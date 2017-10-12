Activision Portfolio Update

On July 7th, one of those top names was Activision Blizzard. It appeared in our top names hedged portfolio, which we presented to our Marketplace subscribers then.

In a recent article we demonstrated that our security selection method generates alpha: our top names each week from June 8th to August 3rd have beaten the market so far.

Activision Portfolio Performance Update

In our previous article (Seeking Alpha? Here's Alpha), we mentioned that the top names we presented to Bulletproof Investing subscribers on July 7th had beaten the market since, as had each cohort from when we started this, on June 8th, to August 3rd. Here we update the performance our top names hedged portfolio from July 7th, with a focus on Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and its hedge.

Our July 7th Hedged Portfolio Featuring ATVI

Each week, we present three portfolios to our subscribers. One is the $100,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of potential upside to potential downside, another is the highest ratio $1,000,000 portfolio, and then we present a $1,000,000 portfolio comprised of our top names. This was our top names portfolio. The idea here was for an individual to hold a concentrated portfolio designed to maximize his potential upside while strictly limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 9%. This is what Portfolio Armor presented us with, given those parameters:





In addition to Activision, the site included Align Technology (ALGN), Brinks (BCO), CSX (CSX), HDFC Bank (HDB), ILG (ILG), and ServiceNow (NOW) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected CarMax (KMX) to absorb as much of the remaining cash as possible. That's what "cash substitute" refers to in the portfolio: it doesn't mean this is a cash equivalent (of course, it's not); it means it's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market seven-day yield, whichever is higher) has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The point is to minimize your cash level because cash offers negligible returns and, because each position in your portfolio is strictly hedged, you don't need cash to ameliorate your risk.

Our July 7th ATVI Hedge

Note that each of the underlying securities was hedged. On our website, each of the "+" signs in a portfolio can be clicked to expand the hedge. Here's a closer look at the hedge on ATVI:

As you can see above, Activision was hedged with an optimal, or least expensive collar, as were four other primary securities, while two of the other primary securities in the portfolio were hedged with optimal puts. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In Activision's case, the collar won out.

Activision's Performance Since (Unhedged)

Recall in our hedged portfolio above, Portfolio Armor estimated a potential return of 24.64% for ATVI over the time frame of the hedge (which expires in late January). It's been a little less than three months since the portfolio was created, but so far, ATVI has gained about 5.65%, having pulled back from its September peak.

ATVI's Performance Since (Hedged As Above)

First, let's look at the current quotes on the options in ATVI's hedge above, then work out how it has done since, taking into account the hedge. Here's the relevant part of the option chain for ATVI via Fidelity:

The columns we're concerned with there are the ones labeled Bid, Ask, and Strike. The way we value options when tracking performance is to use the intrinsic value or the midpoint of the bid-ask price, whichever is lower (we don't use last price since options often don't trade every day and the last price can sometimes be unrepresentative of what you'd be able to buy or sell the option for now).

Recall that the call option in our ATVI collar hedge was the $75 strike one. Since ATVI closed at $61.36 on Thursday, the intrinsic value of that option was $0. On the bottom left of the image above, you can see it has a bid price of $0.47 and an ask price of $0.75. So we value this at $0.61, and since we had 20 contracts covering 2,000 shares, the call position as of Wednesday would have cost about $1,220 to buy-to-close.

The put option in our hedge was the $57.50 strike one, which you can see at the top right of the excerpted option chain. Since ATVI closed above that on Wednesday, that put had an intrinsic value of $0, so we value it at the midpoint between its bid price of $2.14 and its ask of $2.19, which is $2.165. And since we had 20 contracts covering 2,000 shares, that comes out to $4,330.

In general, the value of a hedged position equals the value of the underlying security, plus the value of the put options you own on it, minus the value of the call options you're short on it (if any). So the value of the ATVI position in our portfolio, as of July 7th, was $116,180 (2,000 shares @ $58.09) + $9,800 - $1,280 = $124,700.

And the value as of Wednesday was $122,720 (2,000 shares @ $61.36) + $4,330 - $1,220 = $125,830.

$125,830 represents an 0.9% gain from $124,700. The hedging cost, in this case, has swallowed up nearly all the gain on the position.

As you can see, this is a bit tedious to calculate manually, so we've created an automated tool to track performance in hedged portfolios. Let's use it see how this portfolio has done since.

Hedged Portfolio Performance Since

Here's how the entire portfolio has performed since July 7th:





The portfolio as a whole was up 5.35% as of Wednesday, net of hedging cost and opening trading fees for all positions. Over the same period, the market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), was up 5.32%.

Note, though, that SPY and this portfolio don't start at the same dollar amount on the left side of the graph. SPY starts at $1,000,000, but this portfolio starts at $995,667.50. Our portfolio starts $4,332.50 in the hole, due primarily to our assumption that we enter each option position at the worst end of its spread. As one of our Marketplace colleagues commented to us recently, this is a very conservative assumption.

Performance Of Our Primary Securities, Unhedged

What if you had just bought our 7 primary securities in this portfolio, each of which were in our top 10 on July 7th? If you bought equal amounts of each of them, you would have been up 12% by Wednesday.

Is Hedging Worth It?

We come to the same question we did in our previous article, in the face of the alpha our security selection method has delivered so far. 12% is more than double the 5.35% return of our hedged portfolio so far, but it is nevertheless generating a competitive return with far less risk than the market. In a worst case scenario - if another 2008-style crash happens over the next several months - an SPY position might be down 40% or more. A handful of our top names could be down much more than that. In that scenario, the ATVI hedged portfolio shown here would be down 8.48% at most. You have a shot at decent returns when the market is doing well, and you won't lose much when it's not. Heads you win, tails you don't lose too much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.