No. 1 Investment This Week For The Buy-And-Hold Investor Seeking High-Yielding Preferred Shares

High dividend securities have been interesting over the last couple of months. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) has had a preferred share in the Buy range for a while now. I hadn’t posted on it for a while because Annaly Capital Management (NLY), AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) had better opportunities in their preferred shares. While pulling my price charts, NLY-F, AGNCN and CMO-E were all within the hold range. This left ANH-C as the one preferred share with a Buy rating:

ANH-C is the new preferred share pick for buy-and-hold investors looking for some additional income.

ANH-A finally fell out of the sell range. I was hammering at this with sell warnings several times over the last few months or so.

Three-month price chart of ANH-A:

ANH-A spent a long time being in the sell range.

ANH-A option

My advice is to stay away from ANH-A. For the investor who can’t resist the high stripped yield, there is a… decent option. Any investors who buy shares today should be doing it with a trading mindset. With ANH able to issue so many shares of ANH-C, they could call ANH-A quite easily. It would be wise for them to do that.

Investors who want to speculate on it could buy the shares of ANH-A and set a higher limit-sell order hoping for a spike in the share price to trigger execution. On the other hand, investors who want to buy and hold for income would be much better served by purchasing ANH-C.

Stripped yield for ANH-C is 7.63%. Materially lower than ANH-A, but it comes with significantly less risk.

As I said earlier, it would be wise for ANH to call ANH-A. ANH-C, on the other hand, has call protection on the calendar until 1/27/2020. The worst-cash-to-call metric is in the red for ANH-A and the dark green for ANH-C:

ANH-A: -$0.58

ANH-C: $4.31

ANH-A has a negative worst-cash-to-call.

ANH-C just paid a dividend of $0.48 (rounded up). This is why the price of ANH-C dropped (three-month chart of ANH-C):

I did have a Buy rating on ANH-C before the price drop by the ex-dividend date (the ‘D’). However, as far as dividend captures go, CMO-E was the better choice.

ANH-C was trading near par value. The price has rallied a bit, but it’s still within the Buy range. When comparing preferred shares, ANH-C is my top choice for buy-and-hold strategies.

Conclusion

There has been a rally in many of the preferred shares recently. For the buy-and-hold investors seeking a buy, I believe ANH-C is the best as of recent prices. ANH-A has been overpriced for a long time and finally fell into the hold range. ANH-A carries a lot of call risk. It’d be a good move for the company to issue more ANH-C and call ANH-A.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section.

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.