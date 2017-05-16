Shortcuts To Factor Investing: Multifactor Portfolios And Benchmarking

By Mark Harrison, CFA

As alternative investing models like active management struggle, the factor investing approach provides a refreshing alternative, picking out underlying drivers of investment returns such as inflation, interest rates, or GDP growth.

A multifactor approach combines these identified drivers into an optimal portfolio to better satisfy investor objectives using macroeconomic, fundamental, and statistical factor models.

The first article in this series described the intellectual history of factor investing. The second took a deeper dive into different factor investing approaches for stocks and wider applications to other asset classes, including fixed-income. Here, we look at combining factors in multifactor portfolios and consider issues of performance measurement in factor investing.

More than 50 years after its introduction, the most powerful concept in forming investing portfolios remains traditional mean variance optimization (MVO) based on quadratic concepts in modern portfolio theory (MPT) - which follows the popular intuition of not putting all your eggs in one basket.

MPT has weathered any number of attempts to overturn it, such as the seemingly insightful but somewhat impractical prospect theory and behavioral finance, an academic field dependent on elegant but questionable models and hard-to-replicate experiments. In contrast, multifactor investing retains the robust and familiar framework of MPT but with different inputs.

With their underlying common exposures, certain underpinning asset classes can be readily remixed to improve portfolio diversification, according to Eugene L. Podkaminer, CFA, in "Risk Factors as Building Blocks for Portfolio Diversification: The Chemistry of Asset Allocation." Citing common and overlapping risk exposures, such as currency, volatility, and inflation, Podkaminer shows how correlations among asset classes can be high, detracting from diversification.

But implementing factor investing remains a challenge. No single opportunity set, such as the market portfolio, encompasses all the factors. Weighting factors can also be complicated, with many researchers and practitioners using the shortcut of an equal-weighting technique. An individual stock can overlap several different factors, leading to complex interaction effects. Such factors as momentum or GDP growth may not be easily investable. Correlations, just like past and future factor risk premia, can be fast-moving targets and necessitate frequent re-balancing. Use of the long and short exposures necessary to implement some factors may be disallowed for certain investors.

One survey summarized in CFA Digest finds issues and challenges in key stages of the decision-making and implementation process of factor investing. Yet, the potential for practical applications is substantial enough to suggest that interest in the area is likely to endure. Some potential benefits include:

Better evaluation of a portfolio across the various macroeconomic scenarios using the factor lens.

De-risking liability-driven investing (LDI) portfolios on both the asset and liability sides.

Use of factors within and across manager structures to identify cross-correlations.

A new monograph by a team of researchers at PIMCO, "Factor Investing and Asset Allocation: A Business Cycle Perspective," suggests that real-life portfolio allocation problems can be better solved by adopting a broad rather than narrow range of models and working with simpler models.

Performance Measurement and Factor Investing

New investing techniques demand rigorous criteria to measure and attribute their success or failure. In his timely article, Andrew Lo asks the existential question, "What Is an Index?" Lo finds that dynamic indices, such as a volatility-controlled index, not tied to market-cap weights have many advantages in terms of meeting investor objectives, but they also require greater sophistication to evaluate and avoid unintended consequences.

Factor analysis can be used to assess whether a manager is achieving alpha or using a factor-based strategy to capture returns from beta, says Deborah Kidd, CFA, in "Factor Investing: When Alpha Becomes Beta." The benchmarking performance of factor investing seems to offer many challenges, since direct comparisons with readily available indices are not always useful.

Many end investors revert to oversimplified comparisons of individual factor performance with T-bill rates or long-run (market cap-weighted and long-only) equity or bond returns. These are unsatisfactory pairings, especially since equity and bonds have shown such high recent correlation. Peer group comparisons across factors are also difficult, especially once leverage, fees, and costs - which are not equal across factors and strategies - are taken into consideration. Nevertheless, it would be odd if the same skepticism about active management that drove investor flows into factor investing was suspended for underperforming factors.

Ultimately, investors should be forecasting as much (ex ante) as they are looking backward (ex post) at factor performance in their portfolios. To do that effectively, a better understanding of the selected units of risk and the assignment of more thoughtful benchmarks at the outset should help investors obtain more return at lower risk.

