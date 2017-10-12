Do Analyst Ratings Deserve Your Attention?

58 stocks in the S&P 500 index have been upgraded by analysts in the last few days. Among the largest ones: Walt Disney Company (DIS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), MasterCard Inc (MA), Morgan Stanley (MS), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Visa Inc. (V).

Should you pay attention to that? It is often said that institutional analysts are paid not to provide actionable information to investors, but to move market sentiment in favor of the plans of their employers or clients. We cannot prove it, but we can prove that the average recommendation is a contrarian indicator. The two next charts show the performance of the 20% of the S&P 500 (SPY) stocks with the best ratings, then the 20% with the worst ratings. Both sets are represented by a red line, and the blue line is a benchmark: the equal-weight S&P 500 ETF (RSP). Both sets of 100 stocks are rebalanced weekly from 1/1/2000 to 10/9/2017.

The 100 best average ratings lag the benchmark by less than 2% a year.

The 100 worst average ratings outperform the benchmark by less than 2% a year.

If you wonder where you can find the average recommendation of a company, here is where you can read it on Finviz.com:

This is a screenshot of Finviz dashboard for Facebook (FB), taken as example. The average recommendation is meaningful for companies followed by more than two institutional analysts. This is why my study is limited to S&P 500 stocks.

The average recommendation is loosely contrarian on large sets, but it shows no relation with stock returns at a smaller scale. The next chart shows the average return in 25 sets of 20 stocks for the whole S&P 500 universe from 2000 to 2017. Sets are sorted from the worst average recommendations on the left to the best ones on the right, and rebuilt weekly.

It looks quite random, except for what we have seen before: a larger subset of the worst-rated stocks outperforms the best-rated ones. Anyway, this statistical bias doesn’t look reliable enough for a portfolio strategy.

If the average recommendation is not an exploitable information (at least not alone), what about its variation? Is a rating improvement either a predictor or a trigger of future price moves?

It seems to be, according to the next chart. It represents the equity value of a simulated portfolio of S&P 500 stocks with an average recommendation improvement the previous week. It is capped at 50 stocks. If more than 50 got a better rating the week before, we keep the 50 largest rating variations (the best improvements). If they are less than 50, the position size is limited at 2% of the equity value. The equity value is in red and the benchmark is RSP in blue.

The red line shows an annualized return of about 12%, significantly better than the benchmark. However, the stock list is almost completely renewed every week (see "Turnover%" in green below the chart) and the simulation assumes transactions are done simultaneously at weekly opening prices without taking into account trading cost, bid-ask spread and slippage. Here is what it becomes with a 0.1% rate on each transaction to make it more realistic (it is twice the trading fee at Interactive Brokers).

Once again, this data doesn’t seem easily usable by investors.

Conclusion

