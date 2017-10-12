E.l.f. Beauty Is Inexpensive - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/11/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, October 11.

Bullish Calls

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF): "I think it's an inexpensive stock. Now, do I like Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) more? Yes, indeed. Do I think ELF is inexpensive? Yes. Is that whole segment of the market going down? Just look at Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA). But I'm not backing away from ELF."

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI): Cramer likes the stock as a housing play. It's cheap.

Macy's (NYSE:M): CEO Jeff Gennette is doing a good job of turning the company around. The 7.3% yield is good, and Cramer sees the stock heading to $20.

Bearish Calls

IMAX Corp. (NYSE:IMAX): The theater business is difficult. Don't buy this one.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): It's a horrible stock. Sell it.

