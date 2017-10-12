Bank Of America: The 2 Key Drivers Behind Higher Earnings

Both divisions are poised to drive revenue for the bank, given rising economic growth and the Fed's tightening monetary policy.

The Consumer Bank with its credit cards, auto loans, and mortgages and the Commercial Bank with its variable rate working capital lines of credit.

There are two major divisions that are key to driving earnings for Bank of America.

In this second article of my series analyzing the growth drivers for banks like Bank of America Corporation (BAC), we'll analyze the two key divisions and the growth numbers needed from those divisions to outperform in Q3. More importantly, we'll also analyze how those numbers will set the stage for growth well into 2018, given the economic backdrop and the Fed's monetary policy of rate hikes and balance sheet tapering.

Given the makeup of Bank of America, the bank is positioning itself for higher revenue going into Q4 and next year.

Outlined below are the two key areas to drive revenue as the economy grows:

Consumer Banking:

Consumer Banking makes up roughly half of the loan book at Bank of America. The slide below is from a recent investor conference where Brian Moynihan cited the strategy of balancing the loan portfolio between commercial loans and consumer loans. As we can see, the loan book is evenly split between consumer and commercial loans.

Slide from investor presentation.

Within the consumer banking division, those credit products include mortgages, personal loans, credit cards, and auto loans to name a few.

Mortgage lending should factor heavily in Q3 earnings. In the Q2 earnings presentation, Moynihan stated that mortgage lending was up by $18B but was down $3B y/y. And the bank still beat its earnings estimates. With the housing market in full swing, I'm looking for a strong showing from mortgages versus the last two quarters.

From Q2 earnings presentation - slide 13.

As a result, in Q3, we should see a rise in mortgage originations and mortgages should contribute a greater share to the revenue stream of the bank versus the last two quarters. The reason for my optimism is the economy's current 3% growth rate versus the 2% growth rate in 2016.

and mortgages should contribute a greater share to the revenue stream of the bank versus the last two quarters. The reason for my optimism is the economy's current 3% growth rate versus the 2% growth rate in 2016. Overall consumer lending rose 1.5% in Q2 versus Q1 , (see green text). Consumer lending should also benefit from economic growth and lead to increases in auto loans and credit card usage. Credit cards are a significant driver of fee income for the bank and should give a nice boost to non-interest income.

, (see green text). Consumer lending should also benefit from economic growth and lead to increases in auto loans and credit card usage. Credit cards are a significant driver of fee income for the bank and should give a nice boost to non-interest income. Rising fee income or non-interest income is very important to BofA. With more fee income, the bank becomes less reliant on rising yields to boost loan profitability. The rise in non-interest income, in my opinion, is why BofA beat its earnings estimates in Q2 despite a low-yield environment. This is a welcome sign for shareholders as the bank moves to not only diversify its loan book between commercial and consumer lending but to diversify its income between non and net interest income.

From Q2 earnings presentation - slide 8.

Expense control has been improving and has given the bank a double windfall. Any increases in revenue are amplified because of the simultaneous reduction in the consumer division's expenses, boosting profitability from both ends, the expense side and the revenue side of the income statement.

Slide from Q2 earnings presentation - slide 4.

Global Banking:

The Global Banking division for Bank of America is the second key driver for loan growth and revenue for the bank. Despite its name, the division includes U.S. loans to commercial businesses in the form of CRE and C&I loans.

C&I loans or commercial and industrial loans are variable rate working capital lines similar to an equity line you might have on your home. CRE loans are commercial real estate loans and are typically fixed-rate loans.

In Q2 net interest income was down versus Q1, as low yields hurt the variable-rate commercial loan business (red highlighted region). However, net income was up 19% y/y (yellow top-right).

net interest income was down versus Q1, as low yields hurt the variable-rate commercial loan business (red highlighted region). However, (yellow top-right). On a year over year basis for Q2, average loans and leases increased $345B or 3% while the C&I loans grew by 5% y/y (green section bottom-right).

while the y/y (green section bottom-right). For Bank of America to have a good quarter, the bank will need to continue to see C&I loans growing at about a 5% y/y clip, I believe. The higher growth rate will be needed to offset the lower margins due to low yields and the resulting lower net interest income. In other words, the bank will have to lend more to offset the lower loan spreads on its existing variable rate book. This is why I believe the bank saw a decline in net interest income (red region) while an increase in loans. The bank lent more but earned less on each loan in Q2's low-yield environment.

For long-term investors, the loan growth rate is more important than the current margin on each loan. Yields should rise going into next year and any variable rate loans booked this year should see margin increases.

Slide from Q2 earnings presentation - slide 17.

Bank of America's growth rates mostly beat out the industry:

For the banking industry, CRE loans grew 1.66% and C&I loans grew 1.09% in Q2, according to the FDIC. The Q2 growth rates were even lower compared to Q2 2016.

CRE loans grew 1.66% and C&I loans grew 1.09% in Q2, according to the FDIC. The Q2 growth rates were even lower compared to Q2 2016. Bank of America's C&I growth rate of 5% outgrew the industry's 1.36% y/y (bottom-right portion of table). However, the quarterly rate was only about .7% versus the 1.09% for the industry.

