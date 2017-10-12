Why Waymo May Be Driving Alphabet To New Highs

Given that I was bullish on GOOGL before learning the latest on this topic, I'm even more bullish now.

This may be a trend that could be occurring faster than the Street has priced in.

Many states, including California as well as Arizona and Florida, are aggressively moving to enable driverless autonomous cars.

However, it may be catalyzing the beginning of an earthquake by introducing driverless autonomous cars into commercial use, and lease or sale, perhaps next year.

GOOGL has been breaking to new highs on little news, perhaps some upbeat trends in its core businesses.

Background

As some of you may remember, I bought the dip in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) early this summer, when it sold off sharply after the EU fined it for certain business practices. And just a few days ago, I compared GOOGL to another great tech company, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The point of that was to show several ways that GOOGL appeared to me to be a better investment than AMZN, noting that both companies had many strengths. GOOGL has been one of those stocks that has sat for a while, sometimes over a year, then had a big surge, then sat some more. The point of today's brief article is that news has been breaking about GOOGL that might have caused the newer C shares (NASDAQ:GOOG) to surge to all-time highs Wednesday and the A shares (the original GOOGL shares) to nearly do so. Some of GOOGL's strength this week may have been related to a note out of Credit Suisse, which expressed optimism both about GOOGL's core search business and its fast-growing YouTube business.

However, this optimism has already been widely promoted in the financial media.

What has not been promoted, and thus may remain to move the stock, are some news items just in the past week that raise the possibility that by mid-2018, GOOGL may begin to realize revenues both from the sale and rental of fully autonomous vehicles that have no potential driver. Thus, its Waymo subsidiary has now been suggested to perhaps be 2-3 years ahead of the entire industry. If that's the case, I believe GOOGL stock could have unusually strong potential for alpha beginning now or very soon.

Let me tell the story sequentially as to how I came to write this narrowly focused article.

The Bloomberg article

This was published Wednesday with little fanfare. The title and bullet points said what needs to be reported here:

Coming Soon to California: Cars Without a Human Behind the Wheel

Regulator takes step toward permitting driverless car tests

State also aims to allow autonomous car use by the public.

This article led me to do a search, which interested parties may wish to check out.

California's proposed changes

A little searching got me to the DMV of California, which on Wednesday released a statement that contains several links. The two that I found most relevant were PDFs of "Autonomous Vehicles Statement of Reasons" and the actual proposed text of the new rules, "Autonomous Vehicles 15 Day Express Terms."

For the latter, Section 227.38 on p. 13 is titled "Manufacturer's Permit to Test Autonomous Vehicles that do not Require a Driver." This is pretty clear. The requirements made of the manufacturer are noted in the section.

Then, on p. 27, the length Sec. 228.06 has a subsection that reads in part:

For vehicles to be sold or leased to persons other than the manufacturer, a consumer or end user education plan, which covers the operational design domain of the vehicle, which also includes the following:



(A) The identification of any and all restrictions of the autonomous technology in the autonomous vehicles and an explanation of the educational materials that will be provided to end users of the autonomous vehicles produced by the manufacturer.



(B) A copy of the sections of the vehicle owner’s manual...

This was surprisingly matter-of-fact.

However, in view of what may be going on in Arizona and other states, it may just be that California wants to keep its leading position as a tech-friendly state.

It looks to me as though, assuming this proposal is put in place as drafted, perhaps by mid-year, GOOGL may be in the auto business with whatever manufacturers it partners with. Could this be the start of something big?

Next, further research brought me to a state's site that may show why competition between states could be accelerating the move to fully autonomous vehicles hitting the roads well ahead of expectations.

Summary of state actions on autonomous vehicles

A 9/21/17 commentary by the National Conference of State Legislatures provides a thorough summary of actions taken by what are now taken by most states to regulate partially and sometimes fully autonomous vehicles. This is a great resource for the many interested parties to think about. Other states such as Florida have been moving ahead with legislation (I notice that "sun" states are among the most aggressive here). Florida HB 7027, passed last year:

"eliminates the requirement that the vehicle operation is being done for testing purposes and removes a number of provisions related to vehicle operation for testing purposes. Eliminates the requirement that a driver be present in the vehicle."

