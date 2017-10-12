Johnson & Johnson Needs To Do This With The Consumer Segment

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) pharmaceutical segment is currently firing on all cylinders, but the same cannot be said about its consumer segment. In 2015, the segment sales decreased by 6.8% and in 2016, by another 1.5%. Even though underlying sales growth excluding the impact of foreign currencies was positive during this period, J&J could easily boost its customer segment's margins and growth profile by tilting its portfolio more towards consumer OTC medicine.

Currently, J&J generates around 40% of its consumer segment sales in the U.S. As can be seen from the below figure, total sales are down due to weakening international sales. For instance, in 2016, sales growth excluding currencies would have been 1.5%.

Source: J&J 2016 annual report

However, if we look deeper into the consumer segment, we can see how the sales have developed for different sub-segments. In the below figure, OTC and Beauty have demonstrated the best growth characteristics. For instance, underlying sales growth in 2016 for them was 4.8% and 9.4% respectively without foreign currency impacts. The rest of the sub-segments have fared much worse. Oral care grew only 2%, baby care decreased by mid-single digits while women's health and wound care decreased much more.

Source: J&J 2016 annual report

According to J&J's CAGNY presentation, the OTC market has grown recently by 5% annually, beauty and baby care by 6%, women's health by 7%, oral care by 4% and wound care by only 3%. So, only OTC and beauty segments are currently capturing market share.

Looking at profitability, we can see that net margin in 2016 was 15%; in 2015, 11%; and in 2014, 11%. (I assumed a 16.5% tax rate as in 2016 net income was $16540 million and pre-tax profit was $19803 million). Return on assets would be even worse as consumer segment sales are smaller than total assets identifiable to this segment. If we were to assume a 100% cash conversion rate, the free cash flow to sales ratio would be identical to net income.

Source: J&J 2016 annual report

How good is the above net margin when compared to a peer group? A good reference point is Reckitt & Benckiser, which is able to generate a 20% free cash flow to sales ratio. If J&J would be able to achieve similar profitability, this would indicate a 33% increase in profit from current levels and a 4% increase in company level.

If we sum up all the previous information, we can conclude that J&J has plenty of room for margin expansion and increasing its growth potential. How could it achieve all of these then? I believe J&J should follow Reckitt & Benckiser's footsteps which is putting more effort towards expanding its healthcare segment. Baby care, oral care, women's health and wound care comprise only 40% of consumer segment sales. J&J could sell these segments and put the proceeds towards acquisition so that it could bring more power brands under its OTC and beauty segments. Still so that main focus would be on the OTC segment.

One range of products J&J could acquire could be related to vitamins and other dietary supplements, flu medicine, respiratory, but also wellness products related to sexual well being and foot care. Some of these products could be acquired from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Another good example would have been the purchase of Mead Johnson as was the case with Reckitt & Benckiser.

By getting rid of its worst-performing sub-segments in the consumer segment, J&J could easily double its growth potential. This is because lately, these sub-segments have had a very low or negative constant currency growth. This would imply that there is a problem with operational execution or competitors have stronger brands.

In developing markets, where inflation is very low due to low pay rises, the general consumer market can be expected to be sluggish in growth terms. Therefore, it is imperative for J&J to focus on niche segments, which are still growing. The average age of people around the world is only expected to become higher so the OTC segment has the best mega-trend supporting it.

According to the last J&J CAGNY presentation, the consumer segment can be expected to grow around 4% annually. If the focus would be shifted more towards the OTC segment, the growth component could increase to 5-6%. This would increase overall top line growth by 0.25% annually (consumer segment 18% of sales and consumer segment growth component would increase by 1.5%).

Summary

Half of J&J's consumer segment is performing poorly. If J&J would realign its resources towards the OTC and beauty markets by purchasing power brands, it could boost its margins even by a third in this segment. In addition, growth can be expected to increase as well. The optimization of this segment could increase the share price by around 10-15%. J&J is already a strong buy but if it decided to execute the portfolio optimization, the shares would be a screaming buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.