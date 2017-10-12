High-Yielding And Well-Valued MLP Closed-End Funds, Part 1

On Monday, one of my favorite SA contributors, Steven Bavaria, published the quarterly update of his 'Savvy Senior' income factory ('Savvy Seniors' Enjoy YTD 20% Total Return …). Steven's approach to income investing is not what one typically finds on Seeking Alpha and I appreciate hearing from him on his regular updates. I think it's fair to say that Steven's priorities are for high income with the idea that if the income is there, portfolio growth will take care of itself, so his selections may not coincide with the choices of another investor with a lesser commitment to high income. He's been at it a long time and the performance history his approach has delivered speaks for itself.

Although my approach is less high-income focused, the 'Savvy Senior' portfolio and my own income holdings share many of the same assets. I've followed his lead on several investments, some that I probably would never have had the confidence to venture into without having followed Steven's discussions in their favor.

And, as it happens, the article came as I was thinking about master limited partnership CEFs, so I was interested to see his recent buys from that category. Consistent with his priorities, he drew from the top income generators in the category settling on, Clearbridge Energy MLP Oppty Fund (EMO) and Fiduciary Claymore MLP Opportunity (FMO).

My bent tends to the data-driven and I do a lot of comparisons within categories and among peers. Plus, I tend to have more of a focus on total return in my goals and objectives, with a lesser priority on high income. Indeed, in recent months I have been gradually lowering my sights on income levels in pursuit of enhanced income- and portfolio-stability. Nevertheless, I do agree with the premise that high income up front is a better driver for an income portfolio than the promise of increasing income with time.

I also share Steven's focus on the importance of discount in selecting among closed-end funds. Discounts enhance yield, provide a margin of safety, help to offset the sting of the generally high fees that these funds carry and offer opportunities for capital gains if the differential between market price and NAV closes.

MLP CEFs

With that, let's turn our attention to MLP closed-end funds.

One of the things I like to do when I start with a category is plot premium/discount values against NAV yield. I find that this helps to highlight funds that may offer opportune entry points. I have three reasons for this. First, as a CEF investor, I look for attractive discounts when I buy a fund. Unlike many, I am not reluctant to sell those funds when the discounts fade, especially if they move significantly into premium territory. I consider the gains to be realized from moves in CEF discounts to be an important element in CEF investing. Without this enhancement of returns, it is usually likely to do better in an ETF than a CEF in the same category.

Second, I consider that a large cohort of CEF investors are driven by little more than yield and tend to drive up the market price of high yielding funds. And third, I appreciate that NAV is the ultimate source of returns, be they income returns or capital appreciation. But, at the same time, I appreciate that market value is where the money is made.

By this logic, it follows that fund with relative NAV yields out of sync with their categories' premium/discount equilibrium valuations are ripe for market moves. Funds price under what the market equilibrium might indicate would tend to gain market price relative to their peers, and fund priced above that equilibrium would tend to lose market price. This seems apparent to me and I've identified multiple winners using this screen, not as a definitive filter, but as a starting place for further research. But I've not tried to validate it by backtesting the concept. A current goal is to begin doing that, and this foray into CEF MLPs seems like a good place to start.

As I've been saying for a long time, these articles constitute a cleaned-up version of my research notebook. Like any research, results evolve with time invested and early results are only preliminary at best. I don't intend to validate the concept here, my intention is to start looking for evidence that may help to validate, or equally important, invalidate it. So, do keep that in mind if you're expecting clear recommendations or actionable findings.

These are the 24 funds in the category listed at cefdata.com for the period ending Oct 6, 2017. Salient Midstream & MLP Fd (SMM), CB Amrc Nrg MLP Fd (CBA), Tortoise Nrg Ind Fd (NDP), Tortoise Pip & Nrg Fd (TTP), CB Nrg MLP Opp Fd (EMO), CB Nrg MLP Tot Rtn Fd (CTR), C&S MLP Incm & Nrg Opp Fd (MIE), Center Coast MLP & Infr Fd (CEN), CB Nrg MLP Fd (CEM), F/C MLP Opp Fd (FMO), KA Nrg Tot Rtn Fd (KYE), GS MLP Incm Opp Fd (GMZ), D&P Sel Nrg MLP Fd (DSE), NB MLP Incm Fd (NML), GS MLP & Nrg Renaissance Fd (GER), KA Nrg Dev (KED), KA Midstream/Nrg Fd (KMF), KA MLP Inv (KYN), FT MLP & Nrg Incm Fd (FEI), Nuv Nrg MLP Total Rtn Fd (JMF), FT New Opp MLP & Nrg Fd (FPL), FT Nrg Incm & Gwth Fd (FEN), Tortoise MLP Fd (NTG), Tortoise Nrg Infra Corp (TYG).

