Capstead Mortgage From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

It will be interesting to find out if the others prove the rules or the exceptions to those rules I formulated.

From the study I was able to arrive at certain conclusions as CMO proved to be true.

Therefore, I chose CMO as the first of a series of articles to examine each company I chose to examine for the general study.

Capstead Mortgage (CMO) recently announced an upcoming CC.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation ("Capstead" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its third quarter 2017 results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results on Thursday, October 26, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

I recently updated a past study that compared and contrasted the performance of the preferreds and commons of a number of REITs, one of which was Capstead. Consequently, rather than doing a broad-based study lacking specificity, I will concentrate this and a series of articles focused on the individual companies which were part of this study. Capstead will be the first.

Rather than bore you with the usual templated way I go about researching a new company and its preferred(s), for those interested, the following link will take you to the first and only article I wrote about it, Capstead Mortgage: A Semi-Conservative Choice From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor.

At the time I stated the following:

As a long-term cumulative preferred investor, I am a little concerned about quarterly financial reports and their attendant conference calls, which are liberally spun. I don't bother paying much attention to them unless the particular company is at risk of suffering some existential threat. CMO is not facing such a threat currently, or as I suspect, not in the long-term either; however, I cannot state this with any certainty. Therefore, it's up to you to decide whether or not you want to invest in this company; if so, the only thing left to do is to determine if its preferred is worth an investment. CMO-E distributes a yearly dividend of $1.875 and is currently priced at 24.27. Therefore: 1.875/24.27 = 7.73% yield Not bad, but, there are probably better preferred bets available, and I think we could do better if we wait a bit. The Fed is making motions as if it will raise rates. I'd wait until at least after it announces its decision before either placing a bid or continuing to watch on the sidelines.

Let's take a look at how its common performed in relation its preferred as I outlined it in my initial study.

You can see that CMO-E wildly outperformed CMO during the initial 5-year period of the study. Now let's see have each has performed since then. I began this review where I ended the last on 5/27/16.

Symbol Start Price End Price P/L Dividend +/- P/L Gain/Loss CMO 5/27/16 9.61 10/7/17 9.66 0.05 1.07 + 0.05 1.12 CMO-E 5/27 24.37 10/7/17 25.04 0.67 2.34 + 0.67 3.01

Again it appears that the preferred outperformed the common. However, let's take a closer look at the company and how it performed over the past year.

Although it started the period on, 10/11/16, at $9.08 and peaked on 4/27/17 at $11.34, it settled back to 9.64, its current price. Nothing to write home about, however, encouraging as far as this preferred investor is concerned. Although the CMO common performed a tad better than neutral, its preferred once again outperformed it.

According to my study, this appears not to be an outlier or even an exception to the rule as I shall now demonstrate as illustrated by the results shown below. Now let's see how they have performed since the end date of 5/27/16/. I used this date as the beginning date and recorded the prices as they were at that time. To simplify, I'm used 5-dividend payments for both the commons and preferreds unless the payments were made on a monthly basis.

I used the following companies for the initial study. They are: Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Colony NorthStar (CLNS), NorthStar Realty Finance (NRF), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI), Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), Drive Shack (DS), American Capital Mortgage Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE), AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT), Five Oaks Investment Corp. (NYSE:OAKS), Apollo Residential Mortgage (NYSE:AMTG), Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO), Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), and CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS). For this the review, I compared their relative performances over the past five quarters.

Let's see how they have performed since the end date of 5/27/16/. I used this date as the beginning date and recorded the prices as they were at that time. To simplify, I'm used 5-dividend payments for both the commons and preferreds unless the payments were made on a monthly basis.

* MTGE only made 4 payments during this time.

** NCT is now DS

*** CLNY now trades as CLNS

Although there were a few additional companies studied yet not displayed in the above screenshot, I have arrived at the following conclusions from a study of the above chart. And as I have illustrated with CMO, I will do similar follow-ups with the remaining companies reviewed.

When the commons appreciated their gains usually outperformed those of their preferred brothers.

When the common shares appreciated minimally, the perferreds usually outperformed them, especially when their dividends were factored in.

On the one rare occasion, OAKS lost value, its preferreds wildly outperformed its commons.

It appears overall that for the commons to outperform the preferreds the company has to do very well not just marginally well.

CMO has proven itself no exception to the above conclusions I've drawn.

Now let's see how CMO-E performed over the past year.

All-in-all a profitable year, currently priced a penny above par. Doing the math which is hardly necessary, at its current price, CMO-E offers an effective yield of:

1.875/25.01 = a shade under 7.50%

But is it a good investment?

Here, I'm only concerned with when it's callable, which is a minimum of 2+payments away, meaning you can probably expect to receive a minimum of three dividend payments of nearly 0.47 each if called when callable, which usually is not the case. But if it is called, expect to lose 0.01/share. Consequently, a tidy 7.50% yield for as long as you hold your shares, which at this time of high priced preferreds, I consider a sound and relatively low-risk investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI-C,ARR-A,ARR-B,CLNS-B,CYS-B,DS-D,MITT-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.