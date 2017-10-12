MoneyGram's CFIUS Problem

On April 15, 2017, Alibaba's (BABA) financial affiliate Ant Financial (Ant) agreed to purchase MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) for $18 per share. Ant, which is controlled by BABA CEO Jack Ma, increased its price from $13.25 to $18 after Euronet (EEFT) put in a bid for $15.20.

In order for the transaction to close, the companies need approval from The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). I explain the reasons why gaining CFIUS security clearance will prove difficult and why the stock should experience a substantial drop on a deal break.

CFIUS is an inter-agency committee that reviews foreign purchases of US companies to determine if the transactions pose a threat to the national security of the United States. A typical CFIUS review will last 30 days with an additional 45-day investigation if security concerns are not resolved during the initial period.

CFIUS under Trump

The election of Donald Trump and his focus on putting America first have led to much attention on CFIUS amid their reviews of several recent merger agreements. During the Trump presidency, CFIUS has become more aggressive in scrutinizing acquisitions. Since the beginning of the year, they have blocked at least nine deals, which is a historically high number.

In July, CFIUS's opposition to Chinese firm HNA Group's investment in Global Eagle Entertainment resulted in the cancellation of the deal. This Reuters article noted the "protection of customer data passed on through Global Eagle’s WiFi service was a major area of concern for CFIUS." This action by CFIUS could be important for the MGI decision because much of the criticism of its merger revolves around customer data. In addition, the recent Equifax hack could influence CFIUS to place more of a priority on protecting citizen data.

This tougher stance by CFIUS appears to be the design of former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. Even though he left the public sector in August, Bannon said his philosophy helped shape CFIUS, and current officials are following through on his agenda. Bannon has been a fierce critic of China and declared that the US is at economic war with the country.

A couple other China hawks have prominent roles on CFIUS, including Peter Navarro (White House National Trade Council) and Robert Lighthizer (United States Trade Representative).

Peter Navarro, Director of the White House National Trade Council, wrote a book entitled Death by China in 2011 and later produced a documentary with the same name. In 2013, he warned about the dangers of Chinese hacking, "Chinese cyberattacks are rapidly escalating..these bandits are relentlessly probing American corporations, stealing everything from technologies and trade secrets to bid documents and financial information." According to this TheStreet article, the National Trade Council has a lot of influence over CFIUS.

Robert Lighthizer, as United States Trade Representative, makes up one of nine members of CFIUS. Lighthizer recently described China as an unprecedented threat to the world trading system, and he is currently investigating the country's trade practices.

Congressional Opposition

Several members of Congress have raised questions about the merger, with some concluding the deal was not in the best interests of the United States.

Congressman Robert Pittenger of North Carolina believes MoneyGram’s customers could see their data exposed if the merger is completed, "If the transaction is approved, China would gain direct access to a significant amount of transactional data in MoneyGram’s network. The data would include names, bank account numbers, as well as the location of MoneyGram customers."

Chris Smith, Congressman from New Jersey, expressed similar reservations about the acquisition, “[MoneyGram] would give the Chinese government significant access to information on financial markets as well as the financial dealings of US citizens.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is the latest politician to discuss the risks posed by the MoneyGram deal. Last week, Bloomberg news reported Schumer, along with Senators Sherrod Brown and Michael Bennet, planned to write a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin encouraging close scrutiny of acquisitions that give foreign investors access to personal data of US citizens. Their concern was that "such information could provide a foreign government with access to information that could be used for intelligence or other purposes adverse to U.S. interests."

Other Potential Issues

The Chinese government's ownership stake in Ant could provide CFIUS more reason to block the deal. It acquired a significant position in Ant after leading a fundraising round in 2016. The exact percent owned by the Chinese government is not known, but this article describes Chinese state-controlled funds as top donors, while some has estimated the stake is around 15%.

Another potential problem for Ant and its pursuit of MoneyGram is Jack Ma's role in transferring Alipay (now Ant) from Alibaba in 2010. Yahoo accused Jack Ma and Alibaba of transferring ownership of Alipay without the approval of the board of directors. The parties eventually settled their dispute, but analysts covering Yahoo believed they got short-changed in the controversial incident.

MoneyGram CFIUS Process

The company has not been forthcoming in providing information about the progress or timeline of the CFIUS review. The merger agreement stated that both MGI and Ant must have submitted a notice to CFIUS by February 23, 2017. It is not clear if this is when the first review commenced.

Media reports suggest the company pulled and refiled in mid-July. It is possible that this July refile was its second. The latest refile should be coming up on the 75-day maximum time period. A September news report states the company is preparing to resubmit the deal for review if they fail to receive approval during this latest round.

Conclusion

There does not appear to be a clear answer on where MGI would trade if the deal breaks. I have seen some estimate the drop will be only to around $15, with the EEFT bid as a floor for the stock, while others think it will fall much lower.

With Ant out of the picture, I doubt Euronet would bid against itself and maintain its 15.20 offer. On EEFT's April 26, 2017, earnings conference call, CEO Mike Brown said this about the cost of a potential MoneyGram acquisition, "This is a big one; this would have taken all our powder and then some." This does not sound like a company willing to overpay, especially if there are no other bidders. MGI was trading at around $8 before the election and then shot up to $12 in the months after Trump's victory and before Ant's initial bid. If MoneyGram fails to gain CFIUS approval, I believe the stock will drop to $12 if not lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.