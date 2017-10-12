Blackhawk Network Holdings' (HAWK) CEO Talbott Roche on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 17:00

End Time: 17:57

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 11, 2017, 17:00 PM ET

Executives

Talbott Roche - President and CEO

Jerry Ulrich - CFO and Chief Administrative Officer

Bill Tauscher - Executive Chairman

Patrick Cronin - VP of Finance and IR

Analysts

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Paulo Ribeiro - BMO Capital Markets

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Brad Berning - Craig-Hallum

Ramsey El-Assal - Jefferies

Oscar Turner - SunTrust

Tom McCrohan - Mizuho Securities

Tim Willi - Wells Fargo

Andrew Schmidt - Citi

Operator

Welcome to Blackhawk Network's Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. For those on the audio-only dial-in, your lines have been placed on listen-only until the question-and-answer session. This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Patrick Cronin, Blackhawk's Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Patrick Cronin

Okay. Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier this afternoon, we published our third quarter 2017 earnings release along with a supplemental slide presentation, which contains additional detail on Blackhawk's quarterly results, business highlights, and financial guidance for the rest of '17. A copy of the presentation and earnings release can be accessed from our Investor Relations Web site at ir.blackhawknetwork.com.

Joining me today to discuss Blackhawk's third quarter results are Talbott Roche, Chief Executive Officer and President; Jerry Ulrich, our Chief Financial and Administrative Officer; and Bill Tauscher, our Executive Chairman.

Before we begin, we should spend a minute on forward-looking statements. I'd like to remind everyone that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contain information about future operating or financial performance. And forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different from those anticipated.

Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any such statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For a list and description of those risks and uncertainties, please see the Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2 and the Risk Factors section in our filings with the SEC.

And now I'll turn the call over to Talbott.

Talbott Roche

Thank you, Patrick, and good afternoon, everyone. We were pleased with company performance in Q3 which met our expectations at the bottom line. Revenue is still shy of expectations primarily due to continuing challenges at Cardpool. As we will discuss later, we have made the decision to sell Cardpool and it will move into an asset held for sale on our balance sheet.

In U.S. retail, we grew revenues in both physical and digital channels and the post-EMV recovery of open loop sales performed in line with expectations. We experienced growth in incentives loyalty programs from financial institutions while revenues from consumer and corporate rebates were softer than expected due to lower volume at telco rebate programs.

Achievers strong performance continues and international delivered strong organic growth across all regions as well as B2B business growth driven by the Grass Roots acquisition. We continue to make progress on our margin expansion goals for 2017 and beyond which I’ll touch on later. Finally, we remain committed to continue the focus on optimal capital allocation to maximize return on our investments and shareholder value.

Turning to Slide 4. Before we review the business results by segments, I wanted to touch on our announcement included in our earnings release to sell Cardpool, the gift card exchange business. We indicated earlier in the year that we would explore alternatives and while we believe there’s a good opportunity in the large secondary gift card market, we decided this lower margin business is not a long-term fit for us.

We’re commencing the process of sale immediately. This slide recaps the carrying value of the asset notes that we are now excluding Cardpool as well as the M&E business from our guidance. The appendix includes historical quarterly data for the business.

Turning to business highlights on Slide 5. In U.S retail, adjusted operating revenues, excluding Cardpool, grew 9%. Digital retail revenues exceeded our expectations for the quarter while physical retail revenues fell short. The rebound in open loop revenues was in line with expectations and at this point we believe the impact from EMV is substantially behind us.

Digital revenues continue to grow healthy double digits and represented 15% of U.S. retail revenues in Q3 2017. The Cardpool shortfall was caused by continued poor performance of over kiosks related to the software challenges. As a result of Cardpool’s underperformance, we revalued the Cardpool asset and recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge during the third quarter. And as I mentioned, we’ve moved it to an asset held for sale.

Finally, Target began to ramp in the third quarter and we’re currently shipping upgraded fixtures to all 1,800 Target stores which will expand the card selection for the important holiday season.

On the revenue line, the incentives segment met expectations during the third quarter. Financial institution loyalty programs continued to ramp and Achievers growth, as mentioned earlier, continues. We’re pleased to announce we signed and launched General Motors as a new client on the Achievers platform and have already on-boarded approximately 80,000 of their corporate employees with early signs of success.

International performed ahead of expectations in the third quarter growing adjusted operating revenues 92%. Grass Roots integration with Blackhawk Europe remains on track including Grass Roots organic AOR growth which jumped to 29% due to strong performance across all the regions, including $2 million of breakage revenue gains from Card Portfolio migrations.

Included in international results is approximately 7 million of adjusted operating revenue and 1 million of adjusted EBITDA related to the Grass Roots Meeting and Events business unit or M&E which we expect to successfully divest before the year end.

Finally, in late August 2017 we announced the acquisition of Cashstar. This acquisition strengthens Blackhawk’s position in the emerging digital gift card market and establishes us as a leading provider in the fast growing first party digital gift card market. The Cashstar transaction closed 11 days prior to the end of the third quarter and its financial results during that time were immaterial and excluded from the company’s third quarter results.

