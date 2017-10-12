Ardelyx: Update After T3MPO-2

Tenapanor still must be taken twice per day, which is burdensome for patients, whereas Trulance is taken once per day, at any time of day and with or without food.

Ardelyx's combined response at 36.5% is more in line with Trulance and Linzess, but has no real advantage over the two.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX), a late-stage gastrointestinal-focused pharma company based in California, has just released results from their T3MPO-2 trial, a nearly identical trial to T3MPO-1, where the stock tanked 65% on its release. Investors are experiencing nearly 60% gains after hours, but will likely be short lived, and I will explain why.

I recently wrote about Ardelyx, located here, and I talked about how T3MPO-2 will be unlikely to show any real improvements over T3MPO-1, where the stock declined 65%. Despite the 60% gains on this stock after hours, my opinion has not changed one bit. I also reckon the company didn't adjust for placebo, like they did in T3MPO-1, which makes these numbers misleading.

The release of the data can be seen here. Ardelyx seems to have improved in all endpoints, as can be seen below:

The results from T3MPO-1 showed a 27% combined response, 33.9% CSBM response and a 44% abdominal pain response. However, the placebo percentages are far lower all across the board in T3MPO-1, which wouldn't make me surprised if Ardelyx never adjusted for placebo in T3MPO-2, which would put the company in the best light. The 9 of 12 treatment week results are also below:

Again, the placebo percentages were far lower in T3MPO-1 because the company likely adjusted for placebo, unlike this trial. For comparison, Synergy's IBS-C trials showed 14.2% and 17.8% in their two IBS-C trials for the combined responder endpoint. T3MPO-1 showed 18.7% and 23.7% after likely not adjusting for placebo the second time around. Also, notice that in the side effects mentioned in the press release they say that the placebo adjusted discontinuation rate because of diarrhea was 5.8%. In T3MPO-1, they mention no such adjustment. I don't believe the company adjusted for placebo in T3MPO-2, which would inflate the percentages seen in these endpoints.

Also, going back to my last article on Ardelyx, I mentioned how this 26-week treatment trial will likely produce worse diarrhea. In T3MPO-2, the company produced 16% diarrhea, compared to 14.6% last time. This is no comparison to the 5.4% seen in Trulance. Linzess is currently producing 22% diarrhea. Ardelyx also has a number of new side effects not previously mentioned like flatulence, abdominal distension and nasopharyngitis. Trulance is producing these side effects as well, but not at a greater rate than placebo, like tenapanor is.

I question the validity of this data and its actual effectiveness, but it doesn't stop there. Tenapanor patients must take the drug twice per day. Trulance patients can take Trulance at any time of day, with or without food. When dealing with IBS-C, drug administration is a big deal to patients, and this is a significant disadvantage. Not to mention, the 16% diarrhea vs. 5.4% diarrhea in Trulance advantage. Tenapanor's and Linzess' combined response rates mean very little if the drug is producing significant diarrhea at the same time, which these drugs are. Patients should not be questioning/sacrificing whether they want more/less diarrhea with more/less efficacy. They don't have that question with Trulance.

Also, notice the above graphic from the company's recent conference call. Notice how the company totally excludes Trulance. That's because tenapanor is nowhere near comparable to Trulance in terms of side effects. Ardelyx also mentions best-in-class data for the 9 of 12 treatment weak endpoints. No such data is available for Trulance, so it is unfair to claim it as best-in-class.

In the coming days, maybe even by Thursday morning, investors will soon realize the misleading data with tenapanor. With no clear advantages, like Trulance has with diarrhea, it will be extremely difficult for the company to effectively sell tenapanor in this space. The company mentions they are looking for a partner. If Synergy hasn't partnered up by now, what makes Ardelyx think that they'll be able to find a partner and on favorable terms? For the record, I don't think Synergy wants to partner.

Ardelyx plans to submit their NDA for tenapanor in the second half of 2018. Say the company submits their NDA in June 2018 that would mean approval in June 2019 roughly. Add on a couple months to prepare for launch so they decide to launch in September 2019. By that time, Trulance would have been approved for CIC for almost 3 years, they would have been approved for IBS-C for nearly 2 years. Additionally, the company would be nearing profitability in less than 3 months, along with strong insurance coverage. Ardelyx will struggle to find sales, will struggle to gain insurance coverage because there is no clear advantage over Trulance or Linzess, and will unlikely be able to find a partner. Any potential partner that looks at tenapanor would obviously know about Trulance, and there is no way they'd think it's substantially better. Also, perhaps the biggest of information, Ardelyx has taken very little to no steps toward CIC, which Trulance and Linzess are approved for. CIC is a 35 million person market in the United States. IBS-C is just 11-13 million.

Lastly, Ardelyx will say that their selling point is their 9 of 12 treatment week data. These secondary endpoints are not the endpoints required for FDA approval. Selling that point to physicians won't be easy, along with trying to explain the twice per day dosing and diarrhea that's three times as much as Trulance. Trulance was also tested on nearly double the amount of patients as tenapanor.

I expect a major selloff in the stock on this positive data (which seems to have already occurred as I compose this). I expect more selloffs to come upon the company's NDA submission and eventual FDA approval, as investors will not be confident in the company's ability to effectively sell. Now with big pharma companies being able to view tenapanor's data, it could spark a buyout with Synergy, a much better alternative for someone wanting to get into the CIC and IBS-C space.

I congratulate investors who were able to purchase the stock after T3MPO-1. If I was in a similar situation, I would look to exit quickly, as the selloff has already started.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.