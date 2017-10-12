U.S. Energy Corp. Just Bought A Whole Lot Of Credibility

It may be an uphill battle to wrest operating control of the leases from Contango. But now at least management has some assets to argue its case.

The milestones cannot go by fast enough for U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) as right after the latest transaction to reduce long-term debt comes another transaction to materially increase cash and dump the current liabilities.

Source: U.S. Energy Press Release October 10, 2017

This will decrease cash flow going forward. But who cares? The company is now rid of the liabilities that were strangling it. Now it's time to concentrate on future possibilities. There was no cash to use for any future prospects before this transaction. Now there is some cash to get started. Credit lines have a way of opening after some initial success. The working capital shown above may be just that initial start that is needed. All of a sudden, U.S. Energy is far more healthier than it was a week ago. Long-term debt is now pro forma below $1 million, and there is more cash than shareholders dreamt of.

Source: U.S. Energy Enercom August 17, 2017, Presentation

Despite the assertions of management shown above, the North Dakota acreage may be on its way out. It is non-operated and may have seen its better days. The cash flow is definitely there and can be of help, but there may be better opportunities elsewhere for any cash raised. An opportunity may present itself to change my opinion. Right now, I don't see that opportunity on the horizon.

Source: U.S. Energy Enercom August 17, 2017, Presentation

This is where that cash makes a difference. The CML participation becomes far more realistic. Follow-up drilling can now be affordable if the cash flow meets additional development parameters. The previous officers, the Larsens, were mining people diversifying into oil. They were learning the oil business with each new venture or misadventure. Now, with an oilman in charge, things are going to be a lot different this time around. This time the cash flow is likely to build much more predictably with a longer-term emphasis.

The Larsens tended to pile speculation upon speculation. That did not go well as the shareholders really did not have much to show for management's success of the past.

Source: U.S. Energy Enercom August 17, 2017, Presentation

U.S. Energy needs to gain operator-ship of the leases to develop the Eagle Ford. Waiting for the operator, Contango (MCF), to make a move on these leases has proven futile. Frankly, Contango may not be that interested in the leases, so this may be easier than it seems at first glance.

Source: U.S. Energy Enercom August 17, 2017, Presentation

In some ways, U.S. Energy still has an uphill battle. The operator, Contango, has not moved to develop either the Austin Chalk, the Eagle Ford, or the Georgetown on the shared leases. However, the continued lack of interest may make negotiations to potentially operate the leases easier.

Of all the proposals above, the Georgetown wells appear the least costly and potentially the most profitable. So they will probably have the priority to build cash flow initially. The Eagle Ford wells are relatively long-lived production. So that part of the lease can be developed after the Georgetown section development is well underway. The Bakken may not be able to compete for capital in the current environment. So those leases could easily be sold and the cash redeployed more profitably in Texas.

In any event, debt of any kind is no longer an issue. Now, finally, management can concentrate on growth. There is the threat of some dilution from the conversion of the preferred. But that threat appears to be a ways off. Now there are some solid speculative opportunities at a very low market cap with good liquidity. Management finally has the right combination to begin growing. Next should be some good news on some wells.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USEG, MCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.