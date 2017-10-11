Cocoa Challenges Technical Resistance

Since the middle of August, cocoa has been making higher lows and higher highs on the active month December ICE futures contract. Cocoa had been one of the worst performing soft commodities since reaching highs of $3,422 per ton in December 2015. The price fell to lows below $1,800 per ton in May, June, and July of this year, but in August, it began a recovery that resulted in a bullish trading pattern.

Cocoa is the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products. Over recent years, Asian demand, particularly from China, had fostered a bull market. Even when other raw material prices fell to multi-year lows in late 2015 and early 2016, cocoa bucked the trend and was one of the best performers. However, what goes up often eventually goes the other way, and in the cocoa market, the bull of recent years turned into a bear. While cocoa’s recovery led it to be one of the leaders in the soft commodities sector in the third quarter, posting a 7.36% gain for the three-month period, it continues to run into selling on rallies. This week, we have seen another example of failure at a higher high, but cocoa continues to work its way to the upside, and eventually, the bear market that has been in place since late 2015 will come to an end.

A move to the top end of the trading range

Cocoa had been a falling knife until July, but there is some evidence that it has finally found a bottom. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, ICE cocoa futures fell from a high of $3422 per ton in December 2015 to a low of $1,769 in mid-June 2017. The decline of over 48% brought cocoa futures to the lowest price since August 2007. Since the recent low, cocoa has been trading in a range from the lows to a high of $2,117 on the weekly chart. While the top end of the trading range appears as a wall of selling, the lows have been progressively higher. Source: CQG

The daily cocoa chart outlines the range from just under $1,800 per ton to $2,127 on the December futures contract that has been in place since April 2017. Volatility has picked up in the cocoa futures market, and since October 9, it has traded in a range from $1,999 to $2,117 in just three sessions. Cocoa closed on the highs on Wednesday, October 11. The reason for the higher low on the daily chart is the contango in the cocoa market. Source: ICE

The forward curve of the ICE cocoa market shows that the term structure is in contango, a condition where deferred prices are progressively higher than nearby futures prices. Contango tends to be present in commodities markets that are in equilibrium, where supply and demand are in balance, or when a surplus condition is present. In the cocoa market, the present contango is the result of oversupply which has weighed on the price of the soft commodity.

Supply remains abundant

Over 60% of the world’s cocoa beans grow in the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Cocoa is a commodity that tends to thrive in equatorial climates around the world. In the two West African nations that supply the bulk of the primary ingredient in chocolate to the world, the crops have been more than ample to satisfy global demand. While many Middle Eastern countries depend on oil production for economic survival, the Ivory Coast and Ghana are dependent on the annual cocoa harvest for revenue. Moreover, the many people in the two countries earn their livings from something related to the cocoa crop. Three major factors tend to impact the price of cocoa each year. First, the weather is the primary driving force during the growing and harvest seasons. Second, crop diseases can wipe a crop out during some years. Finally, political events in these countries can affect logistics and impede the ability to transport even the healthiest crop to port during coups, uprisings, or other events that are not out of the ordinary in African nations. However, when it comes to supplies over the past two years, they have been sufficient to satisfy global demand.

Demand is strong in Asia

In the world of commodities, fundamental analysis is the study of the supply and the demand side of the markets. In cocoa, one of the reasons that the price moved to highs as many other raw material prices were falling in 2014, 2015, and even early 2016 was that demand for chocolate confectionery products from China and the rest of Asia was increasing. China’s consumption of cocoa has been rising on an exponential basis, which kept a bid under cocoa during the bull market that came to an end in 2016. Demand for cocoa remains strong from the Asian continent, but there are signs that it will grow during 2017/2018, according to Cargill, one of the world’s leading agricultural companies. Cargill is looking for a 3-4% increase in Asian demand this year compared with a global growth rate of 2-3%. While demand has leveled or even declined in mature markets in the U.S. and Europe, consumers are eating more chocolate in China and India. With a total of around 2.661 billion people in those two nations, which is over one-third of the world’s total population, the chances are that cocoa prices will receive support from increasing rates of consumption in the world’s two most populous nations. Cargill and Barry Callebaut AG, both top cocoa processors, expect that the demand trend will erode the current market surplus and lead to higher prices for cocoa beans.

Range trading and consolidation over recent months

The price of cocoa fell like a stone throughout 2016 and the first half of 2017 reaching the lowest level in almost a decade. However, over recent months, the price has settled into a trading range from just under $1,800 to just over $2,100, and the period of consolidation after the sharp drop from late 2015 is likely constructive for the price. Since prices have come down, production will likely decline while demand from Asia increases. Cocoa does not have an indefinite shelf-life, so inventories are likely to decline as demand picks up at lower prices and older beans become unmarketable. Cocoa’s ability to hold above $1,800 per ton over recent months and the pattern of higher lows means that we will eventually break to the upside and the price will recover. This week, December cocoa futures traded up to $2,117 on the December futures contract on October 11. On Monday, October 9, cocoa futures put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart and then recovered back to a new high on Wednesday.

Can a long bear market come to an end?

I believe that cocoa is currently in the process of ending its bear market that took the price to almost a decade low a few months ago. The current state of the cocoa market looks a lot better than it has for the past year. I believe that cocoa beans found a bottom under the $1,800 per ton level, and the higher lows since then are a sign of price strength. In a market that is looking to break to the upside after a prolonged period of selling, it is typically best to look to buy on price weakness. Buying rallies can turn sour fast as we saw on October 9. However, the pattern of higher lows suggests that buying on dips, taking profits on rallies while maintaining a small core long position could be the best way to approach the cocoa futures market in the weeks and months ahead. For those who do not trade futures, NIB is the cocoa ETN product that does a reasonable job replicating price action in the cocoa futures market.

Source: Yahoo Finance

NIB trades an average of just under 100,000 shares each day, and with net assets of around $69 million, it is a product that can be useful for small traders and investors when it comes to long-side exposure to the cocoa market. I suggest caution when it comes to stops on these types of ETN products as they can be illiquid at times.

Cocoa appears to be emerging from a long period of bear market conditions, but the switch from bear to bull could be a volatile and challenging process in commodities futures markets.