So California may just be playing catch-up regarding driverless autonomous vehicular testing.

Then, Florida's HB 7061, also passed last year:

Defines autonomous technology and driver-assistive truck platooning technology. Requires a study on the use and safe operation of driver-assistive truck platooning technology and allows for a pilot project upon conclusion of the study.

Florida has long, straight, flat stretches of highway in the northern and central parts of the state and some parts of the south that can equal parts of the southwest as snow-free states that can serve very well as testing sites for these technologies. Florida gets rain, which autonomous vehicles had better learn to deal with, even if at introduction they are not for use in states that suffer snow, sleet, and icy roads.

Many other state actions are discussed at that link.

Now let's move to GOOGL's intentions in Arizona.

GOOGL moves to commercialize driverless, autonomous cars

Ars Technica reported on Monday:

It sure looks like Waymo is getting ready to launch in Phoenix



Waymo, Google's self-driving car company, is laying the political groundwork to launch a truly driverless car service.

This is promising for GOOGL longs.

The article goes on to point to two reasons for it being titled as such:

First, the decision to launch these ads in Arizona seems to confirm reporting by The Information [behind a paywall] that Waymo was hoping to launch a commercial driverless car service in the Greater Phoenix area before the end of the year. We don't know if Waymo will meet that self-imposed deadline, but the decision to run these ads certainly suggests that Waymo is expecting to expand its presence in the Phoenix metro area in the coming months.

The second point involves Waymo's partnerships with organizations that represent groups of people who believe in the technology and/or would benefit from autonomous vehicles. These include MADD, the National Safety Council, the Foundation for Senior Living, the Foundation for Blind Children, and a greater Phoenix civic organization.

The 10/9 Ars Technica article's title partly relied on its reporting from 10/3, where it said this about GOOGL beginning to monetize Waymo:

Real driverless cars could come to the Phoenix area this year, according to a Monday report from The Information's Amir Efrati. Two anonymous sources have told Efrati that Google's self-driving car unit, Waymo, is preparing to launch "a commercial ride-sharing service powered by self-driving vehicles with no human 'safety' drivers as soon as this fall."



Obviously, there's no guarantee that Waymo will hit this ambitious target. But it's a sign that Waymo believes its technology is very close to being ready for commercial use. And it suggests that Waymo is likely to introduce a fully driverless car network in 2018 if it doesn't do so in the remaining months of 2017.

Maybe Ruth Porat, GOOGL's CFO, has been working with GOOGL's CEO and founder, Larry Page, to keep the focus on profits. Per the article:

Efrati reports that Waymo CEO John Krafcik faces pressure from his boss, Google co-founder and Alphabet CEO Larry Page, to transform Waymo's impressive self-driving technology into a shipping product. Page had been pushing for a launch by the end of 2016. But a major deal with Ford (NYSE:F) to produce the necessary vehicles fell through, forcing Waymo to scramble and sign a smaller deal with Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) to supply minivans.

The 10/3 article concludes with some takeaways that I find key as a GOOGL investor. The first is the author's view that 2018 could be in sight for real, despite issues that are described in the body of the article:

These are all reasons to doubt whether Waymo will be able to launch a truly driverless taxi service this year as Page would like. However, it's important not to lose sight of the big picture: these are the kinds of problems you worry about when you are months, rather than years, away from launching a commercial product.

If we are talking 2018, then since it's Q4 of 2017, I'd rather be positioned early than late in this stock.

The competitive advantage that a 2018 commercial launch could mean is described in the final paragraph:

Most of Waymo's rivals are aiming to release self-driving cars in 2020, 2021, or later. Even if Waymo's schedule slips a few months and it introduces a self-driving car service in the middle of 2018 instead of late 2017, that will still give the company a multiple-year head start over most of its rivals. And it would confound skeptics who insist that full self-driving technology is still years away.

