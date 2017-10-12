MannKind Proposes Stock Offering - What It Means For The Equity

MannKind (MNKD) has announced that the company will offer about 10.2 million shares in an offering that will raise an estimated $57.7 million in much needed cash. If the offering gets full participation, the company will have diluted at an optimal time in a move that would still preserves about 12 million authorized shares on the shelf. The offering came at a discount to the then current trading price, but also at a price point substantially higher than we saw just a week or so ago. This was a necessary move given the run in the stock and the cash crunch that the company was in.

As most readers know, I offer realistic assessments. This quality is loved by some and hated by some. My history shows quite clearly that my assessments have been true to being real, despite whether an investor loves or hates my opinions.

First things first. I have long stated that MannKind needed a cash infusion and that I would prefer to see that cash infusion at something over $100 million in order to give the company a good shot at putting the very best marketing push behind Afrezza. The $57.7 million, if raised, helps the company greatly, but falls shy of getting rid of going concern notices and eliminating all of the financial concerns on the table. To be clear, a big step has been taken, but more steps are needed. What is critical for investors to grasp is how effective MannKind can be with these new funds.

If you refer to the cash chart below, you will see that I have made some modifications to include the latest data. I have included the proposed maximum capital to be raised this week, and now show a payment to Deerfield in cash, as well as a payment to Amphastar in cash. By my estimation, the company should finish 2017 with $42.6 million in cash and should be in compliance with all Deerfield covenants along the way.

Without looking very far ahead, there are commitments of about $25 million by mid 2018 to Deerfield ($5 million in May and $15 million in July) and Amphastar ($2.5 million each quarter). Seeing these numbers is a good indication as to why I would prefer to have seen a capital solution over $100 million. After December 31st of this year, the $10 million cash requirement stipulated in the Deerfield agreement returns to $25 million at the end of any given quarter.

B. Section 5.4(j) of the Facility Agreement is hereby deleted in its entirety and the following is inserted in substitution therefor:

(j) The amount of Cash and Cash Equivalents on the last day of each fiscal quarter is less than $25,000,000, except in the case of the period commencing July 1, 2017 to and including December 31, 2017, if and so long as the Extension Conditions remain satisfied during such period, the amount of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of August 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, October 31, 2017 or December 31, 2017 is less than $10,000,000.

As you can see, the cash situation is better, but still not great. The runway has extended, but has not extended as far as some may imagine. If the company starts 2018 with $42 million in cash, burns at its normal rate, and pays its Amphastar payments as required, it will find itself barely meeting (if at all) the Deerfield covenant of $25 million in cash at the end of Q1.

As I stated, I assess things in a realistic manner. It has been my realistic opinion that having over $100 million in cash would supply some much needed wiggle room to try to mount the best possible marketing campaign.

If you are invested in this company and see this most recent cash infusion as a chance to ramp up a marketing campaign, you may want to crunch some numbers.

Now, it is possible that sales of Afrezza ramp up due to the new label. If no more money is raised, that ramp-up needs to be substantial and delivered quickly. It is possible that the company can find a partnership deal that delivers capital. It is possible that the company can issue some debt to a group like the Mann Group.

At this stage (assuming full offering participation) the company has the following to work with:

About 12 million shares on the shelf (dilution)

About 10 million preferred shares (dilution)

A chance to negotiate with Deerfield to accept shares in lieu of cash at the end of October (gives runway another 6 weeks or so, but would be more dilution)

An already leveraged plant in Connecticut with a carrying value of about $28 million, but a sales value that could be about $20 million (any sale/leaseback would require Deerfield to participate)

Partnering Technosphere (this has been a serious challenge for a number of reasons)

Partnering Afrezza (as yet, the only deal struck, Biomm SA, brought very little up front)

While it may seem that I am being a downer, I am not. I am simply being real. We know the cash on hand. We know the commitments. We know marketing costs money. We know that there is a new label. We know the company thinks it can capitalize on that label.

The reality is what can be accomplished with this offering was that the runway was extended about 6 months with the current operations status. To the credit of management, this was accomplished (assuming full participation) at an optimal price and did preserve some shares on the shelf. Having funds to expand marketing efforts in a big way is not very realistic with the combination of the current capital raise and assuming cash payments to Deerfield and Amphastar.

If you recall, management stated that it was going to try to raise funds in non-dilutive fashion. It is clear that such a solution was not viable for the company at this stage. Given the spike that the stock rose, dilution was much more palatable now, so I suspect some investors will be very forgiving.

Being straightforward and realistic, I do not think the company can afford a substantial marketing campaign unless sales really take off to support such an effort. MannKind has the finances to get to the end of Q2 2018, assuming a reasonable growth rate and continued cost controls. While investors may not want to hear this, the cash situation is improved, but it still needs a big assist in the form of much better sales, a deal, debt, or another dilution.

I also feel strongly that the company will need to seek getting more shares authorized if it wants to be able to leverage the preferred shares. Typically referred shares have some level of conversion to common. With 10 million preferred shares, and only 12 million common on the shelf, the math dictates that some form of authorization request for a bigger shelf is in the cards.

Lastly, this was one of the binary events I was informing readers about. With the known binary events behind us, I anticipate this equity will find a trading range in the days ahead. The cat is now out of the bag on the Q3 data, and savvy investors are already crunching numbers. Readers will note that my script projections, gross revenue estimates, net revenue estimates, and cash estimates were all very close to the numbers and ranges provided by MannKind today. This now boils down to the ability to strike deals and the ability to ramp up sales. The numbers provided by MannKind with this news are way off of the pace for MannKind's high end on gross and net revenue, which were $16 million and $10 million respectively.

The low end of MannKind guidance of $10 million in gross revenue and $6 million in net revenue are possible, but not a cake walk. The street will be looking at numbers closely and assessing the cash situation. This was a big step that was needed in order to give breathing room, but the company is still not out of the woods on the financial front. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.