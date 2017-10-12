A Comprehensive Analysis Of Apple

Apple should benefit from robust global smartphone demand, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.3% over the next 5 years.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has surged this year, gaining approximately 35% thus far. With that being said, I still consider the stock to be an excellent buy, and I'll be adding to my position soon. Apple is a free cash flow machine, returns a significant amount of capital to shareholders, and trades cheap relative to peers. There are also macroeconomic and political tailwinds that are expected to push Apple towards a record year during 2018, which will only help push the stock higher.

Financial Snapshot

Apple's fiscal year ends in September, so YTD represents a total of 9 months.

Based on the company's latest earnings release, 4th quarter revenue is expected to be between $45.5 and $47.5 billion. If I assume the median, that puts Apple's fiscal year 2017 revenue at $223 billion, which is 3.5% growth compared to 2016, but still short of record 2015 levels.

Based on Wall Street's projections, EPS is expected to be $8.99 for the full fiscal year. This is similar to revenue - it's a nice improvement over 2016, but still a bit short of 2015.

Apple's cash balance continues to swell, but so does its debt level. This is a result of the amount of cash that the company has been hording in its international bank accounts. Basically, Apple can't use international cash for share repurchases, dividends, or domestic acquisitions because it doesn't want to incur the stiff U.S. corporate taxes. Because of this, the company has basically been supporting its dividend and share repurchases with debt. The good news is that net cash has been increasing and near-term tax reform is likely, which I cover below. Overall, Apple's balance sheet is excellent.

No company in the world produces as much free cash flow as Apple does. This is what has fueled its massive cash balance, but it is also what allows for the growing dividend and share repurchase program. The company's dividend yield is currently 1.62%, but I'd expect this to continue growing based on a low payout ratio. Also consider that Apple has returned $133 billion to shareholders from its repurchase program since the beginning of 2014, which is considerably more than the $55 billion returned from dividends over that same period.

Understanding Apple's Sales

When analyzing Apple, it's important to understand just how reliant the company is on the iPhone. As you'll see below, there has been some weakness since the beginning of 2016, but I like what I've seen so far this year, especially a revenue stream that is slowly diversifying.

iPhone net sales and unit sales decreased during 2016 compared to 2015. The company believes the sales decline is due primarily to a lower rate of iPhone upgrades during 2016 compared to 2015 and challenging macroeconomic conditions in a number of major markets. This trend has somewhat reversed this year as iPhone sales have returned to growth.

Services includes Internet Services, iCloud, Apple Care, and Apple Pay sales.

Other Products includes Accessories, Apple Watch, and iPod sales.

Geographic factors really show that China is where the real weakness lies.

Since 2016 was a down year, I think it's most relevant to compare 2017 to 2015. Consider that Apple sold a record amount of iPhones during 2015 and at a record ASP, which led to a record amount of total revenue, so this is the benchmark. As you can see from the tables below, Apple is still behind 2015 figures, which has been driven by weakness in both iPhone and iPad sales. Offsetting some of this weakness has been growth in Services and Other Products. Again, breaking out iPhone sales geographically really exposes the true weakness, which is China. Apple actually saw nice growth in the Americas and Europe, but that wasn't enough to offset the $11.2 billion decline in China since 2015.

Global Cell Phone Forecast

Despite some issues with iPhone sales, macroeconomic factors are in Apple's favor. According to the IDC, the worldwide smartphone market will reach a total of 1.5 billion units shipped in 2017, up 1.7% from the 1.47 billion units shipped in 2016. From there, shipments will reach 1.73 billion units in 2021, resulting in a CAGR of 3.3%.

The ultra-high-end gamut of the smartphone market continues to flourish in various markets, as we expect the average selling price (NYSE:ASP) of a smartphone to increase over 7% in 2017," says Anthony Scarsella, research manager for IDC's Mobile Phones team. "Premium phablet offerings from a variety of vendors look to be the main driving force behind the growth of devices with screens 5.5in. and larger, which are set to grow over 34% in 2017 across all operating systems. The average selling price of these devices is also expected to increase 9.0%, as we await the arrival of ultra-premium devices such as the iPhone X, Note 8, V30, Essential Phone, and the second-generation Pixel. The large-screen phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down, as phablets will make up 40% of the smartphone market by the end of 2017. By 2021, phablets will control slightly over 51% of the market, proving that bigger is most often better to most consumers."

This bodes well considering the feature-packed iPhone X will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, October 27, and in stores beginning Friday, November 3. The price tag on the iPhone X will be a whopping $999-1,150.

Trump's Corporate Tax Plan

Apple is one of the few companies that is going to benefit greatly from both major aspects of the Presidents corporate tax plan, i.e., lowering corporate taxes to 15-20% and providing a repatriation holiday for cash held abroad. The company's effective tax rate over the last 4 years has averaged approximately 25.81%. If a 20% tax rate is assumed, Apple would likely save a minimum of $3.5 billion in tax expense per year, which adds a significant amount of value to its market cap (assuming valuation multiples stay the same).