Skeptics there are, as a 9/5 ReCode article titled "We need to stop pretending that the autonomous car is imminent" argues.

I find all this exciting. Waymo is being pushed to earn money, not just be a science project. Some will remember, or have read, that in the 1970s, Steve Jobs overrode Steve Wozniak's preference to have the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) computer not be a true profit center. Jobs wanted a proper profit-seeking business, and you know the rest of that story. This may be where GOOGL's corporate thinking is for Waymo. I love it. No more sun-reflecting alternative energy dreams in the desert, just going for a first-mover advantage in one of the giant "moonshot" markets that the "other bets" within Alphabet were designed to achieve.

What's the profit potential from Waymo?

This is unthinkably large. The OICA (“Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles”) suggests 95 million autos and commercial vehicles were produced globally in 2016. Based on that, I will switch from reporting with just a little commentary to the sort of speculation that we do as investors in growth situations.

Let us guesstimate that GOOGL has a 2-year lead on the competition. The company has the free cash flow to fund aggressive moves to press its advantage. Its first-mover status gives it all sorts of advantages in autonomous vehicle operation, standard-setting, and the ability to partner with manufacturers. Further, GOOGL has been developing LIDAR and adapting other technologies for autonomous vehicles. Ongoing progress with these opens up all sorts of related business opportunities for Waymo.

Just sticking to licensing its know-how to manufacturers and ignoring ancillary business opportunities, what if GOOGL gets 40% of what should now, or soon, be a 100 million global auto and truck market, or 40 million vehicles? What will that be worth? Think of what Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) gets - and has gotten - for the operating system for PCs. Now go very conservative and say that GOOGL gets $2000 per vehicle. Multiply that by 40 million and you get revenues of $80 billion per year.

While there would be costs involved, and the time frame is uncertain, these sorts of potential numbers impress me.

Technicals look strong

Consistent with a powerful, inexorable uptrend, the 5-year chart looks like new highs await:

GOOGL data by YCharts

Of course, no guarantees exist in the stock market, and we all look at charts in our own way. My view is not to do the IBD thing and wait for a 3% (or whatever) breakout. I just like the GOOGL story now and like the chart. So, I've been adding shares this week on this news and this chart.

Conclusions

Previously, I have focused on GOOGL's caution in monetizing YouTube, which by 2020 could be receiving 1 trillion viewing hours annually. If the company finds a way to receive 5 cents per viewing hour, YouTube would then be a $50 billion business (with significant costs) - and it could grow indefinitely. Adding that to the growing businesses within Alphabet's Google subsidiary, plus the general concept of the "other bets," I found GOOGL relatively attractive within the spectrum of other stocks and compared with fixed income. That's why I wrote the AMZN comparative article Monday. But I was not up on the news about driverless autonomous cars.

To summarize, it appears as though as soon as next year, GOOGL and its manufacturing partner or partners may already be able to generate a little revenue by selling or leasing driverless autonomous vehicles. Great oaks from little acorns may grow, and you have to start somewhere.

Also, possibly late this year, but more likely not until next year (I hope), GOOGL may begin charging passengers in the Phoenix, Arizona, area to be driven by its autonomous vehicles with human remote back-up.

Thus, a massive paradigm shift may be underway. Driverless vehicles may be doing commercial business next year, and GOOGL may be in the driver's seat of this amazing technology that, if implemented widely, will have huge ramifications across the world. I believe the potential for vast profits from a first-mover advantage in driverless autonomous vehicles could help power GOOGL shares much higher.

Even though I'm always cautious when the Fed has been signaling tightness, GOOGL is a financial fortress and will roll on. I'm taking a long view here, in addition to liking the stock's prospects for the months ahead. So the Fed will do what it does, but if GOOGL can change the world again in a big way, this time with Waymo, Fed policy won't matter to investors.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.

P.S.: I will be doing a lot of driving of my non-autonomous vehicle for the next day or two, so I may not be able to respond to any comments for a while.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, GOOG, AAPL, F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.