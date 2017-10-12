History Repeating? Leveraged Capital Flow Provides Clarity In The Face Of Expert Opinion

In our last SA article "Follow The 'Smart Money'...", we examined the presence of herding behavior and the cognitive dissonance of expert opinion at macro price extremes which often provide asymmetric opportunity. In this article, we will examine the second of three case studies on this subject, Andrew Hall.

July 2017: One Of Oil's Most Prominent Bulls Sounding Like A Pessimist

This Bloomberg article from 05 July 2017 communicates Mr. Hall's view at the time (with oil trading near $43) of oil anchored at $50 or lower on worsened fundamentals. Mr. Hall cites US shale drilling expansion amidst other commentary. Subsequently, Mr. Hall closed his main fund in August 2017, noted in the following Bloomberg article. Mr. Hall, a legend in oil trading, focused his analysis on the supply/demand fundamentals of the global crude oil market. What seems lacking in his analysis is understanding of the leveraged capital positioning of which his funds were a part. When the market generated data of leveraged capital is analyzed, it reveals its truth. The Managed Money (MM) Commitment Of Traders (COT) in early July 2017 reflected a MM short posture around 167k contracts coupled with a MM COT Long: Short Ratio of 1.9. Bullish extremes of MM short positions reside around 175k contracts (and higher) with Long:Short ratios of 2:1 (and lower). These conditions reflected an extreme of bearish sentiment in the actual market positioning. In other words, the leveraged capital had concentrated positioning on the short side following the $11 move lower from $54 to $43 from February 2017 to July 2017. Herding behavior was once again present. Following the price low near $43, the Hall article appears in early July coinciding with the leveraged capital posture necessary for bullish reversal. Subsequently, WTI traded higher through the remainder of Q3 2017 toward $52.

Mr. Hall's reversal of his long-standing bullish view to neutral/bearish is an excellent example of how humans are hardwired (and thus vulnerable to) herding behavior. Mr. Hall has been widely-known for his bullish bias throughout the current Sellside phase that began in 2014, resulting in price discovery from $106 to $28. In Mr. Hall's case, it would seem his view of the oil price may be a case of duration mismatch. Widening the aperture, the macro 3 Wave corrective phase begun in 2008 likely terminated in early 2016 near $28. Following 3 Wave corrective phases, the points of maximum pessimism are typically the termination point of the C Wave and the subsequent retracement area. Mr. Hall's comments occurred near the retracement low with a MM Short posture near record extreme (approx. 175k contracts).

As noted before, the intent of this analysis is not to denigrate Mr. Hall, but rather to illustrate the importance of understanding the psychological trap that herding presents and how susceptible all humans can be to this phenomenon.

From an asset management perspective, knowledge of these conditions which develop within leveraged capital positioning provide insight into the risks of oil derivatives and meaningfully correlated energy equities (royalty trusts, MLPs, offshore drillers, and onshore independent drillers as examples). Addition of these types of long energy allocations would have been prudent in May, July, and Late August 2017 consistent with the leveraged capital posture and Mr. Hall's abandonment of his bullish bias. Further, properly constructed long delta/long volatility directional plays would have provided additional asymmetric risk: reward profiles.

Markets are probabilistic, dynamic systems exhibiting fractal behavior. Leveraged capital flow can reveal locations of extreme herding behavior within these systems. This herding is often substantiated in mainstream financial press by supporting expert opinion. Focus on the market generated data that confirms herding behavior, and asymmetric opportunities will often present themselves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.