(bottom-right portion of table). However, the quarterly rate was only about .7% versus the 1.09% for the industry. If you recall from the consumer loan slide earlier, BofA posted a 1.5% consumer loan growth rate, beating out the industry's .82% for Q2 versus Q1.

for Q2 versus Q1. Given loan growth was very solid in Q2 with consumer loans at 1.5% and commercial loans at .7%, the bank should do even better in a higher growth environment, particularly since Q3 will include the housing season. A key question going into earnings will be: Will loan growth be enough to offset the lower loan margins from low yields.

Table from the FDIC.

How Q3 revenue and earnings could look:

Trading revenue is expected to be lower due to low volatility in short-term yielding instruments. However, the revenue decline that Moynihan warned about may not be as bad as expected, but I'll delve into this topic in the next article.

due to low volatility in short-term yielding instruments. However, the revenue decline that Moynihan warned about may not be as bad as expected, but I'll delve into this topic in the next article. In Q3, if BofA's total loans grow at a 1% growth rate as in Q2, we can expect total loans to grow from $915B to around $924B on an annualized basis. Given the housing season, we should see a greater percentage of loan growth from the consumer division than from the commercial division in Q3.

Remember our loan breakout table (see below) at the bottom under consumer real estate, we want to see a growth rate of at least 1% or $261B annualized. And given its housing season, we'd like a higher growth rate perhaps as high as 3% or $267B . If consumer lending, and in particular mortgage origination, falls off the stock would likely take a hit as it would be a red flag and further analysis would be needed, in my opinion.

. If consumer lending, and in particular mortgage origination, falls off the stock would likely take a hit as it would be a red flag and further analysis would be needed, in my opinion. Commercial lending should grow too given the economic backdrop. As a result, we should see at least 1% growth to $410B (from $406B) or perhaps we might see 3% growth to $418B for C&I loans. However, the one concern I have is that with low yields, the profit realized on these variable rate loans might be unimpressive. Again, if you're a long-term investor, as long as the bank is booking new C&I loans, the loan spread will come eventually as yields should rise going into next year. C&I loans are not like fixed-rate CRE loans where the rate is set and so is the bank's spread. With C&I loans, the loan spread can rise as the 10-year yield rises, taking BofA's net interest income higher as well.

Slide from investor presentation.

Variable-rate consumer debt products will also benefit from rising yields. These products include credit cards, auto loans, and home equity lines of credit. As long as there's solid growth in new business, the lending spreads will improve if yields rise against a backdrop of improving economic conditions. As I've mentioned before, the behavior behind the bank's sales strategy execution is as important as the bank hitting its EPS target for the quarter. Why? Because that behavior sets the stage for growth in the long term, in my opinion.

Takeaways:

Economic factors will play an important role in driving earnings. Those bank-friendly factors include 3% U.S. economic growth, according to the BEA. An expanding economy should lead to increases in capital spending from businesses and those companies will need loans to fund that expansion. If you recall, the C&I loans are primarily U.S. based loans.

will play an important role in driving earnings. Those bank-friendly factors include 3% U.S. economic growth, according to the BEA. An expanding economy should lead to increases in capital spending from businesses and those companies will need loans to fund that expansion. If you recall, the C&I loans are primarily U.S. based loans. The Federal Reserve will obviously play a critical role in rate setting but also for market expectations of higher growth. The Fed currently expects the U.S. to grow at an anemic 2.1% in 2018. Since Q2 of this year was revised higher to 3%, and it's likely that Q3 and Q4 growth should come in at 2.5% or higher, the chances of the Fed revising its growth forecasts upward are quite good. We know that yields move on the expectation of rising rates, inflation, and growth. As a result, any upward revision by the Fed should send a positive message to markets about the economy and send yields higher on the expectation of further rate hikes and balance sheet tapering.

Graph from the federalreserve.gov.

Rising growth and higher yields should bode well for both the Consumer and the Global Banking divisions of Bank of America. Both divisions should see increases in loan growth as a result of future economic expansion. Also, the variable-rate credit products within each division should see margin expansion as yields rise on the back the economic growth. Of course, there are other areas within the bank that drive revenue including the trading division, and any volatility in yields should bolster fixed-income trading revenues.

Both divisions should see increases in loan growth as a result of future economic expansion. Also, the variable-rate credit products within each division should see margin expansion as yields rise on the back the economic growth. Of course, there are other areas within the bank that drive revenue including the trading division, and any volatility in yields should bolster fixed-income trading revenues. Going forward, the Consumer and the Global Banking divisions are poised to grow against a favorable economic and monetary backdrop which should boost earnings in the coming quarters.

In my next article, I analyze how net interest income is likely to be driven by both short-term and long-term yields. Although Brian Moynihan warned a few weeks ago that fixed-income trading revenues will fall short of its target, according to my analysis we might be in for a positive surprise in those numbers.

Stay tuned for more and please don't forget to become an "email alert" follower to have the article emailed to you once it's published (see below).

Good luck out there.

Author's note: If you like this article and would like to receive email alerts, stay up to date on Bank of America, banks, equities, and commodities, please click my profile page, and click the "Follow" button next to my name, and check "Get email alerts" to receive these articles sent via email to your inbox.

You can also find the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. And of course, feel free to comment below if you have any questions, or send me a private message by clicking the "send a message" link on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.