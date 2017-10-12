Will Biotech Continue To Boom?

They also opine on Celyad and CAR-T, and the near-term future of the biotech sector as a whole.

Avisol Capital Partners joins the Roundtable to discuss their approach to biotech valuations and the warning signs they look for in the stocks they research.

Will biotech stocks continue the run-up they’ve enjoyed this year? That’s anyone’s guess. So far, in 2017, The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) has soared 49% to its highest level in two years. On October 9th, Boris Schlossberg, Managing Director of FX Strategy for BK Asset Management, said on CNBC that he believes the rally is mostly hope-fueled, and that the biotech boom is due for a pause, unless some huge fundamental innovative catalyst comes to fruition.

However, Erin Gibbs, a portfolio manager at S&P Global who appeared on the same CNBC segment, is looking for higher highs in biotech, though she acknowledges the stocks in this sector may not be a screaming buy. Gibbs believes a combination of low valuations and high price targets could prompt biotech stocks to appreciate further. However, they are still relatively cheap compared to the broader market, so potentially there are lots of good deals to be had out there.

Seeking Alpha author Avisol Capital Partners follows the biotech space with scalpel-like precision, seeking the next stock-moving catalysts that will help investors generate solid returns. Their background as experienced healthcare professionals gives them an edge in understanding and predicting these cyclical catalysts that most lay investors lack.

Avisol recently launched The Total Pharma Tracker on Marketplace, a service designed to leverage their intimate knowledge of healthcare investing and help their subscribers make more informed decisions about which stocks to buy and which to avoid in the unpredictable, and sometimes frothy, biotech space.

Avisol Capital joined the Roundtable to explain their valuation methodology for biotechs, discuss the red flags they look for when evaluating stocks, and share their current top biotech investing idea.



Seeking Alpha: How do you value biotech companies? In terms of valuation, how do you treat development-stage (potentially pre-revenue) companies versus more established companies with marketed products?

Avisol Capital Partners, author of The Total Pharma Tracker: We value development stage biotech companies on six metrics - management, pipeline, market, IP, partnerships, cash position.

We add two more metrics to small-to-mid-sized newly market-stage companies - scripts data, and diversification plans.

And for very large established companies, we add yet more metrics - dividends, price to earnings ratio, guidance, patent cliffs and generics, strategic acquisitions.

Individual drugs in a pipeline are valued using the following formula:

Drug value = Market Potential x Market Share x Probability of Approval - (this needs to be done for every year under patent, then discounted)

Probability of approval - There are various standardized figures for this, which we use as reference. But ultimately, this isn’t a purely quantitative measure. We assign probabilities of approval to a drug based on available preclinical and clinical data. As more data becomes available - as the drug moves from Phase 1 to 2 and then 3 - the probability may increase or decrease, but it becomes less qualitative.

Management is purely a qualitative measure. However, there is one important aspect here - relevancy of experience. We recently saw how a mid-sized CNS company named Axovant (AXON) failed a critical trial - and management consisted of a hedge fund manager and his family members. That is an extreme example, but you get the idea.

Cash position is important. If a company is burning a lot of cash, then it may either be doing a lot of work, or being inefficient, or worse, usurping shareholder money. If a company is burning a lot of cash but is unable to get more cash non-dilutively, then lenders do not have confidence in its ability to deliver results. Ideally, we look for at least a 2-year runway, and pipeline potential plus cash minus debt should not be negative.

Diversification plans are also important. A company with a marketed product has no time for complacency. They must diversify in at least three different ways - geographically, vertically, and laterally. Geographic is easy but not always financially sensible, vertically is quick, but may also quickly bottom out, and lateral is tough, more paying if properly done, but it must be done smartly.

Take Biogen (BIIB), for example. This company is a bellwether stock in the autoimmune disease sector. However, most of its R&D is focused now on Alzheimer’s (AD). That would be a good thing, if not for the fact that the R&D is also focused on one single area of AD research. That is putting all your eggs in one basket within another basket.



SA: Do you prefer to enter biotech companies at a certain phase (For example, companies with products in their pipelines that have passed Stage II trials and are moving to Stage III)? If so, how have you come to this preference?

