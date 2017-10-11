Copper Moves Back Above $3

Doctor Copper is an industrial metal that tends to tell us a lot about the health of the global economy. The red metal that is an essential building block for infrastructure posted a double-digit gain on the London Metals Exchange in the third quarter. Copper trades on both the LME in London and COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the United States. The London contract trades in dollars per ton, and the U.S. future represents the price in dollars per pound. The LME offers a forward contract, and the most active trading occurs in the 90-day forwards. The structure of the LME encourages producer, and consumer hedging as deliveries can occur each business day of the year. The COMEX contract is a standardized future with delivery periods at the end of contract months. Therefore, there are differences between the two pricing mechanisms for the red metal. However, both exchanges price copper in dollars, which is the reserve currency of the world. Since the beginning of January, the dollar has moved lower after trading to the highest level since 2002 at the very start of the year. While a weaker dollar provides support for the price of copper and other raw materials, there is a lot more going on in the copper market these days, which is the reason the base metal has been moving to the upside and is once again north of $3 per pound.

The Chinese Congress is coming

On October 18, the Chinese Party Congress will convene for the first time since 2012 and President Xi will consolidate his power as General Secretary of the Asian nation. In the lead up to the Congress, China has been an aggressive buyer of raw materials lifting the prices of many commodities that are the building blocks of infrastructure. Copper demand has increased as a result of Chinese buying over recent months, but it is moderate economic growth in the United States, Europe, and around the world that have also contributed to higher prices for the red metal. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper futures highlights, the price broke out to the upside above technical resistance at $2.8230 per pound in July, and at the end of August, it rose above the $3 per pound level for the first time since November 2014. China is the world’s leading copper consumer, and with the Party Congress coming soon, the price action in the red metal could be signaling new economic stimulus in the world’s most populous nation under President Xi’s “new normal” policies announced in 2016. When it comes to economic growth in China, the “new normal” established lower prospects for growth than the double-digit rate seen over recent decades while at the same time creating an environment for stable growth in the nation. Any stimulative initiatives that come out of the Party Congress could cause additional buying in the copper market, and this week, we have seen a recovery in the price of the red metal after it corrected from recent highs.

Copper rejects lows, and the bullish trading pattern continues

On September 5, the price of copper rose to a high of $3.1785 per pound. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the move to the upside that commenced in June took copper to the September 5 high in what was a one-way move. However, the base metal ran out of gas at just under $3.20 per pound and fell to lows of $2.8940 on September 22 in a corrective move. Copper never challenged the level of critical support at $2.8230, which was the price it had broken to the upside from in July. On October 5, even though the dollar was challenging technical resistance and there tends to be an inverse price relationship between the U.S. currency and metals prices, copper moved back above the $3 per pound level. Copper rejected lows under the $2.90 level and was trading around $3.06 on October 10. Technical resistance for the red metal now stands at the September 5 high and at $3.2745 per pound, the peak dating back to July 2014.

Base metals have been the place to be in commodities

Copper is not the only base metal that has been shining brightly in 2017. The base metals sector of the commodities market was the best-performer in Q3 posting a gain of 10.74%. Moreover, it is the leader through the first nine months of this year, appreciating by 16.11%. The price of aluminum closed Q3 at $2132.50 per ton at the end of September and was up 11.42% and 25.37%, respectively, in Q3 and for 2017. On October 10, three-month aluminum forwards on the LME were trading at $2,160, higher than the Q3 closing level. Nickel closed Q3 at $10,655 per ton and gained 14.20% in Q3. Nickel was 5.6% higher over the first three-quarters of the year and was trading at $10,990 per ton on October 10. Lead posted a 9.48% gains in Q3 and is 25.66% higher over the first nine months of the year closing Q3 at $2,507 per ton. On October 10, the price of lead on the LME was at $2,520 per ton. Zinc rallied 14.97% on the LME in Q3 and was 22.73% highs so far in 2017 at the end of Q3 as it closed the quarter at $3,164 per ton. On October 10, three-month zinc forwards were trading at $3,238 per ton. Finally, tin has been a laggard in the base metals sector as it only managed a 4.02% gains in Q3 and was still 0.98% lower on the year. Tin closed Q3 at $20,725 per ton and was trading at $20,825 on October 10.

Every base metal has moved higher since the end of Q3, and the sector continues to power higher as China has been buying and stockpiling the building block commodities for infrastructure building.

Copper and base metals are telling us a lot about the global economy

There may be no other sector of the commodities market that is as sensitive to Chinese and global economic growth than the nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. These metals do well during periods of economic expansion and suffer when contraction weighs on economic conditions. Moreover, they tend to signal future strength or weakness, and these days, the signs from the base metals sector are a glowing report card for global economic conditions.

While the recent price surge could be a result of Chinese stockpiling leading into their Party Congress, moderate economic growth in the United States and Europe is contributing to the ascent of the prices of these metals. When it comes to copper, the recent rebound may mean a test of an even higher high in the sessions ahead, and one indicator is currently pointing to a tighter market in the red metal.

Stocks are moving lower again - The price levels to watch

Copper stocks on the LME have begun to drop once again. After peaking at over 313,000 metric tons on September 21, the day before copper found its most recent bottom at just under $2.90 per pound; stocks have declined to 289,875 tons as of October 10. While LME stocks are subject to market manipulation by dominant participants and the LME is owned by a Chinese company, they tend to influence prices. Over recent sessions, the drop in inventories has supported the price of the red metal.

Copper is now trading in a range between $2.90 and $3.18 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract. At $3.09 per pound on October 11, the price is just three cents above the midpoint of the price range. It is likely that copper will remain in this trading band for the rest of 2018 unless the news out of the Party Congress suggests new economic initiatives that require even more copper buying from the Chinese. Meanwhile, at over $3 per pound, copper producers are making lots of money these days as production costs are far below the current price level. The prospects for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), and other copper producing companies around the world are looking good as copper has turned into a cash cow. At the same time, the strength in other metals prices is supporting metal producing concerns and could be stoking the potential for inflationary pressures on the global economy if the current rally keeps on going.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.