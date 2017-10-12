Exxon's Strategy Looks Solid: For Now And In The Years Ahead

How the company is likely to balance out going forward.

There are a couple of things to consider in regard to Exxon Mobil (XOM) and its strategy in the short and long term, and that is it looks like it's going to focus primarily on boosting its upstream assets while maintaining its downstream assets at a high level.

Exxon has been known to historically outperform its rivals during a downturn, but I think its more aggressive pursuit of upstream assets point to it not only replacing reserves in the decades ahead, but ramping up production and growth as well.

I'm not saying Exxon is attempting to position itself as a growth company, only that it appears to be taking steps to increase its performance during the good times.

Also, by the steps Exxon is taking, it is saying it sees so-called peak oil not being a factor in the near future, and likely not to be a factor through 2040. That's when others like BP see it possibly taking on more significance in the industry.

A lot can happen though, and I'm not convinced demand is going to slow down even by 2040; although that could happen if some countries such as Great Britain follow through on their goal of eliminating vehicles that run on gasoline by that time.

In my view, there is a lot more oil available in the world, and the more important thing to consider is what I think of as peak demand. That is associated with some countries making laws to cut back or eliminate vehicles run by gasoline, as well as competition from electric vehicles, which eventually will cut into market share.

Even so, there are a lot more uses for oil than the automotive market; so it's premature to draw conclusions based upon the assumptions and declarations of nations that may interfere in the markets over time. It's too early to know if it's realistic to make those types of laws.

In other words, what is being asserted today could easily change in the years ahead. There are too many variables such as recessions and increasing concerns over things such as what to do with batteries from electric vehicles.

Recent upstream news

There have been several interesting reports concerning Exxon's ongoing foray into adding to its oil reserves. Among them are it finding more oil in offshore Guyana, winning a bid for six oil and gas blocks off the coast of Brazil, and acquiring another 22,000 acres in the Permian Basin since May.

Again, this tells me Exxon is bullish on demand for oil in the years ahead and is positioning itself to meet demand over the long term. I think this is the right decision and will pay off for the company.

As for Guyana, it has yielded up the fifth offshore oil discovery for Exxon in a little over two years.

The most recent discovery is called the Turbot-1 well. There, a reservoir of 75 feet oil-bearing sandstone was found. This follows other discoveries in the Stabroek Block, including Liza, Payara, Snoek, and Liza Deep. Turbot-1 is about 30 miles southeast of Liza. Liza and Payara alone could reach the 2-billion barrel level in commercially recoverable reserves.

Production on the phase one project Liza is scheduled to begin in 2020. The offloading vessel being used in the project can produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day.

Expectations are the Stabroek Block has more oil to be discovered. Exxon has a 45 percent interest in the 6.6 million acres comprising the Block.

Permian acreage added

Exxon recently revealed it has increased its holdings in the Permian Basin by 22,000 acres since May, adding to the 250,000 acres it already has in the Delaware Basin and the 130,000 acres it has in the Midland Basin.

The company said it "bought prolific oil land sitting on top of multiple layers of oil-soaked rock known as stacked pay zones, in the Delaware Basin and the Midland Basin."

At this time Exxon has 19 drilling rigs in operation in the region, with 14 of them in the Midland Basin. In a little over three years it has drilled 200 wells there. In the Delaware Basin, it has four drilling rigs operational. It said it has drilled one more well in the Delaware recently.

Exxon now has over 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Permian.

As for the value of the 22,000 additional acres, part of it is that they'll help the company add longer laterals in the area, helping to reduce operational costs while increasing the amount of oil produced.

Focus on offshore Brazil

Exxon isn't only interested in increasing its exposure to shale, as not only evidenced by its ongoing operations off Guyana but its recent winning bid for six oil and gas blocks off the coast of Brazil, located in the Campos Basin.

This area has a lot of potential for the long term, but its immediate relevance in my view for Exxon is the fact it continues to add reserves for the short and long term, meaning it sees the oil market having a lot of heft left in it.

Even though the political climate is one that is trying to pressure and in some cases, force the market in the direction of electric vehicles, consumers in important markets like China are resisting it and choosing to go with SUVs instead of the electric sedans the government prefers them to drive. Those SUVs, for the most part, are powered by gasoline.

It's estimated that 150 million Chinese consumers will be driving SUVs by 2022.

The point being, in the most important growth market there remains a lot of growth for oil in the years ahead, even if the media focuses on a small number of countries that are attempting to eliminate gas-powered vehicles by 2040.

The year 2040 is used as a benchmark because the more optimistic companies in regard to the longevity of demand for oil, BP in particular, among several others, see that as the year when demand may reach a ceiling and start reversing direction.

If that's how it plays out, Exxon still needs a lot of oil to meet demand that is going to continue to rise for many years into the future.

Conclusion

Exxon isn't only taking these steps to replenish reserves, which is the obvious conclusion, but I believe it's also taking the step to bolster its upstream business in order to provide a better performance for the company during periods of higher prices.

When the economy is slow and/or the oil industry under pressure, Exxon is considered one of the more desirable holdings, as it's able to perform better than all of its peers.

I think what it's doing now is attempting to increase its upstream business in order to be more attractive during periods of upswings, when its competitors usually outperform it.

It's not like Exxon is going to attempt to reposition itself as a growth company, rather, it's trying to be more attractive under all market conditions.

Also important is it needs to increase free cash flow in order to pay for capital expenditures and its dividend without adding significantly more to its debt.

By its actions Exxon is saying oil demand will be significant in the years ahead and it's preparing for a long run of profitability once demand finally catches up with supply, which remains robust.

Eventually demand will offset supply, and that will generate a period of less volatile and more predictable outcomes for Exxon and the sector in general.

