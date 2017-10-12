How Bank Of America Could Post A Q3 Earnings Surprise

The Consumer and Global Banking Divisions might put up enough loan growth to offset any possible trading losses, allowing the bank to beat the EPS estimates.

However, since his comments, short-term yields have surged and the resulting volatility should partially offset the bank's losses.

In this continuing series, we've been analyzing bank stocks like Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to determine the key drivers of revenue. Also, by comparing the improving economic fundamentals and the Fed's monetary policy, the goal is to determine how the bank may perform in Q3, Q4 and, more importantly for long-term investors, in 2018.

On Friday, BAC releases its Q3 earnings report. Here are the Q3 expectations and the highlights from Q2:

October 13, Friday

Estimates of $.46 EPS from consensus forecasts; was $.46 in Q2 and a beat.

As we've all heard by now, low Treasury yields and anemic volatility is expected to negatively impact trading revenues for the bank. Here's what Bank of America's CFO had to say about the matter.

Warning from the CFO

Earlier this quarter, Bank of America Corporation's CFO Paul Donofrio, also fired a warning shot telling investors that "the bank's earnings in the third quarter will be hit by decline in trading income (down around 15% from the prior-year quarter)." - Yahoo Finance

Following the warning from Donofrio, the Fed indicated that a third rate hike was likely this year, while also announcing the start of the taper in October. The result was a surge in yields. As a result, we might not see as much of a drop-off in revenues as Donofrio had anticipated.

In this article, we'll analyze the net interest income (or NII) for the bank and the likely impact of lower trading revenues. We'll also look at the likelihood of NII growing in Q4 and into 2018, given the Fed's calendar of events and the economic backdrop. Finally, we'll look at the possibility of Bank of America posting another earnings beat for the quarter.

There's a spring in the step of BofA stock

Since the Q2 earnings release, Bank of America is up over 6% - but that doesn't tell the whole story, since the stock was down 8% before the September Fed meeting. The expected tighter monetary policy and a tapering balance sheet have given new life to the stock since mid-September.

BAC data by YCharts

Where does Bank of America's revenue come from?

For the bank to deliver a positive earnings result in any quarter, there needs to be growth in revenue and, ultimately, in net interest income. BAC's NII is critical because it's the result of the majority of its consumer and commercial lending businesses. The two divisions in the bank that generate the most revenue and income are Consumer Banking and Global Banking.

We can see from the chart on the left (below) that the light red portion makes up the Consumer Banking division's revenue and was responsible for 37% of the bank's revenue in the first half of this year.

The second-largest driver of revenue is the Global Banking division (22% of revenue), which includes commercial loans and a large portion of trading revenue.

In looking at BAC's earnings report due out in a few days, we should concentrate on the Consumer Banking and Global Banking divisions. Combined, they make up almost 60% of its revenue, and without a solid performance, it's unlikely the bank will have a good quarter.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Q2 net interest income results

BAC's existing variable rate loan book earns more or less revenue as yields rise or fall. It can justify to a client the more costly charge of a wider loan spread in a rising yield market. When yields are rising and volatile, it's easier for bankers to sell their clients higher rates because the market is moving higher.

For Q2, net interest income was virtually flat from Q1 to Q2, but came in at $900 million higher y/y. The bank's net interest yield came in lower at 2.34% (the bottom left portion of the chart).

(Source: Q2 earnings presentation)

In order to determine if Q3 NII will grow, we have to analyze Treasury yields. The impact of yields - whether they are short-term or long-term yields - is a major factor in growing the bank's net interest income.

Yield comparison between Q2 and Q3:

A lot of focus is placed on short-term yield volatility, since it helps trading spreads on fixed-income products. The wider the spread, the more profits in trading. But the long-term yield volatility is important too.

Of course, the long-term yields drive net interest income or NII for the loan book, while the short-term yields drive NII for the fixed-income trading book. It's important for BofA to have volatility in both the long- and short-term yields. The trading spreads are wider when there's short-term yield volatility, while the loan spreads are wider when long-term yields are volatile. The wider loan spreads boost profitability for the bank's sizeable variable rate loan book.

We can see that in both quarters, t he 10-year yield ended at roughly the same rate 2.31-2.33% (the blue circles).

(the blue circles). A rough estimate reveals a 2.25% average yield for Q2, or just below the highlighted region in red.

For Q3, the average 10-year yield was 2.20%. We see that during the first half of the quarter the yield stayed above 2.20%, and in the second half of the quarter it fell below 2.20% to 2.10%.

