock. I am long the stock from CAD$0.58 as there is better liquidity on the Canadian market, but the stock also trades on the U.S. exchange under the ticker HRTFF.

Over the past six months Harte Gold has significantly improved their balance sheet (+$35M), has expanded on the main zone of their property and identified several regional targets, and has begun construction at their Sugar Zone Property. Despite all of this progress, the market has shaved nearly US$100M off of Harte Gold's market cap. There's no question that the company was ahead of itself earlier this year, but I believe the upcoming developments (new producer, new resource, aggressive drill program on several targets) could be the catalyst for a trade back to the highs.

Based on the current sub-$200 million enterprise value I believe the company to be undervalued, and to have significant room for growth if the company can continue to deliver as they have been over the past 18 months. Richmont was bought out for nearly US$700M (3.5x Harte's current value) as a sub-100,000 ounce producer in roughly the same jurisdiction. If Harte can prove up 2-3 million ounces at their property, start hitting at regional targets and receive permitting/ justify increasing throughput, a re-rating to a US$400 million market capitalization (US$0.70) is in store down the road.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRTFF, SPVEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.