This table has premium (discount) and distributions at market and NAV for those 24 funds. The premium (discount) and market-yield data are from cefdata.com. I calculated NAV yield from those two values. (Since the demise of my favorite source for current data on CEFs, I've had to revise some of my approaches and I'm still looking for a good source of downloadable data on CEFs.)

I've plotted Premium/Discount against NAV returns in this chart.

The filled dots are the two funds from Steven Bavaria's new additions to his portfolio. Those who have read his most recent article or are familiar with his work will be aware that he puts high priorities on discounts and yield. It's clear here that EMO and FMO rank high for those metrics.

To continue investigating these funds and making a first foray into trying to determine how valuable this plotting tool may be, I went back to an earlier date and ran the plot for the funds at that time. The earliest data set on the cefdata website is for June 30, 2017, so we only have a few months. As I said, this is a first look, so I'll start with this short-term set. Unfortunately, historical NAV yields and discounts are not easy to come by, so until I work out a better source, I'm limited in what I can do.

June Valuations

From the June 30 data set, I calculated how far each of the 24 funds was from the regression line and selected the top and bottom quintiles, the five funds furthest above it and the five furthest below. These are seen in the next chart which shows the situation for the same 24 funds at the end of June.

If the funds above the line performed less well than those below the line, there is a first data point indicating possible value to using this tool. The five most above the line at the end of June, in order of increasing distance from the regression line: JMF, FPL, FEN, NTG, TYG. And the five most below the line in order of decreasing distance: SMM, CBA, NDP, TTP, EMO. I'll take the Alerian MLP Total Return Index (^AMPLTR) as a benchmark. The total returns for these ten funds and the index from June 30 through Oct 6, 2017 are seen in this chart.

The funds that started below the regression are shown in green. Those starting above the regression are shown in orange. The ^AMPLTR index value change is show in blue. The chart runs from the fund farthest from the regression line in the negative direction (SMM) to the fund farthest from the line in the positive direction (TYG).

All five of the below the line funds finished ahead of the index. Four of the five above the line funds also finished ahead of the index. The average total return for the five below the line funds was 0.38%. This compares to the index which dropped -2.3% and the above the lines funds which averaged a -0.73% loss.

As I said earlier, there is not enough data here to draw even tentative conclusions but the results are at least consistent with there being some value to screening using the distance from the discount vs. NAV yield regression.

Current Valuations

Returning to the current values, the five funds most below the regression line are FMO, CBA, SMM, EMO, TTP. This top quintile for the metric includes both of Bavaria's choices.

The top fund, on this metric, is FMO. FMO has the highest yield but it also is the least discounted of the set. The fund that stands out to me-again, on this metric alone-is CBA. CBA's yield at market is third to FMO and EMO but its -7.4% discount is more attractive than either FMO or EMO.

I also want to note SMM, which has the second-lowest yield and the top discount here. Coincidentally, I was running a screen this morning for CEFs-all CEFs-with yields above 7%, any discount, and a negative one-year Z-score. I did not feel that 7% yield, a discount and a negative Z-score were particularly restrictive criteria. I expected a fair-sized pool to fall out of that screen. But it returned only twelve funds, which speaks to the current state of the CEF universe. SMM was one of the dozen high-yielding and well valued CEFs.

Performance Histories

Let's review the performance histories of these five relative to the Alerian MLP Total Return index (^ALMLPTR). This chart shows the past year. The index is down by -1.84%. Only two of the five funds are up: CBA (5.75%) and EMO (1.63%). TTP (-1.83%) matches the index, while SMM (-2.83%) and FMO (-8.20%) lag.

Here are annual results since 2013 (calculated from historical data downloaded from Yahoo finance).

The data bars provide a picture of how the funds performed against the index and each other. For the full period, not a single one of the funds has beaten the index. But if we set that aside and try to glean an indication of how the funds handled a recovering market environment, SMM and TTP look like the leading prospects. At the moment, I'm leaning toward SMM, but there is more work to do.

That's the history. I'll follow up with Part 2, a look at the funds. Pending that, join the discussion. Many readers will be quite experienced in MLP investing, directly or in funds. The rest of us would surely appreciate hear from you especially.

All charts and tables are from the author.

