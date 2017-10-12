Kinder Morgan Earnings Preview: Why Growth Capex Needs To Come Down

Looking at the cash flow realities of Kinder's current situation and how that will shape its trajectory.

As Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) gets ready to post its Q3 results, investors should take a look at what the midstream giant needs to do in order to be in a position to follow through with its promises of dividend increases. What matters most is Kinder Morgan containing its capex spend, bringing its current development program online, and realizing additional debt reductions. Let's dig in.

Source: Kinder Morgan

Cash flow realities

We will start out evaluating Kinder's current cash flow situation and how that can be used as a benchmark to gauge what options management has under a scenario that factors in dividend increases.

Kinder Morgan generated $2.24 billion in distributable cash flow during the first half of 2017, which is on par with its net operating cash flow generation of $2.17 billion ($2.27 billion excluding working capital changes). Compared to the $0.64 billion spent on dividend payments in 1H ($560 million on common share dividends, $78 million on preferred share dividends), it looks like there is ample room for payout increases.

For all of 2017, management is guiding for Kinder Morgan to generate $4.46 billion in DCF give or take a hundred million bucks. But hold on.

Management intends on allocating $3.1 billion towards growth-related capital expenditures this year. During 1H, Kinder spent $1.34 billion on capex and contributed $548 million towards investments, equal to a combined $1.89 billion. During its Q2 2017 conference call, Kinder's CFO noted that the company "had [spent] $1.64 billion in investing activity between expansion CapEx and contributions to equity investments," which appears to represent adding back $214 million in "distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings" during 1H to the $1.89 billion figure.

$1.64 billion plus $0.64 billion bring Kinder's organic uses of cash during the first quarter up to $2.27 billion, meaning it is roughly breaking even on an organic cash flow basis.

It isn't clear if Kinder plans on spending $1.46 billion during 2H (using the $1.64 billion figure) or $1.21 billion (using the $1.89 billion figure). Assuming Kinder plans on spending $1.35 billion on growth capex plus $0.64 billion on common and preferred dividends, its ~$2.2 billion in expected 2H DCF should enable the firm to generate a small amount of excess cash. The impact of the hurricane season may change its DCF generation around the margins.

Keeping Kinder's cash flow realities in mind, the planned 60% increase in its 2018 dividend (forecasted to rise to $0.80/share) over its 2017 payout of $0.50/share is going to require some adjustments.

In light of Kinder Morgan's Canadian IPO (KMI retains 70% ownership of Kinder Morgan Canada) that was completed earlier this year, along with other divestments, the uplift in 2018 from its growth portfolio coming online won't be enough to cover the payout increase (2017 DCF is set to be mildly lower than its 2016 DCF, but growth should return next year).

Spending $1.8 billion a year on its common dividend is going to require management to pare back the company's capex budget if it wants to keep improving Kinder's balance sheet. A $3 billion capex budget, $1.8 billion in common dividends, and $0.32 billion in preferred dividends would require Kinder Morgan to generate north of $5 billion in DCF. Equal to an annual 12% jump versus 2017E, more than any reasonable estimate for 2018 even when factoring in expected growth.

Fiscal discipline

From the third quarter of 2015 to Q2 2017, Kinder sliced $5.8 billion off its debt, bringing it down to $35.1 billion (includes fair value adjustment of $1.1 billion). Kinder Morgan allocated divestment and JV proceeds in order to fix its balance sheet. To bring that down further, the company would have to continue divesting assets considering it isn't generating much excess cash (if any at all) after covering dividends and capex.

At the end of Q2, Kinder's net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA [over the past twelve months] ratio stood at 5.1X, but divestments/spin-offs are set to increase that by the end of the year (management's goal is to have Kinder exit 2017 with a ratio of 5.2X). New income generating assets coming online in 2018 and 2019 that are currently under construction will help push that down, with a ratio of 4.5X or lower being ideal.

