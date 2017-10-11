The IWM Small-Cap Euphoria

It wasn't long ago that small caps were almost certainly headed for a correction. The August 2017 candle was definitely a false indicator. At the time, iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) had given back all the gains on the year. The index closed below the 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages for the first time since June 28th, 2016. Fifteen dollars and 11.5% later, here we are at new, all-time highs, along with the rest of the indices. Choose your narrative: Cheap valuation, Trump's tax plan, technical breakout, more buyers than sellers, etc.

Recently, Goldman Sachs came out with a note saying the market is pricing in a 60% chance of tax reform. Small caps have been the primary beneficiary of Trump's agenda, since most of these company's sales are domestic. Another driver would have to be the historically low junk bond yields, which continue to go lower. Who in their right mind is buying Greek 10 years at 5.5%?

Moving on to credit markets, they have been filled with free money, and smaller fish are going to benefit from cheap money. I'm not speaking about the small regional banks that have driven the majority of earnings in the sector. I'm talking about the 30%+ that don't have any earnings-which wouldn't obviously benefit from tax cuts. These companies are also excluded from iShares' P/E ratio calculation, disclosed on their site.

Financials are hot right now, and IWM is comprised 18% of financials. Since the market has convinced itself that rates are going up and banks are going to start lending. Unfortunately, so far, the only part of the curve making serious moves is the short end -- a discussion we'll have to save for a later date.



Here's a popular chart going around these days from Thomson Reuters. Technically speaking, this is the most overvalued small caps have been, relative to large caps in history. Whether this is driven by fiscal policy, irrational expectations, or fund managers chasing returns is anyone's guess. When we look at complacency though, this market has priced in zero risk.

Focusing on the University of Michigan poll, we're back to 2006 levels with a survey of people who think stocks will be higher a year from now. The most recent investor's intelligence sentiment poll this week hit the 96th percentile, a 4 to 1 ratio of bulls to bears, the highest in nearly 30 years.

Complacency at Play

Couple this confidence level with max drawdowns being at record lows in the overall market, and you have a complacency cocktail. Dip buyers continue to be rewarded on any given time frame. Volatility and put selling continues to be a profitable strategy for the time being. When this will end is also a shot in the dark, but froth usually begets more froth.

That said, put buying should be an added strategy for IWM investors.

The past five trading days have been consolidation mode for IWM, which should be seen as bullish, since it's been trading at lower volume. There is a good chance that it rallies once more before ultimately making its market correction.

Here are the technical prices for IWM:

High and Low 52-Week High 150.68 1-Month High 150.68 LAST PRICE = 149.86 1-Month Low 140.82 52-Week Low 114.88

Source: Barchart.com

The $160 level is a good strike price for put buying, this will give you market exposure on the downside. Top picking is hard, especially in a market that is in truly uncharted territory. Stick to your plan if you're going to play this to the short side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.