ACP: We like entering a biotech (with no other marketed products) when it has first declared efficacy results; usually this is a Phase 2 trial. Before that, it is all unproven talk; after that, it is a crowd. A Phase 2 trial with solid efficacy results is the first time a new molecule comes out of the womb, so to say, and makes itself heard the right way. That’s the best time for a biotech professional to enter a speculative biotech. Someone who understands the science can make an educated guess about its prospects, but not everyone can do it, or has even heard of the company and/or the drug at this stage.



SA: Avisol has 150 stocks on its watchlist. How do you keep track of them all, and what metrics do you use to determine if a stock becomes a buy, remains on the watchlist, or drops off?



ACP: We don’t track 150 stocks - that is almost impossible. We have heard that major analyst firms will employ one senior analyst to track no more than 5-8 stocks. So, no, we don’t track all those 150 stocks - first, we vet each of them and bring the number down to a manageable 25-40. These, we track; the rest stay back on the watchlist until something brings them to our radar again.

There are a number of ways for a watchlist stock to become a buy, depending on why it was vetted out of the model portfolio in the first place. If it was only because of high price, then that’s easy - when the stock moves down on not major bad news, it may become a buy. But if it was vetted out because we find something inherently problematic about the company, it may never become a buy.

Biogen, for example, is a great stock with a great product line. However, we have low expectations from the company long term. We find that, trading as it is at its 52-week high, the upside doesn’t justify the risk involved in focusing only on the abeta plaque theory of Alzheimer’s therapy.

Sometimes we could be wrong and miss out on an opportunity. But we prefer to err on the side of caution, especially when our subscribers are involved.



SA: What sorts of red flags do you look for in the companies you’re researching? Which ones might cause you to steer clear of a stock?



ACP: Red flags abound in biotech. There’s not always a formula here, just examples:

If a company has no products in the market after 2 decades of existence, that is out. If a company has no Phase 3 ready molecule after a decade, that is out. If a company has less than 1-year of cash runway, that is usually out. If a company buys a failed molecule from big pharma and touts it as a cure-all for a major disease, without much visible reason, that is usually out. If a company relies on post hoc analysis to push a drug through an NDA, that is a red flag. This isn’t always true; good drugs have been approved on subgroup analyses. But it makes us look twice. If there are inconsistencies in a drug’s trial data - unbelievably, this isn’t so rare - that’s a red flag. Trial data could be manipulated to present a picture rosier than it indeed is. Investors must be very careful about this, because this isn’t always apparent to a non-expert. If a company doesn’t file a 10-K - meaning, non-US companies not trading on major US markets - that’s a cause for concern. If a company’s patent is expiring, or is in dispute (we read the lawsuits when we can find them), that’s a red flag. If a non-small company has no proper diversification plans, that’s a worry. If a company is promoting itself too much, or if there’s just too much investor interest in a company, that’s also a cause of concern for us. On the other extreme, high short interest gives us pause, makes us do more due diligence.

And of course, there are the absolutely non-investible ones; if a company has failed a pivotal trial and doesn’t look like it has a plan, or if it receives a non-manageable CRL that’s not about a simple manufacturing issue but needs a new trial, or companies from certain geographies with questionable ethics or transparency - we don’t look at these companies.

SA: Do you think management experience is important to a biotech’s success? Does their success at previous companies come into play in terms of evaluating their performance (or predicted performance) at their current firm?



ACP: We cannot stress strongly enough how critical management is, especially for emerging biotech. In early stages, we look for management with research experience and academic success. In regulatory stages, we look for management who have successfully seen a previous drug through the FDA process. In stages where the value of a biotech centers around a pivotal asset or two, we look for management with M&A expertise. Take Aralez (ARLZ) CEO Adrian Adams, for example. This is a favorite stock of ours because of Mr. Adams’ immense expertise in selling off small companies for billions of dollars.

SA: Your author’s pick right now is an article on Celyad (CYAD), in which you call CAR-T the next frontier. The Gilead (GILD)-Kite (KITE) deal seemed to be a validating event for the sector, and CYAD and other CAR-T related companies have taken off. How do you view the prospects for these companies in general - are you still interested in CYAD as a long idea, and why CYAD instead of other peers if so?

