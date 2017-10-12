Ring Energy: 2 Rigs And 80% Production Growth Later

Six wells are cleaning up. Eight wells are waiting to be completed. Two more wells are being drilled. The fourth quarter will be gigantic.

The market was just chomping at the bit. Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) management was acquiring acreage and testing production completion techniques. But for a long time, "manufacturing mode" drilling was just not in the cards. So cash flow and production volumes languished at pitiful amounts. Some fretted as the company sold stock and lapped up praises instead of profits. Exactly when was the exploration company, Ring Energy, going to produce? Here comes the answer. It was previously noted that the company was going to have a two-rig drilling strategy.

"September 2017 average net daily production was approximately 4,345 BOEs, as compared to net daily production of 2,270 BOEs in September 2016, and net daily production of 4,110 BOEs in June 2017. The average estimated price received per BOE in Q3 2017 was $42.20."

Management estimated that the third-quarter production increased about 11% over the second quarter despite some weather issues. Harvey did not stop this train at all. Well completions are lagging, and that appears to be a general industry issue. However, management may well be addressing that issue as this article is written. In the meantime, the fourth quarter is going to see another spectacular jump. After all, the effect of that second rig should be fully felt in the fourth quarter for the first time. The company's market value in excess of $700 million is a little expensive for the current production amount. But the two-rig program will turn that value situation around very quickly. Already six wells are in the cleanup phase, and there are eight more wells waiting to be completed.

(Source: Ring Energy October 2017 Corporate Presentation)

One of the things to keep in mind is that management has grown production rapidly before. The bottom chart shows just how fast the company can grow this time around. All that painstaking lease purchasing and production testing is now coming to fruition. The infrastructure is already there. So now it's just drill and hook up.

(Source: Ring Energy October 2017 Corporate Presentation)

Ring Energy is now drilling a lot more horizontal wells. As shown above, the costs are among the lowest in the industry. This is one of the very few companies with a breakeven cost below WTI $30. So, there is absolutely no fear of commodity price decreases. It also explains why a second rig was added, while the rest of the industry is cutting back.

Management has not yet really turned its attention to the Reeves County acreage. That is very interesting, because normally Reeves County is the most profitable part of the portfolio for many companies. Evidently that is not the case here. Nonetheless, the acreage has a whole lot more visibility. So when management does decide to concentrate on it by drilling more than just vertical wells, the stock market may adjust the price of this stock accordingly.

The San Andres acreage was acquired on relatively good terms. Not many companies are paying attention to this interval. As an asset play, this company could be very interesting, as more well results are reported with more than 100% IRR. That is just astounding on any play. Here management includes some cost of the leases, which makes the figure far more conservative than many IRRs reported.

(Source: Ring Energy October 2017 Corporate Presentation)

Acquiring Permian acreage that earns in excess of 100% IRR as shown above for $500 an acre is highway robbery of the first order. Operators all around this company are paying a whole lot more for much more "famous" acreage on great intervals. But Ring Energy has an unknown great interval. Roughly $700 million market value divided by 63K net acres is about $11K an acre market value, and the Reeves County acreage is free - all roughly 20K acres in Reeves County, that is. Neighbors have paid far more than free to get into Reeves County. Even if the company's market value hits $800 million, it is still only about $13K an acre. Ring Energy is dirt-cheap on an asset basis as long as those well results keep coming in great. As the market realizes the value of this acreage, the stock is an easy double.

(Source: Ring Energy October 2017 Corporate Presentation)

Notice that cash flow at the six-month interval more than doubled the previous year. Despite the growth in average shares, outstanding cash flow per share grew faster than production! The growth rate will at least be maintained now that a second rig has been added. Ring Energy took the step of making sure the infrastructure was in place before drilling began, so this is going to be a lot of fun going forward. Expect great comparisons almost regardless of the price of oil and gas.

(Source: Ring Energy Second Quarter 2017 Press Release)

This is a brief reminder of where the company left off financially. Also remember that the second rig was added in mid-August, and then came Harvey. The costs shown above are a mixture of vertical wells already producing and the new horizontal wells. Lease operating expenses, as wells as general and administrative expenses, will probably drop as production increases. Ring Energy staffed ahead of time for growth, so staff additions should be minimal. The same reasoning can be used with lease operating expenses. There are a lot of underutilized assets that can easily absorb additional production. Plus, the company is debt-free with an open bank line.

If one assumes that management will probably cut the general and administrative expenses in half as measured per BOE, then the costs shown above are remarkably low and scheduled to decrease further.

Ring Energy has a very bright future. The assets are tremendously undervalued. But current development plans should alert the market as to the value of these lease holdings. Nothing succeeds like profits and cash flow. The preliminary results are extremely encouraging. All the market needs now is a track record. So the capital appreciation here should be largely devoid of risk. The advantage of having a fairly experienced management is beginning to show itself.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may acquire more shares at any time.