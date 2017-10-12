The Mystery Of The Missing Keys To Greece's Next Economic Boom - Part I

The sad and unfortunate thing is that the keys to Greece's next economic boom are no longer with the Greeks.

Our view is that tourism and trade will offer the two biggest deltas on the country's next economic boom.

This article will be the first in a three-part series on Greece (NYSEARCA:GREK). We very strongly believe that Greece has begun its next economic cycle and that the two best plays on the country will be trade and tourism, but we are also of the view that the keys to its next economic boom are located outside of Greece.

We will construct our bullish narrative on Greece in three stages:

In this article, we will present some leading economic indicators on the country that will convince the reader that a new economic cycle has indeed begun. In the next article, we will elaborate on the two key areas that we believe will offer the best deltas on Greece's next economic growth wave. In the third and final piece, we will solve the mystery of the missing keys to the country's next economic boom.

For years, Greece has become synonymous with everything wrong, but underneath this widespread belief, it has done many things right. The country has undergone some very painful public reforms, including huge pension cuts, massive deficit reduction, and mass privatizations. The tough, Troika-led debtors have indeed forced Greece on a path of economic reform, and things finally seem to be coming together. In the attached presentation, we will demonstrate the uptick we see in Greece's economy.

We hope you enjoy the charts, and we look forward to your comments.

