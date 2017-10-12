3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 12, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Ultragenyx almost there in XLH

Company: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Therapy: Burosumab, an antibody that binds FGF23

Disease: X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH)

News: RARE and its partner Kyowa Kirin announced that the FDA has accepted the biologics application for burosumab, intended to lead to approval in children and adults with XLH. Furthermore, the therapy has been granted priority review status, with an action date set for April 17, 2018.

Looking forward: Burosumab demonstrated rather impressive late-stage results for the reversal of low phosphate levels that lead to characteristic bone disfiguration and other complications of XLH. And this was without any increase in adverse events compared with placebo treatment. So it looks like we are nearing a finish line for this unmet need. Given that the current standard of care is supportive measures and resupplementation with bone-supporting nutrients, a true pharmacologic intervention should prove to be a major addition to the clinician's arsenal.

Boehringer Ingelheim wants to expand application in lung cancer

Company: Boehringer Ingelheim, Inc.

Therapy: Afatinib, an EGFR family receptor inhibitor

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer

News: Boehringer Ingelheim announced the submission of a supplemental drug application for its first-line drug afatinib to expand the indication into other EGFR mutations that confer sensitivity to EGFR inhibition, such as L861Q, G719X, or S768I. The FDA also granted the submission priority review, meaning action will be taken within six months.

Looking forward: To those seeking alpha, talking about a non-publicly traded company may not seem too sexy, since you can't go buy Boehringer Ingelheim stock. However, this development is important for understanding the broader treatment landscape and how it may impact current competitors in the first-line NSCLC space, like AstraZeneca (AZN), maker of gefitinib and osimertinib. As osimertinib looks poised to take over the first-line therapy space, expanding the approved label of other agents may be one way that others remain competitive.

Allergan's fibroid drug also in the final pipeline

Company: Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

Therapy: Ulipristal acetate, a selective progesterone receptor modulator

Disease: Uterine fibroids

News: AGN announced that the FDA has accepted the final application for ulipristal acetate for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding in women with uterine fibroids. This application follows a pair of successful phase 3 trials (VENUS I and II) demonstrating favorable efficacy and safety. Currently, the drug is approved in both Canada and Europe.

Looking forward: Though it is a common and often-debilitating condition in the United States, no convenient, clear-cut treatment options have yet emerged here. So AGN is tapping into an unmet need in the US, and perhaps one that is not perfectly understood among primary care physicians. So I expect the marketing push here (assuming AGN secures approval) will include education of both women and doctors to better recognize the signs of uterine fibroids and stop with the dismissal of pain symptoms.