Slide 6 compares Q3 results to the guidance we provided on the July 19th earnings call. The Grass Roots Meeting and Events business unit is included in actual results but was excluded from guidance. The middle column on this slide shows the results excluding the M&E business.

Adjusted operating revenue was below the midpoint of guidance primarily due to Cardpool. Adjusted EBITDA met expectations while adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exceeded expectations. This was mainly due to a one-time tax credit which equated to approximately $0.05 of EPS. Excluding the tax credit, adjusted EPS was $0.12 for the third quarter. FX impact was immaterial on our results in the third quarter.

Let’s turn to Slide 7. All the figures here are excluding M&E business. The adjusted operating revenue growth was driven by international, including Grass Roots, higher incentives loyalty sales and growth in U.S. retail business, partially offset by the decline in Cardpool. EBITDA growth was less than adjusted operating revenue growth primarily due to Cardpool and lower margin loyalty programs. Excluding Cardpool and M&E, adjusted operating revenue grew 26% and adjusted EBITDA grew 21%.

Turning to Slide 8. We’ve provided fully loaded segment results. In U.S. retail we incurred approximately 2 million in incremental launch costs associated with Target. Incentives adjusted EBITDA declined 3 million in the quarter due to a decrease in the telecom rebate business, partially offset by growth in the lower margin loyalty business. And as I mentioned earlier, international showed strong growth organically and Grass Roots continues to perform well.

Moving to Slide 9 and the expense ratios, we are presenting expense ratios excluding Cardpool and M&E for both 2017 and 2016 periods. We’re seeing excellent leverage on our operating expenses based on top line growth and mix of business. For the full year 2017, we are currently projecting these expense lines as a percent of adjusted operating revenue will be 160 basis points lower.

On Slide 10, trailing 12 months free cash flow was 140 million on flat adjusted EBITDA with a $13 million increase in CapEx during this current trailing 12-month period. The CapEx increase was more than offset by changes in working capital items.

Moving to Slide 11. We’re tightening our adjusted operating revenue growth forecast for the full year based on our updated Q4 outlook. In aggregate, our adjusted operating revenue forecast after removing the Cardpool revenues is in the range of 940 million to 980 million which represents year-over-year growth of 18% to 23%.

We now expect U.S. retail to grow adjusted operating revenue by 7% to 12% reflecting strong digital growth, including the addition of the Cashstar B2C business in the fourth quarter with a moderated peer growth in physical retail distribution channels.

In incentives, we moved the midpoint down to 18% due to lower telecom rebate volumes from select partners, partially offset by strong bank loyalty program sales. Achievers growth remains on track for the year with the focus on signing new accounts in the U.S. and internationally.

We held our Annual Achievers Customer summit at the end of Q3 and previewed our new employee engagement measurement tool called Listen. This product is expected to launch in early 2018 as a strong complement to Achievers’ current employee recognition solution for enterprise accounts.

In international, Grass Roots continued to track ahead of its financial plans and integration and leverage with our Europe retail business continues. International retail remains on track to deliver organic growth in the high teens with the launch of digital and original content in a number of new markets.

We’ve launched our Achievers platform in UK, Mexico and Australia and we expect to launch additional countries throughout 2018. Several markets are expected to deliver high double-digit growth for fiscal 2017, including Brazil, South Korea and Indonesia. We’re not forecasting any material FX impact in Q4.

Our cost reduction on Slide 12; our cost reduction and other margin expansion initiatives remain a top focus for the management team. With our updated guidance and excluding Cardpool, we expect between 60 and 100 basis points expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin for 2017. Our technology platform consolidation work will continue into 2018.

We are also continuing to reduce processing in service expenses by migrating cards process by third party providers onto our proprietary processing platforms and integrating our in-house customer care capabilities. In Q4, we plan to continue expanding distribution of higher margin original content in multiple countries and the U.S.

And now I’ll turn it over to Jerry to cover the guidance.

Jerry Ulrich

Okay. Thanks, Talbott. As indicated in our earnings release, we are updating adjusted operating revenue guidance to reflect the exclusion of Cardpool going forward as well as the moderated growth outlook on U.S. retail physical distribution channels for the fourth quarter that Talbott alluded to.

On Slide 13, you see the range for AOR is 371 million to 412 million or increases of 12% to 25% over last year’s 330 million. The fourth quarter guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and EPS is based on no change in our full fiscal 2017 guidance ranges, but significant growth in earnings is driven by the year-over-year EMV recovery in U.S. retail and solid increases in incentives performance and leverage in international.

On Slide 14, we’ve revised again the adjusted operating revenue guidance for fiscal 2017 as I described earlier. The biggest part of that revision of course is removing Cardpool from this forecast as you compare to the previous guidance range. So while the adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income ranges for the year are not changed, the company does believe it will finish the year slightly below the midpoint of adjusted EBITDA range and towards the high end of the range for adjusted net income and adjusted EPS.

