Tile Shop Holdings May Be Worth A Speculative Look

This is well below its previous 13x to 14x multiple (which did assume positive comps though)

However, it is now trading for only around 7.6x estimated 2018 EBITDA assuming that comps are flat and margins remain at 66% to 67%.

Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) has been heavily punished over the last couple quarters as sales growth has slowed and gross margins have taken a hit as it attempts to boost sales. While there remains a risk that sales growth and gross margins may continue to deteriorate, I believe that Tile Shop's share price has come down enough that it may be worth a speculative play. If it can hold gross margins at a new level of around 66% to 67% and achieve flat to +4% comparable store sales going forward, it probably should be worth around $11 per share instead.



Estimated 2017 Results

Tile Shop has generated around $265.6 million in net sales during the first three quarters of 2017. If it has roughly flat comps in Q4 2017, it should do around +6% in net sales due to new store openings during the last year. This would push its total net sales up to around $347 million for the full 2017.

If gross margin remains at around 66% to 67% in Q4 2017 (same as Q3 2017), then full year gross margin would end up at around 68.3%, for a gross margin dollar total of $237 million. Full year adjusted SG&A is estimated at $200 million, which excludes stock-based compensation and special charges (such as litigation). With estimated depreciation of $26 million, that would make Tile Shop's estimated adjusted EBITDA approximately $63 million in 2017.

$ Million 2017 Net Sales $347 Gross Margin $237 Adjusted SG&A $200 Depreciation $26 Adjusted EBITDA $63

Guidance Progression

Tile Shop originally guided (at guidance midpoints) for $360 million in net sales and $77 million in adjusted EBITDA, and then reaffirmed that guidance after Q1 2017. However, slowing sales growth in Q2 2017 (only +0.5% comps) led Tile Shop to slightly reduce its sales guidance to $357.5 million and its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $75 million. That guidance basically assumed that Q2 2017's weak growth was an aberration and that the back half of 2017 would achieve close to mid-single digit comps while maintaining 70% gross margins. To back up that assumption, Tile Shop mentioned that it had mid-single digit comparable store sales growth in May and June, after a decline in April.

Guidance (at midpoint) As Of Q1 2017 As Of Q2 2017 Net Sales ($ Million) $360.0 $357.5 Comps low-to-mid single digits low-to-mid single digits Gross Margin 70% 70% Adjusted EBITDA ($ Million) $77 $75

However, Q3 2017's results have forced Tile Shop to withdraw its full year guidance. The preliminary results for Q3 2017 indicate that Tile Shop is having quite a challenging time, as it managed to achieve slight comparable store sales growth (+1%), but at the cost of sacrificing several points of gross margin. Tile Shop could have achieved the same gross margin dollars with around -4% comparable store sales growth and its typical 70% gross margins.

Assuming that Q4 2017 has flat comps and 66% to 67% gross margins, Tile Shop's full year net revenues will come in at around $347 million, below the low end of its previous guidance. Tile Shop's full year adjusted EBITDA may end up at around $63 million, also below the low end of its previous guidance.

Tile Shop's Future

Tile Shop's commentary indicates that its challenges may take at least a little while to sort out. It mentioned that its environment was more competitive than expected and that there was increased interest in lower price point offerings. Thus Tile Shop has needed to increase its promotions and pricing and is also working on adjusting its product assortment.

If comparable store sales are flat in 2018, then it may end up with $364 million in net sales, which would translate into $242 million in gross margin dollars at 66.5% gross margin and then result in around $59 million in adjusted EBITDA.

$ Million 2018 Net Sales $364 Gross Margin $242 Adjusted SG&A $210 Depreciation $27 Adjusted EBITDA $59

It seems likely that gross margin will remain below 70% for at least the near future due to the increased interest in value offerings. However, Tile Shop may be able to at least deliver positive comparable store sales again if it adjusts its assortment and promotions accordingly. If Tile Shop can reach +4% comparable store sales growth in 2018 along with 66.5% gross margins, its adjusted EBITDA would end up around $64 million instead.

Valuation

Tile Shop has an enterprise value of approximately $450 million currently, making its EV to adjusted EBITDA multiple approximately 7.0x to 7.6x based on $59 million to $64 million in adjusted EBITDA as discussed above.

Tile Shop has commanded very high multiples in the past due to high growth expectations. Prior to Q2 2017 earnings it had an EV to adjusted EBITDA multiple of around 13x to 14x based on $77 million adjusted EBITDA in 2017 (its guidance midpoint). With growth expectations coming down significantly, perhaps Tile Shop should be valued at around 9x to 10x adjusted EBITDA, assuming it can maintain margins at around 66% to 67% and start delivering low-single digit comparable store sales growth again. That would make Tile Shop worth around $10.50 to $11.75 per share.

The risk is that gross margins decline below 66% and/or comparable store sales growth goes negative. A situation with 64% gross margins and flat comps would push its adjusted EBITDA down to $50 million, which probably would make its current share price of around $8.50 fair value.

On the other hand, if Tile Shop shows notable signs of business recovery, it would likely command a high EV to adjusted EBITDA multiple again. For example, Lumber Liquidators is now trading at around 13x my estimated 2018 adjusted EBITDA number. Margins creeping back to the high 60s plus some comparable store sales growth could result in Tile Shop getting back to $15 to $20 or so.

Conclusion

Tile Shop Holdings has struggled with competition recently, resulting in its growth slowing significantly and it sacrificing margins in order to maintain positive comparable store sales growth. These challenges are expected to last at least a while. However, Tile Shop appears to be in a decent situation still. It has a minimal amount of debt and assuming that margins stay around 66% to 67% and sales don't crater, it should still be able to maintain its dividend and continue to expand its store footprint without incurring additional debt.

Tile Shop is currently pricing in a continued deterioration in its situation (margins falling below and staying below 66% and/or negative comparable store sales). If that doesn't occur and it just maintains its current state, then it could be worth around $11 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.