For all the warnings and negative news, Q3 yields weren't that far off from Q2 and ended the quarter at virtually the same yield. I believe this bodes well for BofA, since the quarterly average yield limited the downside in net interest income.

We'll see the results on Friday, but regardless of Q3's numbers, it looks like volatility bounced back in September, which should at the very least lessen the losses from narrowing loan spreads.

Going forward, the widening spreads going into Q4 may in part offset any net interest income declines in Q3.

If trading revenue declines in Q3, here's why

In Q2 from the top graph, we can see that the 2-year yield stayed above 1.28% for most of the quarter (from May to June). In Q3, the yield remained below 1.38% for most of the quarter.

from the top graph, we can see that the 2-year yield stayed above 1.28% for most of the quarter (from May to June). In Q3, the yield remained below 1.38% for most of the quarter. Why does the average yield matter? Because, in my opinion, fixed-income trading desks earn spread revenue on corporate and wealth management clients, in addition to trading gains. What are often reported are the trading revenues.

However, spread income from selling fixed-income investments is a significant component of revenue. For example, if yields are rising, fixed-income products are easier to sell and advisors can charge a wider spread, while simultaneously giving their client a good rate. If short-term yields are low or falling, it's more difficult to take a wider spread on a client, because a wider spread would make the investment more unattractive. In short, a rising yield allows a wider spread for the bank, while simultaneously allowing the investment to remain attractive to the customer.

In Q2, volatility spiked significantly at times in the quarter from April to mid-May and again in June. Unfortunately, that volatility did not continue into Q3.

at times in the quarter from April to mid-May and again in June. Unfortunately, that volatility did not continue into Q3. We see the drop-off in volatility in Q3, where the largest volatility spike didn't occur until September. The spike in volatility followed the Fed meeting and the FOMC's indication that a third rate hike is likely this year, with balance sheet tapering beginning in October. However, with low volatility for two-thirds of Q3, it's likely we'll see declines in trading revenues for the bank.

Why I'm not writing off Q3 because of declining trading revenue

It's possible the September surge in volatility for yields might be enough to cut BofA's expected trading losses by 30% or so, in my opinion.

Volatility was quite high for most of September. In fact, the 2-year yield surged over 18 basis points in the month. If you recall, Donofrio's warning of a 15% decline in revenues occurred before the surge.

Perhaps there's a positive surprise in the works for BofA's trading revenue, where we might see a decline in the neighborhood of 9% or 10% for the quarter instead of the expected 15%.

The difference may not appear to be significant, but when we factor in the other divisions that drive net interest income for the bank, it's possible BofA could have an earnings beat for Q3.

As I pointed out in my earlier article this week, the bank's consumer and commercial banking divisions make up over 60% of its revenue. The products included in these divisions include mortgage origination, credit cards, auto loans, and commercial loans. All of these products perform extremely well in a growing economy with rising yields.

Here's a quick summary of the takeaway from my other article on how BofA is poised to grow even if trading revenues are less robust in the future.

Rising growth and higher yields should bode well for both the Consumer Banking and Global Banking divisions of the bank. Both divisions should see increases in loan growth as a result of future economic expansion. Also, the variable-rate credit products within each division should see margin expansion as yields rise on the back of economic growth. Of course, there are other areas within the bank that drive revenue, including the trading division, and any volatility in yields should bolster fixed-income trading revenues.

Both divisions should see increases in loan growth as a result of future economic expansion. Also, the variable-rate credit products within each division should see margin expansion as yields rise on the back of economic growth. Of course, there are other areas within the bank that drive revenue, including the trading division, and any volatility in yields should bolster fixed-income trading revenues. Going forward, the Consumer Banking and Global Banking divisions are poised to grow against a favorable economic and monetary backdrop, which should boost earnings in the coming quarters. We should also see loan growth rise due to the growing economy. Look for growth in mortgages, commercial loans and, unfortunately, declines in trading revenue.

My hope is that loan growth and the resulting net interest income generated will be enough to offset the losses in trading revenues caused by low yield volatility. And this scenario could play out if the September yield surge helps to reduce the fixed-income trading losses that Donofrio warned about last month.

However Q3 shapes up, any drop in trading revenues will most likely be a short-term negative for the bank. For long-term investors, the bank is well positioned for growth given the economic backdrop. Adding fuel to the fire will be the Fed hikes boosting short-term yields and the resulting volatility (boosting trading revenue). Simultaneously, the Fed taper should boost long-term yields (creating wider loan spreads). The result should be higher revenue and ultimately higher net interest income in the medium to long term.

Good luck out there.

