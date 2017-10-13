3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 13, 2017

Welcome to a very scary edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

And what's so scary about it? Let's find out.

Janssen rides SPARTAN into a new drug submission

Company: Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Therapy: Apalutamide

Disease: Castration-resistant prostate cancer

News: JNJ announced that it has filed a new drug application with the FDA for its androgen receptor antagonist apalutamide. The submission was based on the findings from SPARTAN, a phase 3 trial showing that apalutamide was able to prevent metastasis in men with castration-resistant prostate cancer who continue to receive androgen deprivation therapy.

Looking forward: 2017 has been a big year for the management of prostate cancer in earlier treatment settings. For a long time, it's seemed as though most of the innovation has gone toward metastatic disease, which makes sense given the relative lack of treatment options. But now we are seeing these new treatment options emerge in the non-metastatic setting, kicking off the potential to tailor therapy for people who have higher-risk disease. We have still not seen the full results from SPARTAN, but JNJ must be feeling pretty confident if it's moved forward with this NDA.

Astellas gets on the fast track in AML

Company: Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY)

Therapy: Gilteritinib, a small molecule inhibitor of FLT3

Disease: FLT3-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

News: Astellas announced that the FDA has granted fast track designation for gilteritinib to treat adult patients with relapsed/refractory AML harboring mutations in FLT3. Gilteritinib was recently shown in a published article to be a feasible therapy, and it showed signs of efficacy against a few different mutation types.

Looking forward: Gilteritinib represents a growing hope for patients with FLT3-positive AML. Though we saw the approval of the first FLT3 inhibitor, Novartis's (NVS) midostaurin, already in 2017, the first generation of these agents is plagued by the development of acquired resistance. At this time, FLT3 mutations are known to come in two flavors: juxtamembrane internal tandem repeats and kinase domain mutations. Midostaurin is effective against the former, but it cannot inhibit FLT3 in the case of the latter. Gilteritinib is one of the first to show activity in patients against both. So hopefully this will come to represent a new standard of care very quickly.

Roche eyes polycythemia vera in a phase 2 trial

Company: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Therapy: Idasanutlin, an antagonist of Mdm2

Disease: Polycythemia vera

News: A phase 2 trial evaluating idasanutlin in patients with hydroxyurea resistant/intolerant polycythemia vera has been initiated, according to the entry placed on clinicaltrials.gov. The study is single arm and will seek to enroll around 20 patients, with the primary endpoint being either resolution of splenomegaly (enlargement of the spleen) or hematocrit control in patients with no baseline splenomegaly.

Looking forward: This is a welcome and surprising addition to the pipeline for this disease. Treatment of polycythemia vera after hydroxyurea typically leans on JAK/STAT inhibitors, led by Incyte's (INCY) ruxolitinib. However, this does not control the disease forever in most patients, so further treatment options are needed. Mdm2 has not yet been tested formally as a molecular target for this disease, but RHHBF has shown some encouraging early findings for idasanutlin in the management of AML, so it has a bit of early data. This will definitely be a drug worth watching, though.

So I guess you could say that today is a scary day for the naysayers, because this news is all great. In particular, I like how the AML space is heating up in a way we haven't seen in years, and now we might have as many as four or five new drugs in the span of a few years for a disease that has been almost totally intractable for a long time.

