Athersys Partners Up: Can Nikon CeLL Get MultiStem On Track?

Despite the positive news, Athersys remains a very speculative buy until issues surrounding funding are addressed and MultiStem’s efficacy is better proven out.

The Japan trial has been delayed repeatedly due to manufacturing issues; a new manufacturer should prevent further delays and allay worries about manufacturing processes.

Athersys has entered into a new manufacturing partnership in Japan for its MultiStem ischemic stroke treatment candidate with a subsidiary of Nikon.

Athersys (ATHX) has had a lot of trouble getting its innovative MultiStem stem cell therapy into the final clinical trial stage. MultiStem’s leading indication for ischemic stroke is being tested in a Phase 3 clinical trial in Japan through partner Healios KK. The trial process has faced repeated delays due to manufacturer error. Most recently, Healios announced a further delay on September 1st due to the contract manufacturer’s failure to follow instructions in preparation of the placebo for the trial.

The manufacturing issues that have dogged Athersys may be coming to an end. On Wednesday, October 11th, the company announced a new manufacturing partnership with Nikon CeLL innovation Co., or NCLi. A subsidiary of the multinational giant Nikon, NCLi should offer a higher degree of professionalism and process control to the manufacturing process, hopefully, preventing any further delays to the trial and ensuring high levels of quality control upon commercialization.

This article addresses what the news means for Athersys, and whether it can be viewed as an indication of better times ahead.

Getting To The Starting Line

Repeated delays to a clinical trial can play havoc on a biotech company’s share price. Athersys has certainly suffered due to mounting concerns and uncertainty about the Japan trial. Given that there has been little movement on the putative US and European trials, all eyes are on Japan.

According to Athersys CEO Gil Van Bokkelen, NCLi has committed to “extensive investment in facilities and technology.” While NCLi may have little significant impact on the speed of trial commencement, the move to partner on commercialization indicates that NCLi and its behemoth parent are willing to stump up to produce MultiStem.

In a large-scale Phase 3 trial, a significant amount of product will be necessary, so having a highly professional and process-oriented partner will be a crucial asset over the life of the trial. It will also likely help dispel some of the clouds surrounding manufacturing quality that has thus far beleaguered MultiStem, and which I argued in a previous article may have had some impact on the reluctance of American or European partners to come forward.

A Vote Of Confidence, A Question Of Efficacy

The NCLi partnership represents a meaningful vote of confidence from a major company – something Athersys has sorely needed. Nikon’s agreement to manage manufacturing implies a degree of belief in Athersys and in the efficacy of MultiStem.

The partnership news was clearly well received by the market – overly so, perhaps, at least in the early hours of trading Wednesday. Opening at $2.56 and reaching a high early on of $2.61, Athersys shares backed off throughout the day to close at $2.39, more than 7% up from the previous day’s close of $2.23.

But Wednesday's jump came off the back of a very bad day of trading on Tuesday, when shares fell nearly 8%. Part of the cause of that drop was a question about MultiStem’s efficacy, a subject that came into the spotlight this week when one Seeking Alpha article stated, “Athersys’ zombie-like MultiStem won’t survive much longer.”

The article focused on MultiStem’s past failures, including an aborted Phase 2 trial for treating ulcerative colitis that failed to meet its primary endpoint. More damning, Athersys has already tried and failed with an ischemic stroke trial, in which MultiStem failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints. The article points out that the current Phase 3 trial is based on data derived from post-hoc analysis and should be viewed with strong skepticism.

The question for investors, then, is this: Is the MultiStem trial really going to succeed and, if so, what is Athersys going to do financially in the meantime? For now, the answer is sufficiently murky to give even speculative investors some reason to pause.

Investor’s Eye View

Athersys is in a precarious position. The MultiStem trial in Japan is the only “shot on goal” left for the company, and the prospects of the ischemic stroke indication are anything but certain. In the absence of a US or European partner, Phase 3 trials in those geographies seem unlikely to commence in the near term.

Despite a February secondary offering, cash is already running short again. With a net loss of $6.3 million last quarter and only $28.6 million in cash and equivalents on the books – enough to keep the lights on through the first half of 2018. Provided preliminary results from the Phase 3 trial are positive, Athersys shares should shoot up. Other catalysts, such as a partnership agreement, would also help bolster the share price.

Yet a rising share price raises the specter of dilution once again – management were willing to do it at a much lower share price than it now trades at, so that is clearly an option on the table. If there is indeed uncertainty about MultiStem’s ability to reach its endpoints, then that dilution will come sooner rather than later to raise cash before a crash.

Once again, the verdict has to be one of extreme caution, despite the welcome vote of confidence from a major new manufacturing partner. Positive results in Japan will present a strong buying opportunity and much less downside – while the stock will run up on the positive news, the inevitable subsequent trials and likely approval in other major markets will keep the share price lively.