ACP: We first bought Celyad early this year (we weren’t writing on Seeking Alpha at that time) in the mid-20s. In late June, we covered CYAD in an article on Gilead, where we wondered when Gilead will get into the CAR-T game. Readers questioned the idea, but Dr. Alessando Riva’s appointment was a deal clincher for us.

Long story short, Celyad is up 3x since we first bought it, 2x since we covered it on Seeking Alpha. Even nicer, Gilead did buy into CAR-T in a massive way, taking the entire sector on an upward swing. So we are very happy with our predictions. Here’s what we wrote, quite presciently in retrospect:

“However, Celyad alone may be too small and too early stage for Gilead to make any sense all by itself. We think if they want to enter the CAR-T space with vigor, they should do with a string of acquisitions to build a strong platform, rather than a single small early stage pipeline, however promising in theory. This can be accomplished by acquiring technologies from a variety of sources - Kite Pharma ((NASDAQ:KITE)) for its advanced stage pipeline, Bellicum (BLCM) for its rimiducid-mediated switch, Celyad for its solid tumor focus.”

So, they did buy KITE. Will they buy the other two? That’s a big question. But there are strong prospects for that.

Why? Because of two current deficiencies in CAR-T therapy, each of which is addressed by one of these companies.

Deficiency one is safety with regards to cytokine storm and other treatment-resultant immunopathies, and BLCM has its rimiducid-mediated switch to address that. Deficiency two is that current CAR-T has application only in non-solid tumors because of its focus on the CD19 receptor; and CYAD’s NKR-2 platform has a solution for that. No other CAR-T company is so focused on solid tumor therapy as CYAD is, and that’s why we are interested in this small Belgian company. Read our article to see why this is such a great solution that vastly expands the market. But the bottom line is, CYAD is such a logically satisfactory investment in CAR-T.

Having said that, we think the CYAD play is over for the time being. It has gone up a lot, and we would wait for a pullback to below $50 levels before initiating a new position. They did report some great results recently; and we are eager to see a pullback.

SA: Biotech has seemed to recover from political headwinds during last year’s election campaign, perhaps as nothing has really changed. Do you have a macro level view on biotech stocks’ valuations and/or whether the sector should expect continued smooth sailing or whether political or other concerns might pop up again?

ACP: We don’t do macro; macro headwinds may temporarily bother a megacap healthcare co., which we buy for dividends and forget its temporary ups and downs anyway. But deep under the biotech ocean, where we go diving for treasures, surface macro headwinds don’t produce much effect. All that matters here - in the silence of cutting edge biotech - are management, pipeline, cash.

Having said that, there are a few not-so-established, nouveau riche companies that don’t live that deep inside the ocean, and yet aren’t big enough to remain unperturbed by macro factors. Gilead is a prime example. We lost money on Gilead in the 2015 bust. A larger company that pays strong dividends, we wouldn’t have worried so much about it. But Gilead had us worried; it still does, sometimes.

However, we view the KITE acquisition as a threshold in biotech. We think the recent momentum in biotech is a result of this acquisition (or that is one of its many causative factors), and that buoyancy will last us a couple of more years, at least until the next Presidential election.



SA: Is there an investment idea you’re particularly excited about in the biotech space and what’s the story?



ACP: Right now, we are closely following Synergy Pharma (SGYP). This is a midterm investment with a pivotal catalyst expected in late January. Trulance is already approved in CIC, and we see absolutely no reason it shouldn’t also be approved in IBS-C, just like its competitor Linzess once was. We covered this investment idea in a recent daily scoop article, and followed through by buying some shares. The story is simple, and its logical form should look something like this:

Linzess is approved in CIC and IBS-C, two related diseases.

Trulance is safer and at least as efficacious as Linzess.

Trulance is approved in CIC.

Therefore, we have no doubt it will also be approved in IBS-C.

This approval will immediately broaden the market. SGYP stock is depressed today because it is trying to go to market alone. We think that’s a boon, especially in a buyout scenario, since the company is holding on to all its value. If the sNDA goes through, we will sell some stocks and take some profits, but we will hold on to a tranche for a potential buyout.

