Moreover, the company is not only attractive from a dividend perspective, but has also shown significant growth in total returns.

Very few other companies have managed to create the competitive advantage that this one has in its industry.

This company is one of the best Dividend Aristocrats I've come across.

Here is why I think Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is a must-have in any dividend investor's portfolio:

It has a distinct competitive advantage in its marketplace. It has shown dynamic growth in both dividends and total return. It still trades at a relatively reasonable valuation.

ADP's Competitive Advantage

In the world of Big Data, everything that can be analyzed is being analyzed. Companies are using data science to solve all kinds of business problems - from how to maximize cost savings to how to increase brand loyalty among existing customers. This space has become very competitive, and the ones that thrive are those who have carved out a very defined niche in this space. Enter Automatic Data Processing.

This company is one of the few that has been preparing for the information age before it became mainstream. ADP started out as a manual payroll processing business, and has since gone on to become a pioneer of the provision of data services for human resource and payroll purposes.

As well as automating these processes for some of the world's largest companies, ADP's big data strategy has gone on to allow companies to gather mission-critical data to maximize employee value through unearthing insights such as company vs. industry salaries, methods to increase employee retention based on factors specific to particular roles, etc.

The value of the insights that ADP is able to generate for its clients is not necessarily as a result of its big data know-how: rather, it is as a result of the key relationships that the company has forged with clients over the years. According to the Washington Post, the company is second only to the U.S. federal government in terms of the data it holds on U.S. companies and employees.

Interestingly, when we compare Employer Services with PEO Services (the latter indicating a service where ADP forms a co-employment situation with the client and the HR function is effectively outsourced to ADP), revenue for Employer Services was up 3% compared to last year's fourth quarter, while that for PEO Services increased 16% over the same time period.

While revenue for Employer Services has been dropping to low single digits over the past few years, the average fee per client along with number of clients served continues to increase, and therefore, a sustained revenue growth of 3-4% for this company is not unreasonable.

Moreover, even with low interest rates, Interest on Funds Held for Clients saw an 8% increase to $105 million from $97 million one year previously, and earnings have increased both on a diluted and an EBIT basis:

(Source: Fiscal 2017; ADP Earnings Call and Webcast)

In this regard, I expect that demand for PEO Services will continue to increase as small to medium-sized business look to not only outsource HR functions, but also gain access to cutting-edge Big Data analysis that can inform their business practices - and which would not be possible to implement to as large a scale in-house.

Financials

Automatic Data Processing is a Dividend Aristocrat, having increased its dividend for 42 years in a row, and currently paying a yield of 2.02% and an annualized dollar amount of $2.28. While the dividend payout ratio is above 50% (59.5%), this still represents significant reinvestment into the business - and I see the dividend as being sustainable for this reason.

Earnings

Free Cash Flow

Additionally, when we look at earnings and free cash flow, we see growth in both of these metrics.

Moreover, the P/E ratio has been holding more or less steady since 2014, while EPS has been rising, and while we have seen a slight increase in price-to-free cash flow recently, free cash flow growth has also been on the up overall.

In this regard, ADP could be one of the few Dividend Aristocrats that delivers significant growth in both dividends and total return.

We see that in spite of a stationary P/E ratio, the stock price has more than doubled in the past five years:

Conclusion

To conclude, I see this company as continuing to offer significant value for investors even in spite of its run over the past five years.

ADP's competitive advantage is virtually unrivaled in its industry, and the company is one of the few that has shown significant growth in both dividends and total return. I'm not long right now due to my positions in other dividend stocks, but if I decide to add to my portfolio, this will be one of the first on my list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.