By ideal I mean that is the level often used to mark when a midstream firm is over-levered. Having a ratio doesn't mean everything is fine and dandy, it just means the financial situation is manageable. Kinder cut its dividend in order to make that obtainable. Halting its debt reduction efforts wouldn't make much sense and would represent a major strategic shift.

In early-Q4, news came out that Kinder Morgan was partnering up with DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to build a gas pipeline from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast (to the Agua Dulce gas hub in southeastern Texas). An interesting endeavor - rising associated gas volumes out of the Permian need additional takeaway capacity - but it doesn't appear this move was a way for Kinder to raise capital.

Kinder also plans on launching a $2-billion share buyback next year, but where the funds will come from is dependent on the other moving parts mentioned above. As share buyback programs are flexible by nature, whereas dividend payments aren't (short of a cut and the subsequent negative fanfare), this scheme could be rolled out slowly or could be dependent on future asset sales. From 2018 onward, divestments may be used to both reduce Kinder's share count and debt burden, with debt reduction being a better use of cash in my opinion.

Investors should look out for commentary on whether or not debt reduction is still a priority for Kinder Morgan during its Q3 conference call. To make that possible, management will have to provide color on what kind of capex budget Kinder is aiming for next year. A material reduction means Kinder is still focused on fiscal discipline.

Updates on Kinder's 2018 cash flow expectations are also noteworthy as that gives investors an idea on how much wiggle room turning its growth runway online will provide.

Most importantly, what everyone wants is additional concrete statements on when the dividend is going to be increased and what that ramp will look like. Kinder isn't aiming to push its quarterly dividend rate up to $0.20/share in Q1 2018 (versus $0.125/share currently); it wants to steadily increase its payouts so that the total dividend for 2018 comes out to eighty cents a share. As we won't know if Kinder Morgan will stick to its dividend increase guidance until it happens, investors can use its DCF and capex guidance as a proxy.

Trans-Mountain update

There are a lot of good reasons for the Trans-Mountain expansion to go through, but that doesn't mean it will happen. New regulatory hurdles have been erected over the past several months to stop the development, Kinder Morgan's largest, from proceeding. Investors should note that the multi-billion dollar project is set to be fully funded by its Canadian spin-off (largely through revolving credit lines and preferred securities).

The upside Kinder Morgan is losing out on is that Kinder Morgan Canada won't be able to expand its largest asset, with the bulk of the additional cash flow going back to Kinder Morgan. It is very likely management will bring the issue up, but I would caution that optimistic commentary should be taken with a big grain of salt.

Kinder was already a ton of resistance and things have gotten worse. For instance, a ban on installing anti-fish spawning mats by Canada's National Energy Board may delay the project's estimated late-2019 start-up. This was arguably the first time Kinder Morgan openly commented that the expansion's current timetable may need to be modified (in other words isn't realistic).

Unless there is a major change on the political and regulatory front, the Trans-Mountain expansion may go the way of other oil sands pipelines like TransCanada Corporation's (NYSE:TRP) Energy East and Eastern Mainline projects, both of which were recently cancelled. Sure, Kinder Morgan has federal approval but that isn't enough. Opposition from provincial governments (namely British Colombia), wavering federal support (including the recent fish mat obstacle), and ongoing legal battles will kill the Trans-Mountain expansion.

I know that's not a popular opinion in the oil & gas space, and to be clear I'm not advocating for the project to not get built. I'm stating what I see as increasingly likely based on a deteriorating political and regulatory landscape for midstream projects up in Canada, particularly long haul oil pipelines.

Final thoughts

Kinder Morgan has a chance to lay out its 2018 strategy in much greater detail in this earnings report. Providing guidance on its capex budget for next year along with its expected cash flow generation will make its income growth thesis more viable. Growth spending needs to roll off in order to make room for dividend increases while still living within its means. Kinder Morgan should also offer up a sea of operational updates, including on its recently established joint venture.

