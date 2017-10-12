Biotech Analysis Central: Daily Pharma News - Oct. 12, 2017

This Daily News report is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Soars on Positive Sentiment For Briefing Docs

News: On Wednesday, Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) closed higher by 16% for the day. The reason being is because of the positive sentiment from the FDA on what it noted in the briefing docs about Aerie's experimental glaucoma drug Rhopressa. These docs were released on the FDA's website on Wednesday in anticipation of the adcom (advisory panel of independent experts) where it will decide if Rhopressa should be recommended for FDA approval. The positive item in the briefing docs was that the FDA agreed with Aeri's conclusion that Rhopressa does help relieve intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma.

Analysis: I'm inclined to believe that the advisory panel will recommend Rhopressa for approval. Why is that you may ask? Well, for starters I believe that the FDA is doing everything in its power to bring another glaucoma drug to market. Back in April of 2017, Aerie missed its primary endpoint in the Rocket 1 Phase III clinical trial. The primary endpoint for that trial was for it to to demonstrate non-inferiority of IOP lowering for once-daily Rhopressa compared to twice-daily timolol (timolol being the go to glaucoma drug). The good news is that the FDA was very generous that year. It decided that the second Phase III trial to be read out later that year, could be allowed to have its primary endpoint changed. Instead of the endpoint from Rocket 1 of non-inferiority, the FDA allowed Aeri to change it to another.

The other primary endpoint for Rocket 2 was a far easier goal to achieve. It was just to prove that Rhopressa could reduce intraocular pressure of patients having pressure of 20 to 25 millimeters of mercury just as good (equal) to timolol. I have been tracking biotech companies for many years, and I have not found many instances where the FDA has allowed a primary endpoint to be changed that abruptly while a clinical trial was ongoing. Had the FDA kept the primary endpoint the same for Rocket 2, Aeri would have failed the trial miserably.

In essence, one can conclude that the FDA is pushing for this drug to be approved. In terms of safety, there were a lot of dropouts in the Rhopressa arms. Although, that was in the study arms where patients were given twice daily dosing of Rhopressa. Considering that the proposed label by Aeri wants to enact a once-daily dosing option, I don't think there will be much push back from the advisory panel about this issue.

Ardelyx Announces Successful Phase III Study in Patients With IBS-C

News: In after-hours trading on Wednesday, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) shares surged as high as 60% in after-hours trade after the company reported positive Phase III results for patients with Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The company's drug tenapanor hit the primary endpoint in a second Phase III study by demonstrating the ability to reduce abdominal pain and normalize bowel movements. In addition, the study also met on all secondary endpoints as well. Ardelyx plans to file a marketing application by the 2nd half of 2018 for tenapanor in IBS-C patients.

Analysis: This is good news for Ardelyx for quite a few reasons. For starters, the primary endpoint was met with statistical significance. The primary endpoint of the study was the combined responder rate of 6 and 12 weeks of tenapanor versus placebo (36.5% versus 23.7%). The trial met the primary endpoint of the study with a nice p-value of p < 0.001. What is also good for the company is that the United States market alone for IBS-C is huge. It is estimated that there are 11 million people in the U.S. who suffer from IBS-C. That gives Ardelyx a nice market opportunity to generate revenue from.

What I liked the most from the data, besides the amazing results, is what the CEO stated. The CEO indicated that the results put the company in a nice spot to seek out a potential partner to help commercialize the drug. With these results on hand, I believe that Ardelyx has a good chance of finding a big pharma partner to help market this drug.

On top of efficacy, which I love to see, the drug was also very safe to take. There was an incidence of a rate of diarrhea by 16% for those taking tenapanor, but for patients who suffer from IBS-C it's not all that bad. Also, consider the notion that diarrhea can be contained with over the counter (OTC) products. In addition, there are certain prescription medications for diarrhea for those who suffer from it as a side effect of taking tenapanor.

Flexion Proposes Stock Offering to Launch Zilretta

News: On Wednesday, Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) announced that it would sell $122.4 million worth of stock in order to raise cash to market its product Zilretta. The company announced that it will offer 4,800,000 shares of its common stock priced at $25.50 per share. The total proceeds once the offering is complete is expected to be about $122.4 million before deducting discounts, commissions, and expenses. The offering will close on or around October 16, 2017, depending upon final closing conditions.

Analysis: When it comes to dilution of biotech stocks, it scares every trader and investor away. Of course, that is quite understandable. In my opinion, this offering is a good thing though. That's because just recently Flexion Therapeutics received approval for Zilretta treating patients with osteoarthritis of the knee. The injection drug Zilretta met its primary endpoint over placebo in that it reduced patients' pain after only 12 weeks of treatment. In my opinion, the fact that patients were able to experience reduced pain after only 12 weeks of treatment is impressive enough.

But wait -- it gets even better. Zilretta is an injection treatment for Osteoarthritis of the knee that is safe to take and most importantly not an opioid. There has been a huge need across the globe to offer better treatment options for patients with pain, especially without having to resort to giving them opioids. That's because there is an opioid crisis in the U.S. and abroad. I believe that Zilretta will do highly well in the market. Not only because of the efficacy of the treatment, that is just part of the equation. It's because there is a desperate need for doctors to prescribe non-addictive pain medication/treatments. Zilretta is that option for doctors and patients alike.

Think about it this way: At least 40% of patients treated with OA of the knee are given opioids. Those patients who are treated with Zilretta experienced no serious adverse events (SAEs) in the Phase III clinical trial. Given the landscape for all the other pain medications, that in itself is impressive. The roll out of the drug won't happen until late November, but things will be heating up soon for the company. In addition, another thing I like is the fact that Flexion's management has stated that the next goal is to expand Zilretta into osteoarthritis of the hip and shoulder. In the meantime, there is a possibility that Zilretta might be prescribed for those indications off label. Such a move would greatly expand upon the market opportunity, and that would be icing on the cake for the company.