Then there is the possibility of cash repatriation. I've often thought the market wasn't giving much value to Apple's massive cash balance, but this is largely because of where its cash is located. Current rules require companies that generate cash in low tax jurisdictions to pay the standard U.S. corporate rate on repatriated cash, less whatever tax they paid in a foreign country. The result is that cash sits in overseas accounts, where it can't be used to pay dividends, repurchase stock or to buy U.S. companies. Apple currently holds approximately $216 billion in cash overseas and is ranked 4th in terms of the companies that will benefit most from a repatriation holiday, according to Business Insider. This cash could be used in multiple ways, but what's most compelling to me is making a large domestic acquisition.

Apple's Historical Valuation Multiples

From the beginning of 2016, Apple's valuation multiples have increased across the board. At the beginning of 2016, there were growth concerns for the company, and many analysts believed that a long, slow decline of cell phone sales could begin. Since then, I believe these multiples have risen based on the following:

At the beginning of 2016, its multiples were at bottom of the barrel levels. Even if there were growth concerns, these multiples were likely too low for a brand as strong as Apple. So part of the recent increase can be explained by multiples reverting to a reasonable level. Apple Services revenue growth is at a point where it has a meaningful impact on sales, profits, and cash flow. Apple Services is at a point where it will be able to offset small declines in cell phone sales and keep the company on a growth curve for years to come. The potential for President Trump's tax plan being approved, which will be a boon for profits and provide a pathway for a large domestic acquisition.

AAPL PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

AAPL EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

AAPL PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Apple Trades at a Steep Discount Relative to Peers

Even though Apple's historical valuation multiples have steadily increased, the stock still trades at a discount relative to other large-cap technology companies. A forward P/E of 14.14, EV/FCF of 12.47, and PEG ratio of 1.47 are all very attractive.

I calculated EV/FCF by using each company's most recent full-year free cash flow and most recent quarter cash and debt.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis Shows 39% Upside Potential

It's no surprise that a discounted cash flow model shows 39% upside in Apple stock, given how much cheaper its EV/FCF multiple is (see previous table above). Keep in mind that this model is highly sensitive to long-term growth rates. I chose 3% because it's significantly less than what Reuters estimates (11.8%) and should be achievable for Apple given projected smartphone demand and also its ability to make acquisitions.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1 / (r - g)

CF1 = Next year's free cash flow, which I've estimated at approximately $55 billion.

"r" is the required rate of return and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Wall Street Is Bullish

According to MarketWatch, 24 out of 37 analysts recommend Apple as a "Buy" (only 1 recommends as a "Sell"). The average target price is $177.13 per share. Given the current stock price of $155.84, that's 14% upside.

The Unknown Possibilities

With a massive amount of cash that continues to get bigger every year, Apple has nearly unlimited potential, and investors have spent a lot of time pondering what the company is going to do next. Here are just a few examples of the possibilities:

Enter the auto industry, which has long been speculated. Apple could do this either from the ground up or by purchasing a company like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). In general, I kind of doubt either of these scenarios will happen. The auto industry just doesn't produce numbers that would be meaningful enough for the company. For example, last quarter Tesla produced $2.8 billion in revenue and $667 million in gross profit. In comparison, Apple produced $45 billion in revenue and $17.5 billion in gross profit. Quite simply, producing cars would be an enormous undertaking, both in cost and time, yet might only have the same impact as, say, the Apple Watch.

Enter the entertainment industry, which Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) could be a potential acquisition target for.

Buy a cell phone service provider.

Branch out and enter other industries, like telecommunications, energy, or finance.

In my opinion, the most likely would be an acquisition that expands Apple's footprint into cloud and software offerings. Think companies like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), or IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM). The main issue remains doing something big enough that actually has a meaningful impact to its free cash flow and bottom line, and acquiring any of these companies would help accomplish that.

Conclusion

Apple stock has done very well over the past year, but there's plenty of room for upside. There are multiple factors that will keep the company on a nice growth curve for years to come:

The worldwide smartphone market is expected to continue growing at an annual rate of 3.1% through 2021. This bodes well, as iPhone is about to release the high-priced iPhone X. President Trump's tax plan (if approved) will save Apple significant tax expense and also open up the possibility for a large domestic acquisition given repatriated cash. While Apple is still heavily dependent on iPhone sales, high-margin Services revenue is the real growth driver and is gaining critical mass.

Even with these positive factors, it still trades at a reasonable valuation. In particular, the company's Forward P/E, EV/FCF, and PEG ratio are very attractive. This makes Apple a strong buy, and I expect it to become the first trillion-dollar company in the next year or two.

