Should You Invest In This High Dividend Fund?

I like dividends and I assume you do as well if you are reading this article. I am not here to dispute dividend vs. non-dividend paying stocks or funds. The question I want an answer to is this: is Vanguard's market-cap weighting approach in the High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) helpful or harmful to dividend investors? Is this the best way to invest in dividend stocks?

First, let us look at why some prefer market-cap weighting funds and then discuss its hidden implications.

Market-Cap Weighting Advantages

Very little management

Weighting by market-cap is a passive strategy. Once you make your initial purchase you don't need to do much else. As prices go up in one stock, the portfolio will naturally become more heavily weighted in that security. The very low management fees of the fund should reflect this.

High liquidity

There is a strong correlation between size and liquidity. Thus, it is more efficient from a transaction cost point-of-view to buy larger amounts of liquid stock. Of course, because the stock isn't actively managed, you should not need to buy and sell very often.

There might be other reasons why people prefer a market-cap weighted fund. Perhaps they feel that bigger is safer and these companies are 'too big to fail'. Also, they may be in a better position to weather an economic storm. Yet another reason could be that some larger stocks may have lower volatility than thinly traded stocks. But I believe the biggest reason likely relates to on-going management costs. Please correct me if you have other reasons for investing in cap-weighted funds.

Market-Cap Weighting Pitfalls

Over-valued

Assume 2 companies have identical underlying fundamentals - a mirror image of each other. They are in the same industry group with the same assets making the same profit. The only difference is the market value of the stock. Stock ABC has a market-cap of $100 million while stock DEF has a market-cap of $200 million. If you weight your 2 stock portfolio with these two stocks, you would show a preference for the over-valued company by spending twice as much on it. You might argue that the market is efficient but if you are deciding to buy based on market-cap (which is what these cap-weighted funds do), I fail to understand the efficiency. This is more like a momentum strategy where what goes up will be driven up just because it draws more attention.

If valuations revert to the mean over time (which it probably should in an efficient market), our market-cap weighted portfolio will under-perform in the long-term. And since we are passive investors that want to hold long-term...we set ourselves up for under-performance. This process speaks of a long-term inefficiency that is slow to reverse, but it should still be detectable over long testing periods. Large expensive stocks can stay over-priced for prolonged periods of time due to being propped up by the additional buying pressure of market-cap weighted funds.

To read more on this topic, please read the research paper, Cap-Weighted Portfolios are Sub-Optimal Portfolios (Hsu, 1 Dec 2004).

To illustrate the performance difference, below is a graph comparing a market-cap weighted S&P500 index fund (SPY) with an equal-weighted S&P 500 fund (RSP).

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Another key feature to remember is that Vanguard's dividend fund is not completely passive despite being market-cap weighted. Stocks will be turned over if they drop below the 'high dividend' threshold. A tolerance is thrown in so that a stock included in the fund at the lowest threshold is not whipsawed in and out. But there is still turnover based on dividend yield.

Is there a better way than market-cap weighting? Are we focusing too heavily on saving a few pennies in transaction and management costs while ignoring the actual cost of the product? And because the relative worth of dividends are heavily reliant on value (e.g. try high yield dividend investing in stocks with an average PE of 100 and you'll see what I mean) - will a market-cap weighted scheme run counter to our needs and wants? Let's find out.

Building My Own Market-Cap Weighted Fund

To answer if the market-cap approach to this high yield dividend fund is helping or hurting us, I will construct my own. I will follow a similar approach to theirs:

Russell 1000 index stocks must have a forward dividend yield greater than 0

Of these remaining stocks, the half with the largest dividend yield will be kept

Market-cap weighting of all remaining positions

Please focus on the red line which represents my Russell 1000 high yield dividend fund which is market-cap weighted. Here are the highlights:

Since 1999 the total return is 7.31% annually The Sharpe Ratio is 0.45 This cap-weighted high dividend strategy has under-performed the equal-weight S&P 500 strategy by 114.54% since 1999

Building My Own Equal-Weight High Dividend Yield Fund

This portfolio will be identical to the one above except now I will equal-weight the positions.

What a massive difference in risk-adjusted returns just from switching to equal-weight!

Annualized return is over 3% higher than the market-cap weighted scheme The Sharpe Ratio improved to 0.61 This equal-weight high dividend strategy has out-performed the equal-weight S&P 500 strategy by a total of 159.94% since 1999

In this fighting match, equal-weight dividend investing beats cap-weighted dividend portfolios. Remember that these two funds hold identical stocks, only that one is cap-weighted and the other is equal-weighted.

The Bottom Line

If you are comparing the high dividend yield methodology to just owning everything in an index (dividend and non-dividend paying stocks), there is reason to believe that the high dividend technique will improve your risk to reward profile. In my opinion - a good idea and especially so if you like dividends. Dividends in the hand are worth twice that much in the market's bush.

Now for the real reason I wrote this article: is the market-cap weighting approach suitable for the high dividend methodology? Do lower management fees associated with cap-weighting make it a better fund than an equal-weighting?

My answer to that is a resounding no. Market-cap weighting rewards stocks with higher valuations (all else being equal). Sound dividend stocks rely on good valuation. If you show a preference for over-pricing, you will be actively working against your dividend strategy. Now this is not to say that bigger companies are always over-priced or that large dividend companies are bad. But optimizing for size can have some unintended and undesirable consequences as this article highlights.

My testing indicates that an equal-weight methodology will provide better results. I do not recommend buying the Vanguard High Dividend Yield fund VYM for this reason. If you are an investor in this fund, please chime in on why you prefer the cap-weighted approach.

That is not to say that an equal-weight methodology is not without its challenges. You may not want to rebalance or pay fees for rebalancing. Perhaps a middle ground (assuming you are buying your own stocks and not a fund) is where your initial stock purchase is equivalent in value to your portfolio mean but where you just 'let it run' afterwards and do not rebalance in the future. Another alternative is to look for an equal-weight dividend fund. That will be the topic of an upcoming article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.