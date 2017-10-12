Dave & Buster's: Even More Attractive Now

Investors seem to look at D&B as a restaurant stock when it is really closer to a movie theater or amusement park.

When I wrote about Dave and Buster's (PLAY) six months ago, the stock price stood at about $59 a share. At that time, I thought that shares could be as much as 30 percent undervalued. Within a very short period of time, investor enthusiasm blasted the stock price up 24 percent. Although I sold my shares in the interim, the recent crash down to $48 has me taking a second look at the company.

Even though earnings have come in above expectations, D&B's comparable sales growth has apparently disappointed Wall Street. It seems that many lump D&B in with restaurant stocks, but this is definitely the wrong way to approach the company. After reexamining my original assumptions, I still think that D&B stock offers significant upside potential and limited downside risk.

Growth and Valuation

Under management's plan of 10 percent annual unit growth, the chain will reach its goal of 200 U.S. locations by 2024. In my previous article, I attempted to calculate future revenue using management's plan as the base case while ignoring the possibility of comparable store sales growth and international franchising. If the company's new location startup costs and margins remain constant, then a net income of $225 million within 7 years is quite plausible.

However, perhaps it would be more accurate to use some measure of "owner earnings" for valuation rather than GAAP earnings. After all, a business like D&B requires continuous capital expenditure. Remodeling, new games, and maintenance should all be included as part of what it truly costs to keep the business going. Fortunately, D&B's annual report breaks down these expenditures enough for basic analysis.

My estimate of $225 million in earnings already includes the one-time costs of opening new locations. If the $57 million that the company spent to maintain its existing stores in 2016 is factored into the future as a 5.6 percent cut of revenue, which was the case in 2016, then owner earnings in 2024 would be about $166 million.

Even now D&B earns free cash stream of $72 million, which could be valued at $2.4 billion today using a perpetual annuity formula and the current 10-year interest rate of about 3 percent ($72 million / 0.03). An investor using that simple appraisal could buy shares worth $57 for $48 now.

But let us go a step further and try to account for future earnings. In the year 2024, that same cash flow would have a value of $2.4 billion in perpetuity using a 7 percent discount rate. The value of that asset in 2017 would be $2 billion using current interest rates - not a terribly attractive prospect, but not grossly overvalued either. But if the present long-term Treasury yield of 3 percent is taken as the discount rate, the company's future cash flows are worth as much as $3.3 billion today - more than 60 percent above present market value.

Obviously, a lot depends on assumptions, but even a future cash flow with a present value of $135 million still represents an earnings yield of 6.8 percent on the current stock price. Present free cash flow divided into the market cap gives us a ratio of about 27, which is not at all unreasonable for a fast-growing company in today's market.

Downside Risks

As I argued in my April article, D&B belongs with theater and amusement park stocks rather than restaurants. Even though D&B is a niche player, it might be instructive to look at how its entertainment industry peers have failed in order to assess risk. By and large, amusement parks and other entertainment venues fail due to excessive debt. Overexpansion, poor management, and general economic conditions often play a contributing role.

History

Take Six Flags (SIX), which previously operated as Premier Parks. After going public in 1996, Premier purchased Six Flags and continued gobbling up amusement park properties around the world. The buying spree saddled the company with a huge amount of debt, and by the mid-2000s, the liabilities began to alarm investors.

Premier attempted to lighten its balance sheet by selling some assets, but the orderly drawdown rapidly deteriorated into a death spiral when the credit markets tanked. Even though management correctly noted that attendance was still strong, the company lacked the cash to make a $300 million payment due to preferred stockholders. Premier filed for bankruptcy in 2008, wiping out shareholders.

On the other hand, Cedar Fair (FUN), which operated without as much leverage, is still delivering for shareholders. Contrary to what one might expect, many movie theaters and amusement parks only suffered a very slight decline in attendance during the Recession. Cedar Fair lost money during two of those lean years, but much of the pain was due to charges incurred to refinance debt. Even though Cedar Fair was forced to pay a high-interest rate amid turmoil in financial markets, its relatively strong balance sheet enabled the company to avoid Six Flags' fate.

Dave & Busters

Since going public, D&B has worked to reduce the debt load imposed by its former private equity master. As of the latest quarter, the company owes principal totaling $302 million, with $283 million due in 2020. Investors should closely monitor the maturity on that debt and note if the company refinances. Right now, the company earns enough operating cash to cover its obligations but that could change if the business runs into a major downturn.

So far management has been realistic about expansion and has not overextended the company in the quest for growth. We have not seen any dumb acquisitions or excessive executive compensation. The company is growing revenue organically, which is what I generally prefer.

One other risk to note is D&B's future lease obligations. The company does not own its locations outright, and future lease obligations average about $78 million a year through 2021. Like debt instruments, lease obligations become a problem if the company is unable to pay.

Judging by the experience of amusement parks and movie theaters, there is a reason to believe that people will still visit arcades like D&B even in times of economic hardship. However, theaters and parks saw spending on concessions fall somewhat during the recession years, so the constant foot traffic does not necessarily translate into growth.

Conclusion

Based on relatively conservative assumptions for future growth, D&B is anywhere from modestly to substantially undervalued. A lot depends on the discount rate and the exact method of valuation, but reasonable inputs all point to an attractively valued security. Downside risk looks contained for the moment, although investors should remain vigilant.

It looks to me like the market has overreacted to mildly disappointing news because it does not truly understand the business, which is much closer in character to an amusement park or movie theater. While its entertainment industry peers are mostly slow growers, D&B is expanding without much national competition for its niche. That is the type of business that I see doing very well for owners over time, so long as it does not overextend its reach.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.