The lower outlook on adjusted EBITDA is due to the moderated view of U.S. physical retail performance later in the year and the mix of the business and incentives for the lower margin programs such as loyalty. And then as a reminder, as you see on the slide, we continue to benefit from lower cash taxes. Our estimated benefit in fiscal 2017 remains 58 million or $0.98 per share.

On Slide 15, we have our Q4 GAAP-based guidance. We’re presenting this slide or the GAAP guidance as reported. So including Cardpool and M&E, it includes the forecasted results for the fourth quarter for both of those entities. The GAAP net income includes non-cash items of course, including the goodwill impairment on Cardpool that we recorded in Q3 as well as amortization of intangibles from acquisitions.

And again, on Slide 16, this is simply the full fiscal year GAAP financial guidance. I’m not going to read all the details there, but they’re consistent with what we talked about on Q4.

Slide 17, cash flow and debt update. We have updated our annual free cash flow projection to an increased range of 125 million to 140 million. And at the end of Q3, we had 811 million debt outstanding including the portion of our convertible debt that’s treated as equity on our balance sheet and that translated to a pro forma leverage ratio under our bank agreement of 3.9 times. We do expect leverage to be in the 3.0 range by the end of Q4 based on the substantial EBITDA earnings we generate at the end of the year.

A reminder that there’s plenty of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and details in the appendix as well as the quarterly results for Cardpool for 2016 and 2017 for your reference.

So now, I want to turn it back to Talbott for some closing remarks.

Talbott Roche

Okay. Thanks, Jerry. Today in our earnings release we mentioned that we’ve recently seen competitive pressures in some retail markets and believe this will result in lower growth in U.S. retail physical channels going forward.

As we look to 2018, our preliminary thoughts are that we expect this lower rate of growth in U.S. retail is offset by solid growth across our increasingly diversified incentives in international business segments and a rapidly growing digital products and channels.

We also expect to add growth with acquisitions as we have in the past. Well, those are our detailed budgeting process over the next two months and we will develop our final outlook after we see the results from the holiday season.

With that, I’ll turn it over to the operator to open up the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Bryan Keane with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Bryan Keane

Hi, guys. Just want to ask about the quarter revenue versus the guidance. The guidance was 204 to 225. You guys came in at 201. Cardpool was 10 million. That was exactly in line with what I expected because that’s been a greater decline it’s been on. Maybe you guys expected it to rebound. Just maybe you can explain that first.

Jerry Ulrich

Yes. Bryan, we’ve noted on the slide that our estimate for the third quarter was in fact on the uptrend, so it was about 6 million higher than what we ended up. So of that shortfall versus the range, 6 million of that shortfall was Cardpool.

Bryan Keane

Okay. And then when you say you’re seeing competitive pressures in the retail markets, what exactly does that mean? Does that mean from other competitors like income, are you seeing that just pressures that the retail market is having internally?

Talbott Roche

Bryan, yes, I think as many people are probably reading about U.S. retail overall has been under pressure since Amazon acquired Whole Foods. There’s pressure on physical traditional retailers from the ecommerce channel and discounters that have entered the market like [indiscernible] also, we’re seeing an increased attention to price by some of our accounts. And so that’s what we’re alluding to and that – if there’s an increase in focus on price, then that comes up with us as well from time to time. So that’s what we’re alluding to when we say increased competitive pressures.

Bryan Keane

Okay. When you talk about the guidance going forward, you’ve put in the moderating physical distribution for the U.S. in the numbers. What was it before you were expecting for U.S. physical retail and what is it now in the guidance?

Jerry Ulrich

Well, we don’t break out exactly physical versus digital and the other smaller components of U.S. retail. Recall first of all that we still have a declining prepaid telecom business in the numbers. We also exited the PayPower business last year. So those do create still a bit of a drag year-over-year. We’ve talked about the EMV rebound being on track but I think what Talbott was alluding to was just look, a little softer results for closed gift than we’ve seen. So we’re billing out [ph] into some caution in our forecast. The prior guidance range if you excluded Cardpool was somewhere in the 7% to 12% range – the current range, I’m sorry, is 7% to 12% and that was about 10% to 14% last quarter when we looked at these numbers. So you’re really talking about a couple of point moderation as we look forward to the rest of the year on the U.S. retail number in total.

Bryan Keane

Okay. Just last question from me. Obviously we’re awaiting for some news on the new CFO or the CFO of search. Can you give us an update on timing? Thanks so much.

Talbott Roche

Yes. Bryan, it would be imminent and we are right now in dialogue with the candidate and we’ll keep you posted.

Bryan Keane

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Paulo Ribeiro with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Paulo Ribeiro

Good afternoon and thanks for taking the call. Just hammering a little bit more on the U.S. physical retail. In general, you talked before U.S. retail midterm AOR organic growth about 5% to 8%. So help me understand here [indiscernible] physical sales and at the same time you talked about this store offsetting part of it, but you also mentioned incentives. Should I consider that U.S. retail still in the 5% to 8% organic growth or is that growth down, meaning digital is not enough to offset physical sales but you need incentives that’s growing stronger to do it. So the top line doesn’t change but by segment I see lower U.S. retail for high incentives.

