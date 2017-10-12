General Electric: Table Set For Dividend Cut

What Happened?

General Electric (NYSE: GE) share continued to nosedive on Monday as the bear case seems to be gaining steam.

JPMorgan’s (NYSE: JPM) Stephen Tusa appeared on CNBC’s Halftime report and added some color to the statement he made a couple days ago stating the new CEO’s abrupt announcement of the dismissal of several top executives was a “major negative.”

Stephen Tusa Jr. stated:

“General Electric shares could fall 14 percent and a dividend cut is "increasingly likely.”

Tusa’s position is that the abrupt departure of CFO Jeff Bornstein is a signal that the numbers may be much worse than anticipated. Tusa bases this thesis on the fact the narrative on Bornstein previously was that he would be an integral party of the new organization. This has led many to believe the table is set for a dividend cut when Flannery announces the new plan on November 13. General Electric was quick to respond.

General Electric says dividend a top priority

General Electric quickly put out a statement to CNBC regarding Tusa’s report stating:

"The dividend remains a top priority."

This did not seem to sit well with most. Many pundits were quick to point out the statement leaves room for a potential cut. The dividend being a “top priority” is not the same as saying the dividend is sacrosanct. I would tend to agree. Granting, I believe market participants have gotten so caught up to the hullabaloo that they are parsing each statement with a little too much fervor.

General Electric will not cut dividend

The point many are making is that General Electric’s free cash flow barely covers the current dividend payout. Therefore, the company’s plans for restructuring will be hampered due to the fact there is no cash on the books to invest in the company’s new ventures. Nothing could be further from the truth if you ask me.

The company can take out debt to pay dividend

After Tusa gave his thoughts on CNBC, the anchor turned to Joe Terranova and asked what he thought of the dire dividend predictions from Tusa. Terranova quickly responded and stated the company could easily take out some debt to pay the dividend, problem solved. It is intriguing to me that Tusa did not mention this. His only option for the company was that they may have to sell off assets to make the dividend payment. It seems like he has a one track mind regarding General Electric and it’s all bad. Actually, many companies take out debt to pay the dividend. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one example. Things have gotten so bad the actual announcement of the reset may now be a “buy the news event.”

Waiting for the other shoe to drop

Many market participants are advising you should wait for the other shoe to drop prior to taking a position. This is more often than not sage advice. Nevertheless, there are times when doing so causes an investor to miss out on extreme values. With the stock down over 25% year-to-date and many believing a dividend cut may be on the table, I’d say the risk/reward equation favors staying long at this point. The time to buy is when there is blood in the streets.

Contrarian mindset

“The time to buy is when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own.”

This well-known maxim is credited to Baron Rothschild, a British financier and member of the famous banking family who reportedly made a fortune buying in a panic following the Battle of Waterloo. What a great contrarian quote. In investing, a contrarian is one who attempts to profit by investing against the grain, to go against the crowd, because the crowd is usually wrong and always late.

A contrarian believes that certain crowd behavior among investors can lead to exploitable opportunities. Pervasive cynicism about a stock or sector can drive the price so low that it exaggerates the investment's perils and belittles its future prospects. Identifying and seizing on these opportunities is a well-known investing tactic utilized by legendary investing experts such as Warren Buffett. I believe General Electric may present such an opportunity currently.

The Bottom Line

Times of turmoil often present the best buying opportunities for savvy dividend growth and income investors. Contrarians find their best investment opportunities during times of bad news or panic.

Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. The herd running for the door is what creates the opportunity to buy a solid company with sound prospects, like General Electric at a discount. Hopefully, you have some dry powder stored away and take advantage. Bornstein is going to clean house and right the ship. 12 to 18 months after the reset I posit those who had courage in their convictions will be greatly rewarded. Just look at the McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) case. Steve Easterbrook took over the reins of McDonald’s at a time when no one gave the company a chance. Many wondered what Easterbrook could possibly do to improve the situation. The stock is up over 70% during Easterbrook’s tenure.

Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your due diligence and consult an investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions.

