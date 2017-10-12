Fishing For Good Stocks - Cramer's Mad Money (10/11/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, October 11.

Cramer gave an analogy that stock picking is like fishing. "This is like fishing, catching a 40-inch edible fish every day, each different from the day before," he said. For instance, Wednesday's catch was McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), which made an all-time high on no news. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was a good catch too, as the stock went up on analyst upgrade to Buy from Hold. He shared his list of 5 reasons as to why the stock market has so many good catches.

Funds: In the final months of the year, the money managers turn to stocks to show performance. "You can't show performance in this market without buying stocks," said Cramer. Trump: President Trump's pro-stock market agenda is working. Even though the healthcare reform has not been passed, his pro-business positions make companies less worried about regulations. "I know he disbanded the economic councils, but he still has those contacts and he knows what sends the stock market higher." Analysts: With a positive market outlook, analysts are presenting their clients with new stocks that look promising. "If you work at one of these larger brokerage houses, your research director is in your face begging you to put out some new names knowing they'll pop," Cramer said. International: The world is improving. Japanese stocks are rising and the European economy is gaining momentum, and the conflict in Spain did not add fear to the market as once thought. News: A slower news cycle has had no effect on the potential for a December rate hike. This will cause a rally in bank stocks.

Cramer pointed out that investors' exuberance cannot last forever. Bad stocks exist too; for instance, oil stocks and some retail stocks have gone down.

"As the legendary Ella Fitzgerald sang in 'Summertime,' the fish are jumping and the cotton is high. If you don't grab a pole, though, and buy some bait, it's all going to be lost on you as it is on so many Americans who don't know a rod from a reel," he concluded.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Cramer likes break-up deals that unlock shareholder value, and Huntsman's (NYSE:HUN) spin-off of Venator Materials in August was one such deal. It was the commodity chemical division of Huntsman that produced titanium dioxide and other chemical additives. He thinks the timing of the spin-off was good, as the demand in the titanium dioxide industry was picking up.

While titanium dioxide in itself is not exciting, the specialty versions made by Venator command three times higher prices, as they are made to exacting standards. The US and Europe are recovering, and Cramer thinks this recovery will be long-lasting, which will benefit Venator.

There are no new titanium dioxide plants under construction in the US, and it could take 3-4 years for a plant to be ready. Venator holds strong on the competition front as well. The stock is cheap and trade at just 9.5 times next year's earnings.

"This story has a lot going for it, more than almost all the other spin-offs I've heard of, and unlike so much of the market, this is a cheap stock. I say the potential rewards dramatically outweigh the risks, and Venator's stock makes a ton of sense to buy in this wildly pro-spin-off market," Cramer opined.

Sports Apparel

The sports apparel business has declined after it hit a high in 2015. Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is up 4%, Nike (NYSE:NKE) is up 1% and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is down 43% for the year.

When Sports Authority went bankrupt in 2016, it hit Nike and Under Armour. However, the thought was that after Sports Authority's inventory was worked out, things would improve for the retailers. "But now we've lapped the store closures, and yet, things just keep getting worse, something very few foresaw," Cramer noted.

After the bankruptcy, companies had to take impairment charge for the excess inventory. As a result, all companies with excess inventory were hit, as they had to discount this to bring in new merchandise. "Things then got real ugly. A year ago, many investors were still optimistic this would just be merely a temporary disruption. The idea was that, eventually, Sports Authority's closure would benefit competitors like Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) or Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) or Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). Man, that's not how it played out at all. If anything, the same-store sales from these sports-oriented retailers have just cratered," said Cramer.

In reality, Sports Authority turned out to be just one of the problems of a larger issue. Consumers were not interested in sports apparel, and those who were buying were doing it online. That's what forced Under Armour to partner with Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), and Nike began selling on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) has taken a different route by building out its e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels.

"You don't just build out a strong online business overnight; and its gross margins are now bouncing back. Turns out, like with so many other product categories, people just don't want to buy this stuff in the store if they can get it online," Cramer explained.

"In retrospect, the bankruptcy of Sports Authority was a watershed moment for the athletic wear group," he concluded.

CEO interview - Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)



Seattle Genetics is a biotech company focused on cancer treatments. The stock is up 16% in 2017. The company announced 2 clinical trial collaborations for cancer therapy, and the stock went up. Cramer interviewed CEO Clay Siegall to learn more about this development.

Siegall mentioned the company recently completed a five-year study with 1,300 patients that was awarded breakthrough designation by the FDA for treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma.

That's not the only treatment the company is working on. It has partnered with other pharmaceuticals for developing treatments for bladder cancer and cervical cancer. "Seattle Genetics is really changing from a one-drug company to a multi-product oncology company addressing unmet medical needs," added Siegall.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL): Cramer thinks the stock is worth $52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA): Ulta is down due to Amazon. Don't buy at these levels; Cramer thinks the stock should be revisited later.

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD): He expressed that he is not sure how the company will get out of this tailspin.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN): It's a wild trade, but Cramer thinks more stock can be bought below $30.