Jerry Ulrich

I think, Paulo, I’d let Talbott comment in general again about kind of our U.S. retail moderating thinking, but for the year as I said we’ve got EMV rebound in the numbers and so forth, so certainly we’re a little above that 5% to 8% medium-term target that we have set previously. So I think we’re still in that higher range for the rest of this year. But just looking forward, some moderation in that thinking.

Talbott Roche

Yes. And just overall what I would say is look, while we are signaling some moderation in physical retail growth, we feel really good about the digital and I did say that in part offset any moderation in physical, that has always been our strategy is to be an omni-channel solution provider so this inevitable shift to more sales online, we’re in the best position to capture. We’ve actually increased our position for growth out of digital with the addition of Cashstar which we closed in Q3. That not only positions us well to capture more of the growing digital market but also more of the fastest growing segment which is the digital first party market of which we are not a significant player today. So yes, while we’re signaling a little softness in physical, that particular piece of our U.S. retail sales, that’s not going to impact incentives, that’s not going to slow anything to do with digital. And we are trending above the 5% to 8% right now.

Paulo Ribeiro

Okay, perfect. Just a quick follow up now that you have Cashstar with you for a little period, granted it’s not much, but first can you give a little more color in terms of not specific numbers that you mentioned already the contribution, but a sense of are things – the potential it’s better than you expected, the business is really complementary to what you have, just a little more color if you don’t mind now that you have that?

Talbott Roche

Yes, that’s a good question. I think we did give guidance or we shared some of our forecast for the business next year. I would tell you following the close of the actual acquisition we’re very pleased with the market’s reaction. Our content partners too, we now work with many of them on a multifaceted way, this expands our relationship with them and we’re exploring some new things we can do. We’re also down the road on being awarded some additional business where I think having the Cashstar asset has really proven to be a differentiator for us. So overall strategically I couldn’t be more happy with the position we’ve taken. This is a great asset. The market’s reacted well to it and it’s definitely putting us right in the center of where the growth is coming.

Jerry Ulrich

Again, just to follow up on the actual numbers on the Cashstar announcement, we said that we see revenues estimated in the 44 million range for next year and 12 million to 15 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Paulo Ribeiro

Perfect. And one last point on taxes. You’re explaining there is this expiring of benefit that you took advantage this quarter. Anything else that I should pay attention to that might be under the radar that might come up like this that can sneak on us?

Jerry Ulrich

With respect to taxes you mean?

Paulo Ribeiro

Yes, for the two taxes. Any other --

Jerry Ulrich

I think the only comment was that we’ve adjusted downward slightly the estimated effect of tax rate for the full year to 33%, came into the year with a 34% estimate. So not a big change but it’s helpful at the adjusted net income line.

Paulo Ribeiro

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from James Schneider with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

James Schneider

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. I was wondering if you can maybe just talk through a bit of the changes to the guidance. Clearly I think you had talked about a little over $100 million of guidance production at the midpoint. I think you had forecasted 65 as being Cardpool and then – so that implies a little bit of slowing in the – a little bit of a cut in the [indiscernible] business. Can you maybe just provide a couple of missing pieces in terms of what you have assumed for Cashstar for the remainder of the year in that guidance? And then maybe quantify any weakness you’re seeing in the core U.S. business?

Jerry Ulrich

Well, I think when you look at the prior midpoints and our previous guidance was about 1.84 billion, at that time we actually as I said earlier thought we would be rebounding on the upside at this point with Cashstar kiosk. So we had 80 million roughly --

Talbott Roche

Cardpool.

Jerry Ulrich

Cardpool kiosk. We have roughly 80 million in that 1.84 billion number, so that’s obviously two-thirds of the reduction from the previous midpoint. We also mentioned that there was some change in gross to net accounting for some of Grass Roots revenue. That’s probably about $15 million impact relative to our original guidance. So you really are left with – and then of course Q3 we were about 14 million short versus the forecast midpoint. So you’re left with about a $15 million difference for all the other stuff that Talbott referenced, so not really that significant. Cashstar revenues for the fourth quarter, it’s a seasonally larger quarter but you have to kind of factor in we estimated 2017 at 34 million for the full year when we announced the Cashstar acquisition.

James Schneider

Okay, that is helpful. Thanks. And then maybe can you just talk through specifically what some of the – exact nature of the competitive pressures are, Talbott, you mentioned in North America and how many of those are kind of temporary or one-off kind of impacts and tell us a little bit about the dynamics of how broad it is across the market?

