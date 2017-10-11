Costco: Bricks And Clicks And Other Nuggets From Q4 Earnings

It's been about a week since I wrote "Amazon no match for the Costco experience" in which I posited that Costco (COST) is well managed, with steadily increasing earnings and had plenty of room yet to run despite a relatively high valuation. Since that time, Q4 results were released with earnings, revenue, and same store comps exceeding expectations while gross margins contracted a bit.

The result? Investor reaction was swift and ugly, with shares selling off from a Thursday close of $167.07 and pulling back almost 8% to close at $154.61 yesterday before recovering somewhat today.

COST data by YCharts

To be fair, while I did express confidence that q4 results would be solid, I also warned that "Good might not be Good Enough" as management had previously indicated strong July and August sales, which resulted in heightened investor expectations.

Quarterly Update

So what did those Q4 numbers look like? EPS came in at $2.08 vs. expectations of $2.02 on revenue that was in line at $42.3 billion. Comparable same store sales showed an increase of 8.9% vs. expectations of "only" 7.9%. - that's a 12.6% beat folks. This continued a trend of same store comparable sales that have been steadily improving as the company had previously reported 2% YoY comp growth in Q1; 3% comp growth in Q2; and 5% comp growth in Q3. In addition, average sales per visit increased 2.1% on 3.9% more traffic in the stores. All in all, some pretty solid numbers.

So why the selloff?

The knock on Costco's quarter was that the earnings beat was aided by the recent hike in membership fees and was more a one-off manufactured event than ongoing and organic in nature. Also, gross margin declined by about 20 bps from the year ago quarter and was also down sequentially from Q3, reigniting concerns of a developing grocer price war.

COST Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

By way of comparison, gross profit margin for competitors Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Kroger (KR) are much higher.

WMT Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

However, this disparity evaporates when considering net profit margin. Remember, gross margin is just the difference between revenue and cost of goods sold. There are still a lot a bills left to pay before you arrive at net profit or, in the case of some competitors, the lack thereof.

Everything else being equal, all that lower gross margins mean is that Costco charges less for its products relative to what it pays for them compared to the competition. This shouldn't be any surprise as this concept is basically their core strategy - it's what the company calls Price Leadership, a term which essentially means charging the lowest prices it possibly can on everything from soup to nuts to everything in between. In fact, the company has stated in past shareholder reports that gross profit will take a back seat to the broader goal of gaining membership.

It's a strategy that is proven to work. Costco collected $2.6 billion in subscription fees last year as the number of paying members rose to 47.6 million from 44.6 million.



Costco's membership fee income accounts for about 70% of its operating income, and loyal members renew at a 90% rate precisely because margins are so low. Think of it this way, instead of Costco incrementally earning income on every extra fraction of margin it can squeeze out of client's wallets during the year on prices, the company collects that income up front in the form of a fee that members happily fork over for the privilege of buying products at or near cost. It is, after all a "wholesale" club, so it needs to offer products at "wholesale" prices. Costco makes most of its income by selling access to low price quality products and not on the sale of the products themselves.

So, while gross margins might be getting squeezed a tad, membership fees, which again, make up the bulk of the firms operating income, increased 13% YoY last quarter, raking in $943 million (vs. street expectations of $924 million). Yes, renewal rates were down slightly to 90% from 90.2% which management attributes more or less to the new credit card, and some automatic renewals that were forfeited as a result of the change. If this is the case, and there is no reason to think otherwise, the decline will be temporary and renewal rates bounce back over the course of the next quarter or two.

Bricks and Clicks

Other notable takeaways from the earnings call are that the company continues to add new warehouses (the bricks) and expand its footprint both here and abroad. According to information on the company website, 11 new locations were opened in Q4 -17, including international store openings in Australia, France, Japan, and Iceland. Conspicuously absent from this list is China, which remains a significant expansion opportunity.

in terms of e-commerce (the clicks), Costco's online sales grew 21% YoY for the quarter and were up 30% YoY for September. It is expanding its online grocery business with "Costco Grocery" which will offer about 500 non-perishable food items for free 2 day delivery anywhere in the U.S. with any order of $75 or more. At the same time, the company is expanding its partnership with Instacart which is currently offered at about 2/3's of U.S. locations with about 1700 items available for same day delivery.

All in all, the Costco playbook remains intact and recent hype over perceived weakness is overblown. While valuations are still relatively high vs. peer groups, they are justified in light of the company's stable revenue, leading industry position, continued solid growth, strong member loyalty as measured by 90% renewal rates. Current share price weakness can be viewed as providing a more attractive entry point for investors seeking stable long-term growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.