Free Throws Matter

Basketball is my favorite sport, and as a kid, I spent countless hours practicing free throws.

Shooting free throws is a simple element of the sport that everyone can try to do exactly the same as professional players. For this shot, players only have to throw a nine-inch-wide ball weighing around twenty ounces through an eighteen-inch diameter rim.

According to an article written by Upal Bose, “approximately three out of every four free-throw shots go in during basketball games.” However, Bose questions “why there are so many professional basketball players that struggle to make free-throws, something little kids can do with ease?”

Bose points out that “the free-throw has been pivotal in deciding outcomes of games and even championships. When Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs missed one of their two free throws during Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 2013, the Miami Heat were able to come back and win the game.”

What’s Inside My Net Lease Portfolio?

Net Lease REITs are as simple as shooting free throws, and I have found it interesting to see so many high roller REIT investors that are also unbelievably awful Net Lease investors.

Remember that Net Lease (or free-standing) building owners require tenants to pay all operating expenses, including property taxes, insurance, maintenance and utilities on top of base rent.

These stable investment vehicles offer strong, predictable cash flows supported by contractual rents on long-term leases. Accordingly, the steady net lease dividends are due in large part to the lower volatility of cash flows.

It's quite clear that the value proposition for owning shares in a Triple Net REIT is not so much capital appreciation insomuch as dividend sustainability.

The Net Lease sector has expanded dramatically over the last several years in the public as well as the private markets. This expansion has brought the net lease sector into a new phase of growth. One in which institutional participation will play an increasing role.

Only a small portion of the $2 trillion investable corporate real estate assets are controlled by publicly traded companies. That leaves a substantial portion of existing product in the coffers of corporations. Additional supply will continue to come from companies expanding which should accelerate as the economy picks up steam and the leading companies continue to expand to control market share.

Quite simply, Net Lease REITs provide investors with easy, reliable, and predictable sources of income that ultimately lead to a “game changer” investment portfolio.

So why are the so-called “market timers” missing these easy shots?

Because They Are Trying To Hit The Three Pointers?

In my Durable Income Portfolio, I own a diversified cross-section of REITs, and over the years, I have developed a tactical model designed to generate the most stable and predictable dividend income.

I have invested in most all property sectors, with the underlying objective of delivering superior risk-adjusted returns. While I do own and invest in property sectors that are less predictable, I have found that owning shares in REITs with the most reliable rental revenue is paramount to success.

Going back to the basketball analogy, I will occasionally shoot 3-pointers (less predictable REITs), but the whole purpose for building wealth within my REIT portfolio is to generate stable returns with minimal volatility.

In other words, free-throws (Net Lease REITs) are essential. I am not looking for the half-court shot to fund my retirement; I am simply seeking to invest in REITs that can provide me with stability and dividends that help me sleep well at night.

This is simply a proven model, and the reason that I have invested over 25% of my REIT portfolio in Net Lease companies. Here’s a snapshot of my Net Lease REIT portfolio:

As you can see below, Realty Income (O) and STORE Capital (STOR) - two REITs with retail exposure - have underperformed YTD, while the two REITs with industrial exposure - W.P. Carey (WPC) and Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) - have outperformed.

As you can see, Hannon Armstrong (HASI) has been an exceptional performer, and shares have returned over 32% year-to-date. Combined, my Net Lease REIT portfolio has returned an average of 16% year-to-date, better than I anticipated.

In fact, my goal for owning Net Lease REITs is not to generate extraordinary returns. That’s not to say that I don’t want to own them; I simply select the higher growth REITs for “alpha” and the more predictable “bond-like” REITs for stable returns. Over the years, the Net Lease REITs have demonstrated an excellent track record for stable investment returns - Realty Income has averaged 12% annual returns since 2001.

This year Realty Income and STORE have underperformed, but the fundamentals are sound. Just take a look at the AFFO/share calculator below:

Free Throws Matter

NBA players need to become aware of just how important the free throw is. Unless someone tries to completely remove the free throw component of basketball from the game, this will be a facet of the game that will have a determining factor in the best players and the best teams, as well as the worst players and the worst teams.

Similarly, I will continue to own shares in Net Lease REITs for their reliability. I often encourage REIT investors not to get to be too cute with Net Lease REITs. Success lies in constructing a diversified basket of REITs that offer a high degree of predictability, along with a core position of dividend growers, and perhaps an occasional higher-yielder (3-point shooter).

In an upcoming article I plan to focus on the 3-point REIT portfolio, but I can assure that there are no “sleep well at night” picks. Finally, I will be contemplating the “slam dunk” champion and there will be another article to follow.

Who is your slam dunk REIT pick?