Talbott Roche

Yes. I think I mentioned the fact that when we say competitive pressures, there’s a secular pressure on physical retail that’s captured in that. Competitive pressure we’re not seeing uniformly across. We renew hundreds of card partner contracts and distribution partner contracts a year across here in the U.S. and globally and occasionally they’re competitive. And in some cases they’re competitive and in other cases they’re not. So there’s a factor of the overall market being under some pressure, physical retail pressure on pricing as well as ecommerce so that affects. We’re just trying to be prudent and as we look into the holiday season about the impact of online versus physical. And then we do see in some renewals pricing pressure but not uniformly.

James Schneider

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brad Berning with Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Brad Berning

Hi. Thank you. Just to clarify that one more time. So is it – the secular pressure, is it a volume issue of where you’re missing out on any allocations between the physical to the online world or was it more of your talking when you’re saying pricing secular to pressures there, are you talking about more of the inflationary rate issues?

Talbott Roche

Yes, I think I would just say in Q3 we saw little softness in closed loop and we saw an over performance in digital. So what we’ve done is we forecasted that into the fourth quarter and that’s what Jerry was just referring to in that $15 million AOR adjustment that was attributable – part of that was attributable to physical retail softness.

Jerry Ulrich

Yes, and Talbott alluded earlier that some of this pressure in the U.S. grocery market relates to an everyday low price. We’ve seen this occasionally where promotional activities around fuel loyalty, for example, might get shifted towards everyday low price. So on the cautious side we want to make sure that we see our way through this holiday period to get all the promotions we expect to get and so forth. So I think that’s an aspect of the competitive pressure within that part of the industry that has some indirect impact on us. Traffic wise I don’t think we’ve heard of any significant changes from our customer or our primary distribution partners.

Bill Tauscher

Just to add whether you take out the Cardpool number and the Grass Roots number and you compare kind of what’s left to the overall size of what we’re talking about and given how big the fourth quarter is, we’re really talking about numbers that’s pretty difficult to be precise about. It’s more a sense of thing. It’s no secret that retail is under siege, physical retail, grocery in particular, if you follow it all you’ve seen that. I think we’re just trying to signal that that’s out there and we need to be cautious about it as we look towards the fourth quarter. But these are not big numbers in the scope of what we’re talking about in the fourth quarter. The economy is good, the consumer is good, but you just watch grocery stocks and it will tell you why.

Brad Berning

Fair enough. A follow up on the expense management side of the equation. You’ve talked about some of the initiatives leading to 100 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin improvement as you go past 2017. I was wondering if one, you could address that and the initiatives and the progression on that? Second, you’ve had a couple of moving parts obviously. Can you kind of quantify what the contribution to adjusted EBITDA should be from moving to held for sale the parts that you’ve done there as well as the recent acquisition to kind of quantify those two bigger moving parts to adding to that 100 basis points and just kind of give people a little bit of a starting point in thinking about further out?

Talbott Roche

Sure. Let me take the first part of that which was addressing the cost reduction and margin expansion initiatives that are going on this year as well continuing into next year. We have real focus on this as a management team. The biggest component was a multifaceted approach. The biggest components are certainly streamlining to single global platforms which is good technical integration work and business operations integration work that we’re doing on an ongoing basis affecting multiples of our systems. That will carry into '18 frankly. Some of it will carry into '19. Attendant to that are the automation of certain manual processes that will allow us to be more efficient with headcount. And in addition we just had general cost containment best practices that we’ve enacted across the company this year and we will continue to enforce next year. So we have set ourselves a target of 60 to 100 basis points margins expansion this year. We have set the same target going into next year.

Jerry Ulrich

And then to follow up on the other part of your question, Brad, look, you can see when you pulled Cardpool out of the numbers for comparative purposes that immediately results in a margin expansion. We’ve talked about that before. It’s a lower margin business, not a bad business. We think it’s a great opportunity, a big sizable market. But it is lower margin just by nature of the structure to business. So on the surface you pick up a couple hundred basis points in 2017 just by excluding the Cardpool numbers, but it’s all comparative. So when we talk about our basis point expansion and cost initiatives we need to think that we’re gaining those and we are, excluding Cardpool, because most of those cost initiatives of course were not around the Cardpool business.

Brad Berning

And the acquisition contribution next year?

Jerry Ulrich

I don’t think we’ve quantified or prepared to say what the forecast is in terms of acquisitions and we’ve talked about Cashstar and the size of it is still relatively small for the overall --

Bill Tauscher

Yes. Cashstar’s margins maybe up to our margins, it’s not a giant difference. And so if you take the size of Cashstar which is really the acquisition that will be due to the business next year and you take a marginal increase of margin, this could impact but not enough to move the needle a lot. A positive impact but not a lot.

Brad Berning

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ramsey El-Assal with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Ramsey El-Assal

Thanks for taking my question. At risk of beating a dead horse on the U.S. retail environment, I just wanted to ask another – kind of a different sort of angle on the question which is, is the softness independent of the competitive pressures which I understand, but is the softness at retail due primarily more to last fall in the channel, or is there a changing demand environment for your closed loop product? In other words, are fewer people wanting to buy a Home Depot card or a Bed, Bathroom & Beyond card that can be used at physical retail or is it really more a question of there’s less traffic in your distribution channel?

