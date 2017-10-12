No Top Line Growth? No Problem

As long as a company has high profitability, stock repurchases and dividends is what you want to look at.

In an age where growth earns top valuation, growth is becoming more expensive, but also risky. As an example, growth darlings such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) have a trailing P/E of 54 and a forward 12-month P/E of 47. That's a very rich valuation, folks, for a company that is estimated to grow just 12% in 2018. At least it is in my book.

And one reason why many high-growth stocks have been able to get away with such a rich valuation is because this market has not corrected in a long time, and everyone thinks they will make money with NVDA forever.

However, risk - meaning capital losses - is always something to think about, even if the market has not corrected in a while. So as opposed to buying a high-growth stock with a lot of risk, investors might want to focus their attention on stocks that have been repurchasing shares, even if some of them have not performed well in the past.

There is a lot of criticism for companies that repurchase shares. One argument is, if a company repurchases its shares, then it's not innovating anymore (or enough) and investors need to move on to another stock.

I disagree with this thesis. First, there are companies which simply pump out too much cash and don't know what to do with it, even if they have a very big R&D budget. Also, sometimes repurchasing your shares is a better value than buying some other company.

When a company produces more cash that it needs, there are several things it can do with it:

Give it out as a dividend Buy another company Repurchase shares

Assuming a company has no top line growth, option 1 is the most boring. In many cases, a stock goes nowhere and becomes a sort of bond.

Buying another company might increase both top line and bottom line growth, but that's assuming it's done correctly. However, there are many instances where things go wrong and EPS falls instead of increasing. Also, many companies overspend when purchasing another company, and their stock does not always benefit.

However, option 3 always increases EPS, even in the case of zero top line growth, assuming the company is making money.

My favorite pick for a long time has been Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

AAPL data by YCharts

In the case of AAPL, you get your cake and eat it too. Thanks to AAPL's new iPhone 8, for the first time in several years, the company is on a path to top line growth once more.

Analysts are forecasting double-digit top line growth for AAPL after several years of no growth. The Street is expecting $227.5 billion in revenue for 2017 and $265.6 billion in 2018. If you do the math, that comes out to about 17% in top line growth. However, when we look at EPS estimates, the market is modeling $9.01 in EPS for 2017 versus $11.04 for 2018. That's an increase of 22%.

The reason is share repurchases that increase EPS in percentage terms more than the increase in overall profitability of the company. As a reminder, my target for AAPL is $200 per share (please consider "Why Apple Will Reach $200 Sooner Than You Think"), and any correction will be a buying opportunity.

IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM) is one of those stocks that have not benefited from share repurchases over the years.

IBM data by YCharts

However, if I'm right, IBM should do well over the next several quarters (please consider "Buy IBM Ahead Of The Pack"). When coupled with a 4% forward annual dividend yield and a forward P/E of about 12, it's hard not to put the stock on your buy list.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is another stock that has not benefited from stock repurchases.

BBBY data by YCharts

In the case of BBBY, it's probably a victim of the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) panic that has engulfed many investors recently. Everyone seems to think Amazon will take over the retail world. I do not subscribe to this theory, but my disagreement is not the scope of this article.

However, I still think BBBY is a fine company that just hit a road bump. This is a broken stock, not a broken company. Please note that the stock's plunge is a lot more than the height of the road bump. I think the market is wrong for punishing this stock so much, which is why it's an opportunity.

BBBY has gone from about $75 to $23, when at the same time, total outstanding shares have dropped from about 185 million to 143 million (chart above).

BBBY Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

While quarterly revenue has dipped a bit, it in no way is representative of the correction in the stock. Also, this is still a profitable company.

Even if the current trailing P/E is 5 and the forward P/E is 8, this is still a very cheap stock not to notice. Furthermore, when things turn around, the stock might double. Keep BBBY on your radar, folks, for there is money to be made with this stock, especially because of the reduction in shares over the years.

Two very fine articles pertaining to the company were written by fellow SA writers Kario-Paul Brown and Charles Gooch, Jr.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) announced it will repurchase $20 billion worth of its shares over the next 2 years. That's about 8% of the current market cap. Coupled with the company's 2.5% forward annual yield, it's hard to ignore if you are a multi-billion dollar fund.

WMT data by YCharts

So does this mean you should buy any stock that has a repurchase program?

^SPTSXB data by YCharts

No, because as the chart above depicts, the S&P buyback Index (SPTSXB) has underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) over the past 3 years. What gives?

Well, for one thing, if you decide to buy a company because it's repurchasing shares, make sure that at the very least its quarterly revenue is not deteriorating.

The second thing I look at is the valuation. Make sure it's not too high. For example, a stock with a P/E of 12 will give you a better return than one with a P/E of 25. And a stock with a P/E of 35 might turn out to be a loser, no matter how many shares the company repurchases.

