Delta: 3Q Was More Of A Breeze Than A Storm

Revenues grew the most since 4Q14, and the EPS beat could have been more robust if not for the one-off storm-related events

Hurricanes? Rising oil prices? None of it stopped Delta Air Lines (DAL) from posting a solid 3Q17 this Wednesday. The results put to rest concerns that I had raised a couple of weeks ago about what could have been a tough quarter for the Atlanta-based company -- the first major airline to report earnings this Fall season.

Delta by the numbers

Revenues of $11.1 billion barely topped expectations, by a thin $20 million margin. Although this was only the second top-line beat in the past eight quarters, the +5.5% YOY improvement that Delta delivered this morning had not been seen since 4Q14. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.57, ahead of consensus by three pennies after average estimates had come down from $1.59 in the last week and a half leading to earnings day.

In the YOY comparison (see table above), the bump in revenues was driven by better per-seat mile revenues, higher capacity and increased load factor -- an all-around improvement that bodes well for the health of the airline industry. The large mainline domestic business was up a solid +6% YOY on increased capacity, with Latin America international revenues up an impressive +9% on much better yields.

However, the top-line upside failed to trickle down to operating profit as both salaries and fuel costs came in even higher than the revenue uptick. Although richer gasoline expenses were likely expected and in line with the increase in crude oil prices, personnel cost hikes picked up the pace in 3Q17. With CASM (consolidated unit cost) ex-Irma cancellation expenses up only +2.6% YOY (vs. +4.8% non-adjusted), it looks like the EPS beat could have been much more robust if not for the one-off storm-related events of the quarter.

Perhaps the best news of the day came in the form of upbeat expectations for the upcoming quarter (see graph below). Expected passenger unit revenue increase of +3% at the mid-point of the range looks solid, especially considering some previous expert concerns about the negative impact of the hurricane season spilling into 4Q17 results. Operating margin of 12% also looks healthy, even though expected fuel price per gallon of $1.845 at the mid-point should be much richer than it was in 3Q17.

My views on Delta stock

I continue to find DAL a potentially enticing buy for the long term, in line with my April 2017 bullish call on the stock. Shares have climbed +23% between then and a YTD peak of $55.48/share in July, erasing some of the upside potential that once existed (see graph below on historical forward P/E multiples of the peer group).

But despite the stock price run of the past 6 months, Delta has signaled that the industry continues to do well, and that the short-term headwinds that I feared a couple of weeks ago will have less of an impact than I had anticipated. With the runway clear, DAL may now have another shot at pushing through its 52 week highs.