Talbott Roche

Yes, I would not say it is a lessening of consumer demand. We’re seeing no evidence of that. Actually the research that gets published by folks in this space continues to indicate there’s strong demand for gift cards both physical and digital. So no, it has more to do I think but we don’t track the footfall per se of physical retail. But like I said earlier I think everybody’s reading about how physical retails are increasingly competing with digital channels. It’s not about debating demand by the consumer for gift cards. That continues to be very, very high particularly in gifting and the incentives market as we’ve talked about in the past.

Ramsey El-Assal

Okay. Thanks. I think that’s an important distinction, so I appreciate that. I wanted to also ask about Target and a couple of things. Your confidence level getting the new fixtures rolled out by the holiday season, one. And then just second, I understand you’re not doing the open loop component of Target that might have stayed behind. Is there an opportunity to win that at some point or maybe why did it stay behind?

Talbott Roche

Sure. So yes, we feel very confident about our ability to execute the fixtures into the Target stores because it’s happening right now. It will be concluded in the next 10 days. Those fixtures will give us increased capacity. I think it’s on the average over 100 additional pegs per store if not more. And so what that allows us to do is expand the product selection in a meaningful way and we believe that will be additive in the fourth quarter to their historical trends. I think in terms of the open loop, you’re correct. We are not right now going to be the provider of open loop. I do think there will be an opportunity but it will be a while. It will be a couple of years out for us to be in the open loop.

Ramsey El-Assal

Okay, great. And really quick lastly I wanted to ask about Loblaws in Canada and I believe you’re a provider there and there’s a merger going on with another big Canadian asset Shoppers. What’s the impact on the business? Is there any opportunity there or how should we think about that or is it not material enough to matter?

Bill Tauscher

I think all we can say today is we view it as a great opportunity.

Ramsey El-Assal

All right, fair enough. Thanks for taking my questions.

Bill Tauscher

That’s all we can say today.

Ramsey El-Assal

All right, fair enough. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Oscar Turner with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Oscar Turner

Hi, guys. Good afternoon.

Bill Tauscher

How are you doing?

Oscar Turner

Good. So given the shortfall in the core business for U.S. retail, it sounds like it’s about 15 million. Are you calling that out because it’s a trend you expect to get worse either next year or into the future? It sounds like it’s about 1.5 point growth headwind on an annual basis?

Talbott Roche

Yes, I think look we were trying to give a little bit of moderation as we head into the holiday. I think one of the things we know about our business is we’re really happy that we’ve been diversifying throughout the years and it’s a little less seasonal than it used to be. But if you really look at our revenues, we’re talking about it on 65% going into the fourth quarter and from an earnings standpoint I think it’s north of 80. So the fourth quarter holiday season’s really important and we’re excited about the growth in digital and we were just trying to be a little cautious as we head into the holiday season.

Oscar Turner

Okay, thanks. And then another question on U.S. retail. You talked about the moderation being driven partly by pricing. Can you talk about how pricing works in that channel? I thought there were long-term contracts that might protect you from any I guess fluctuations – year-over-year fluctuations?

Talbott Roche

Yes. We’re always renewing contracts. So given we’re a company with hundreds, as I said, renewals happening in any given year and these are long-term contracts, but they will come up occasionally and we’re renewing them. So the good thing is they don’t all come up at once, they come up throughout the year and they’re often multiyear on the distribution side as we’ve said. They can go from three to seven years. Some are even longer than that. On a content side, they tend to be in the three to five-year range. But we are constantly renewing them and as I said sometimes they’re competitive and pricing is an issue and other times not.

Oscar Turner

Okay. So if you look at this, I guess the averages maybe five-year contracts. Can you just talk about how some of these contracts have gotten re-priced this year and any on the extent to which they’ve been priced down?

Talbott Roche

Yes, we really don’t go into the individual contract discussions. I will say the majority of our top 10 accounts in U.S. retail are under renewal for multiple years. And so we just don’t want to go into detail about specific renewals.

Oscar Turner

Okay, makes sense. And just last question on M&A, I think you mentioned M&A is part of your growth strategy going forward. Any color on segments and geographies that you’ll be focused on as far as M&A is concerned?

Bill Tauscher

I guess the answer there would be that the opportunities in what would be looked at as our typical third party retail distribution business are limited and we’ve stated that before and in our investor conference and other places. So that means that we focused obviously on the first party but in retail, like we did with Cashstar, there are some other things around the world in that regard. We focused on the incentives business which is we’ve said before is a very fragmented business not just in the U.S. but in our other major markets and of course that implies for the worldwide business. If you look at our worldwide business or our global business outside the U.S. where we have our strongest markets, our oldest markets, our biggest markets is where we would play for the incentives standpoint because we have a base to work with, so we bought Grass Roots. It was in the United Kingdom and Australia. We had a big strength and presence there. It was a logical fit and we would look to add to that. We have strength of course in Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, growing strength in Mexico and Brazil and of course a couple places in Asia. So we would look to sort of feed those relative places where we have nothing. And then last but not least on the global front, there are a couple of places where there are some partnerships we have that might make some sense for us to do something there. So they will be spread out geographically, they’ll be focused on the incentives business, they’ll be focused on the digital business and a little bit of first party exist in different places in the world.

