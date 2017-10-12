Biogen: Underperformance Opportunity

Although revenue guidelines were raised for the year, a large number of analysts suggest that we will only see upsides of 2.30% on average for this quarter - considerably lower than the previous quarter growth.

There is clear evidence that Biogen is making progress in order to avoid stagnation in its product line, but the increase in the number PML cases is concerning.

I think this year could easily match FY16 given the statistics. In my opinion, the company's raised guidelines are still pessimistic and we should only view these as a lower bound.

As investors, we are pleased to see that beyond its strong multiple sclerosis pipelines, there is a continued effort to increase product diversification to areas such as Alzheimer's.

Please note this is only one aspect in weighing the attractiveness or non-attractiveness of the company mentioned as an investment and should not be used independently of other factors. This article examines one segment of the company's businesses. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks mentioned.

Investment Thesis



(Source - MarketWatch)

After increasing revenue guidance for FY17 as a result of Spinraza performing better than expected, it is perhaps an appropriate time to reflect on 2Q17 and estimate for the earnings call. As investors, we are pleased to see that beyond its strong multiple sclerosis pipelines, there is a continued effort to increase product diversification to areas such as Alzheimer's. Similar to Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), the company in question, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), has also underperformed the industry year-to-date. One may also draw the conclusion that we may have yet another opportunity to buy a so-called "cheap" stock, but perhaps a PEG ratio of 1.75 may change your mind. The industry is unloved due to intrinsic market volatility and most risk-averse people would rather pick up a blue-chip stock. The bonus here is that this often generates amazing investment in underappreciated stocks.

Sector Underperformance

IBB data by YCharts

The chart above shows a proxy for the biotechnology and genetics sector constructed using ETFs. Adopting this formulation allows the generation of a realistic approximation for the average normalised percentage share price growth. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) tries to replicate the returns of an index composed of entirely pharmaceutical and biotech equities found on the Nasdaq exchange. Over the past five years, the ETF has generated an average annual return of 19.15%. An impressive statistic. Additionally, considering only the SPDR Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI), we see a clear demonstration of the explosive growth available.

Underperformance presents opportunities with outcomes that are both positive and negative. With regard to whether or not it is a "good" investment, my perspective on underperformance hasn't changed since writing Bristol-Myers Squibb: Now Is Not The Time. To quote from this article:

if a company's share price cannot outperform the ETFs within its sector, it isn't worth holding. ETFs fundamentally diversify your portfolio by construction, whether you like it or not. If you are able to generate the same returns using a product which only reduces your overall risk profile, it isn't wise to choose an alternative.

Given that one of the largest holdings in the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF is Biogen, it is not surprising that we often see near-perfect correlation. As mentioned, this is only an approximation with a purpose to evidence the above.

Quarterly Overview

On the 24th of October 2017, Biogen will be announcing its 3rd quarter performance for fiscal year 17. I think it is only appropriate that given that we are writing an article so close to the announcement, I provide my opinion on some of the figures we expect to see.

Q2 Earnings:

Total revenues of $3.1 billion, a 6% increase compared to the same quarter last year, and a 15% growth if we exclude haemophilia revenues.

The company's multiple sclerosis products were the main driver of revenue growth, which increased 5% versus prior year. This included a 13% increase in Tecfidera revenues versus the prior year.

Additionally, Spinraza revenues grew to $203 million and Benepalitm revenues increased to $89 million in the second quarter of 2017.

GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Biogen Inc. of $863 million and $4.07, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS attributable to Biogen Inc. of $1.1 billion and $5.04, respectively.

(Source: SA Q2 Transcript)

Q3 Earnings:

Although revenue guidelines were raised for the year, a large number of analysts suggest that we will only see upsides of 2.30% for this quarter - considerably lower than the previous quarter growth. The company's multiple sclerosis products will continue to drive revenue growth, but this is expected given the nature of the company. Avisol Capital Partners brought to my attention,

Biogen is in a bit of regulatory quandary as well. Currently, several MS drug manufacturers are under the scrutiny of regulators for unprecedented increase in their price tags. The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has sent letters to seven drugmakers seeking information in this regard.