Oscar Turner

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tom McCrohan with Mizuho. Your line is now open.

Tom McCrohan

Hi. Thank you. Can you give us a little color on the new higher margin cards like the spa cards and the other kind of unique content that you’ve recently rolled out?

Talbott Roche

Sure. We are actually pushing out more of our original content into our top accounts in Q4. We have rebranded the Spafinder product and re-launched that in the fall recess [ph] as well and that’s got larger distribution. The new original content which will be dining and aggregated dining cards as well as a few other lifestyles like a kid’s card will also go into pilot because it’s a handful of accounts rather than the broadest distribution here in the U.S. As you may already know we are more broadly distributing with original content overseas because of our purchase of [indiscernible] which gave us a really big step up in the European market, but we are also more deeply expanding that into other retail. So we don’t expect it to have a huge impact to Q4 this year but it sets us up nicely for 2018.

Tom McCrohan

When you talk about the 60 to 100 basis points of margins with this year really excluding the higher margin products which would be more of a lift next year. Is that right?

Talbott Roche

That’s correct. It will be a contributor next year versus this year.

Tom McCrohan

Okay.

Jerry Ulrich

Just one thing to add. We’ve talked about this as a good move. We obviously saw great contribution internationally when we picked up [indiscernible]. But it also tends to offset from the pricing/margin standpoint, pressures you do get from time to time we’ve talked about from some of the larger content partners.

Tom McCrohan

Okay. And since closing Cashstar, has there been any incremental deal flow from your partners as a result of that transaction?

Talbott Roche

Yes, it’s interesting. I mentioned earlier that I think it’s positioned us better to win some of the more recent programs we’ve been awarded in the digital space. So we were already on the hunt on a few things that have closed our way and we’re feeling good about that. So it’s still very early days but I think we’re well positioned right now to be more of a full service provider physical third party distribution as well as digital first party.

Bill Tauscher

There’s no question that we and Cashstar are better off together. That’s just a fact and we’re already seeing that in the marketplace. Cashstar has done a tremendous job getting number one market share without, if you will, the strengths and the relationships of Blackhawk. So we only add to that. We were a nascent player in this space and beginning actually to get some traction. So together it’s just clearly already showing that we will win business together we wouldn’t have won separately.

Tom McCrohan

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tim Willi with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Tim Willi

Hi. Thanks and good afternoon. Two questions I had; one is going back to I guess just a discussion of margin and trying to tie that into the over performance you’re seeing in the digital relative to the pressures on physical, is there a way I guess to just sort of think about the margin story relative to the revenue growth that will come out of sort of the consolidated digital efforts of Blackhawk? I know you said Cashstar had a nice margin, but I think prior to that your digital margins might have been lower. And I’m just sort of trying to think like as revenue mix has changed with the digital moving on forward, if that is something that is also a nice contributor, at least a notable contributor to the margin story? And then I had a follow up.

Talbott Roche

I think, Tim, it’s still early days for us in this combined Blackhawk-Cashstar world. You are correct that there are some relationships that they have that might be slightly higher margin than our third party. But we aren’t formally factoring that into – we’re doing our bottoms up planning for next year right now. I think it could be an upside but right now we haven’t identified or dimensionalized what that could be. We are always looking for ways as we’ve talked about to grab more margin through rationalizing the right integration and structure of our platforms and I think that will play into – it already has played into how we are deprecating some digital assets that we had and consolidating capabilities onto a single platform and moving processing onto our own processing platform as opposed to third party, so all that will continue.

Bill Tauscher

Tim, I would just add that there’s two pieces to digital think about it simply. There’s the first party which we’ve now become a pretty good player. And as Talbott said early on, on the face of it Cashstar’s margins are in fact better than our third party business and we hope that continues. We’ll learn a lot as this unfolds. The third party margins in digital aren’t substantially worse or different than our third party physical business. But again, when you’re talking about something that’s 10 going to 15 and then someday maybe going to 20 or 30, I think we still have, to Talbott’s point, a lot to learn about all of this transition and how it plays out and who the players are. As you know, all the physical retailers are moving as fast as they can to have a much larger presence in the ecommerce space. They have to. And we’re well positioned for all of those plays, because every one of them is looking to us to play in that space. So I don’t think it’s a bad thing at the end of the day, but I don’t know that we can sit and say, oh, it’s going to definitively increase margins or decrease margins. But Cashstar and the first party has a bias to higher margins if you just look at that.

Tim Willi

Okay, great. And my follow up goes around I guess to sort of maybe some of the – I guess it’s physical but I guess could time it digital sort of closed loop cards and just as you talk with retailers and content providers, periodic we will read about the sort of the self use market being one of the brighter spots within closed loop gifts which probably ties in a lot of sort of promotional activity from the content providers to drive sales and foot traffic. And I guess I’m sort of curious how you think about that subsector of U.S. retail in general, any way to think about what it is as a percentage of the business or how it’s growing?

Talbott Roche

So, Tim, just so I make sure I answer the question correctly, you were asking about how is self use playing into future growth in closed looped, is that right?

Tim Willi

Yes, correct.

Talbott Roche

So there’s research out there that does talk about the growing use by particularly the millennial and folks who are using closed loop today more for everyday spend and it has become a pattern. We see it particularly when there’s a loyalty aspect layered onto closed loop. So many retailers in our networks choose to reward their consumers with few points when they buy gift cards and as a result we know some portion of those consumers who want to earn their few points are buying gift cards in advance and doing holiday shopping in advance of going out and getting some big purchase, they’re earning those few rewards. We do think that is a segment we’ve never been able to quantify exactly what it is but we do think that digital use cases will also drive more use case – I’m sorry, more self use. So think about the experience with a Starbucks app or now Pizza has launched their same payment app and other merchants are using their gift card more than everyday currency. So we do think there will be more of that. We’re also starting to do something with digital partners like Samsung where we use the physical – I’m sorry, we use the closed loop card eGift as a promotional currency which then means it turns into self use. So I think going – as we bring and push closed looped cards into incentive channels, particularly digital incentive channels, I think that self use continues to expand. But we can’t tell you is that 15%, 20% probably thereabout but we don’t have any scientific way of measuring it quarter-over-quarter or even year-over-year.

Tim Willi

Great. Thanks for the color. I appreciate it. That’s all I had.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ashwin Shirvaiker with Citi. Your line is now open.

Talbott Roche

Hello.

Jerry Ulrich

I think he dropped off.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Schmidt with Citi. Your line is now open.

Andrew Schmidt

Hi, guys. Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions.

Talbott Roche

Sure.

Andrew Schmidt

First question is on the mix of digital versus physical. I think you guys have – in U.S. retail, I think you have provided this in the past but what’s the breakout in terms of the mix in U.S. retail and what’s the best way to think about that mix shifting going forward?

Talbott Roche

Well, I think as we said in Q3, digital was 15% of the U.S. retail total volume. That’s up versus year ago. I think we ended last year in the 8% to 10%. So it’s continuing to tick up each quarter. We don’t see that that would – we don’t see any reason for that not to continue. We think it will grow. I think it will continue to grow just because the growth rates are significantly higher than the physical. Of course, the physical is large. We also don’t see physical going away any time soon. It is a huge business. There’s still a lot of research out there that says consumers prefer – the vast majority of consumers prefer a physical gift card particularly for gifting versus self use. But there’s a growing number of consumers each quarter that are buying eGift as well.

Andrew Schmidt

Understood. That’s helpful. And then in terms of renewal conversations with distribution partners, what is that conversation like just not from a quantifiable contract concession standpoint but what are things they’re asking for? I guess how would the conversations change now versus maybe say one to two years ago?

Talbott Roche

I think we just aren’t going to go into the details around these discussions, but as pressure is put on physical retailers I think they are looking for ways to increase revenues and that may have been more – we may have seen more of that activity in the last 12 months than we have in the prior. That’s what we were trying to signal. I would not say this is a standard situation where we see it every time. There’s a lot of renewals. As I’ve already said we do over 100 every year with content partners and distribution partners and the vast majority of them are not significantly competitive.

Andrew Schmidt

Understood. That helps. And then last question on the incentive segment. You guys signed Chase for loyalty and then GM for Achievers. Just thinking about the pipeline of the business and I guess both for Achievers and may refer the other offerings and incentives, what does that look like and just thinking about that relative to the sustainability of the current growth rate?

Talbott Roche

Yes. Well, our pipeline in the financial institutions is quite robust but we’ve also been very successful signing many of the largest accounts. I think we’ve already mentioned that. We have now under contract some of the largest FIs including Discover and Wells Fargo in addition to Chase and there are others that we’ll be talking about launching later. Inside of GM, the launch with GM with Achievers, we have a pipeline of accounts that we’re constantly working. We signed other accounts and launched other accounts in addition to GM. We just mentioned GM because of the size. It’s significant also in that we haven’t done anything large in the manufacturing and auto manufacturing space, so this will be a flagship account for us that will allow us to pursue other big players in this space which we’re already actively doing. We have a very robust pipeline in both our consumer incentives space as well as our employee engagement space and it crosses multiple verticals.

Andrew Schmidt

Understood. Thank you, guys.

Bill Tauscher

You’re welcome.

Operator

That concludes today’s question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the call back to Mr. Cronin for any closing remarks.

Patrick Cronin

All right, everyone, well, thanks for joining our call today and enjoy the rest of the afternoon. We'll be in touch soon.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.