(Source - Biogen: Problems In Strategy Make It An 'Avoid')

Given that almost 90% of its product sales last quarter came from MS, this is a huge problem. Naturally, the opportunity to invest whilst the share price dips presents itself.

The release of Q3 earnings should be fairly undramatic, with the company meeting all expectations mentioned in the transcript. In terms of share price, I expect the behaviour to mimic that of the previous release, approximately 5% upsides pre-market. I imagine that the share price will remain fairly flat and potentially hit the $350 threshold.

(You can tune in for the earnings call webcast here: Biogen 3Q17 Webcast)

DCF Valuation

To provide further clarity on the points made so far, technical analysis is a necessity. One of my recent publications A Portfolio Of Biotech Growth highlighted the company to be a worthwhile investment due to its widespread product line. Showcasing several points mentioned in this article, the reason for investment was clear if it can retain its MS market position in addition to expansion. Finding the equity value per share using DCF analysis enables the forecasting of the company's momentum in the next 5 years. Below are some of the main assumptions I have made throughout my DCF model:

BIIB Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Fiscal 16 provided growth for BIIB that was smaller than usual, only a 6.36% upside. In previous years, we have seen highs of almost a 40% year-on-year increase, but most seem to stay around 10%. I am fairly bullish on Biogen's future performance now that it is making significant headway with its neurology pipeline, specifically Alzheimer's products. I have forecasted revenue growth of 6.65% for FY17 and raising this by 0.5% annually, we finish FY21 with an 8.65% upside. Brighter prospects are certainly something to be on the lookout for; I think this year could easily match FY16 given the statistics posted in Q1 and Q2. In my opinion, the company's raised guidelines are still pessimistic and we should only view these as a lower bound.

Biogen plans to streamline its operations and re-allocate resources to high-priority R&D and commercial growth opportunities. Biogen plans to strengthen existing efforts in multiple sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy while continuing to focus R&D efforts in the field of neuroscience. Biogen believes that by 2019, up to $400 million annually should be freed up to be redirected towards these opportunities.

(Source - Biogen Report by Zacks Investment Research)

Above is a quote from an analyst report written by Zacks Investment Research, where it outlines key motives and forward-looking plans with regards to R&D spending. It is clear that the company is making a conscious effort to retain market leadership by simply increasing R&D spending in order to expand its pipeline. Projecting a modest 18.57% right out until FY21 is a fairly reasonable suggestion. This captures both the highs seen in FY13 and FY14, but also its most recent figures without exaggerating its proposed motion for spending. It would be safe to assume that spending may rise a further 2% or 3% over the next 5 years, but I didn't factor this in.

The WACC is computed at 5.27%: the cost of equity capital (7.77%) is calculated using CAPM, with a 0.7215 beta, a risk-free rate of 2.24% (US 10-year Treasury bond yield) and the equity risk premium set at 7.5%. From here, we approximate the cost of debt to be 0.77%. My usual method of dividing last year’s interest expense by the average total debt for the previous 2 years was inconclusive with an interest expense of $0. Despite being fairly low, my WACC is approximately the same as quoted by Guru Focus.

Collating these assumptions, the model predicts a share price of $309.48, suggesting that BIIB is trading 10% above expected value. Like most of my models, I conducted a sensitivity analysis as I believe it is necessary to provide variation in your forecasting. This enables the model to adapt to a wider range of situations rather than it being rendered useless if the proposed revenue growth isn't reached.

(Source - Author's DCF analysis)

When the annual growth rate and WACC are adjusted, the analysis resulted in a price per share ranging from $218.29 to $501.69. I would personally hedge my bets for a share price close to $340 towards the end of this year, provided the company's performance mimics that of Q1 and Q2.

Conclusion

Whether you currently own a position in Biogen or you are willing to create one at a given price, you do have to remember to look forward just as much as you look at the past. Previous performance can only tell you so much and we must try to create the story that the company will follow in the coming years. There is clear evidence that Biogen is making progress in order to avoid stagnation in its product line, but the increase in the number of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) cases related to Tysabri is a concern - a lack of acceptance is directly correlated to a lack of sales.

Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose" - Bill Gates

My fair price range for Biogen is $309.48-353.05.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.