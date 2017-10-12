Intel: A Rising Tide

Intel (INTC) is back in the news after convincingly breaking out of a multi-year consolidation. After being labelled as dead money and lagging other chip makers, things are finally looking up.

It goes to show how much a price rally lifts sentiment. Everything is rosy once more. Perhaps it even confirms some underlying fundamental improvements? As one author put it:

Intel is improving its fundamentals, which is becoming increasingly evident when one looks at the performance of its shares.

Perhaps, but we can't always equate price moves with fundamental changes. There could be other drivers at work.

Drivers of Price

I won't argue there have been improvements in Intel's outlook. Interesting acquisitions, potential partnerships and some top line growth have helped. Things are looking better.

But I am worried the recent rally has less to do with this.

INTC Operating Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And more to do with this.



And this.

Source

Or even this.

Source

Let me explain.

Fundamentals

To be honest, I wanted to find cracks in Intel's last few earnings. When I see a hyped up stock and lots of people getting bullish after a substantial rally, I look for reasons to be contrarian.

But I must admit Intel has posted a very solid Q1 and Q2. Revenue is growing, margins are improving, and the restructuring seems to have worked. And if there were concerns that competition from the likes of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) would trouble Intel, they seem to have been misplaced.

Actually the 2017 price action in both stocks is quite interesting. They have traded broadly in a range, but with almost opposite directions into and after earnings (labeled "E" in the chart below). Importantly, the last earnings ignited a break-out rally in Intel and a failed rally in AMD. Read into this what you want.



The above chart also illustrates how often the pre-earnings move fades, regardless of the direction of the lead in. With the next Intel earnings in around two weeks' time, it is worth considering if you are a short-term trader.

But that is somewhat off topic. To conclude: earnings are impressive. What I find strange is the timing of the rally. Intel posted earnings in April, and again in late July, yet the rally didn't get going until September. Is there something else driving it?

The Trump Rally

President Trump's proposed tax reforms could be a huge bonus for Intel. As reported by the WSJ last week:

Intel Corp. could repatriate a significant amount of its overseas cash if a U.S. corporate tax overhaul lowers the rate to 10% or less, said the company’s treasurer, Ravi Jacob. Intel has about $20 billion in cash, said Mr. Jacob Thursday, speaking at a treasury conference in Barcelona. Companies currently have to pay a tax rate of 35% if they repatriate cash held overseas. “We have more than 50% of our cash held in offshore entities that we cannot access without paying the 35%,” he said.

Intel sure pays a lot of tax.

The September to October Intel rally came just when the tax reform proposals came back in the spotlight. If they ever succeed, it will be a huge bonus for Intel, and I suspect much of the recent gains were pricing in these positives.

However, there are still many hurdles ahead for the proposals, and it is worrying that much of rally may be based on hope. It could be undone again just as fast if the hope leads to despair.

Blind Buying

Another concern about this rally was alluded to in the introduction. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has gone parabolic since 2016, as have other ETFs such as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT). Intel is the largest holding of SOXX so naturally BlackRock (the fund sponsor) has been buying a lot of stock. As have others. Multiple ETFs are buying Intel (and of course other stocks), not because Intel's fundamentals are improving but because Semis are a hot sector and money is flowing into the funds.

As Equity research analyst Richard X Bove recently said on CNBC:

Money in actively managed mutual funds may be thought of as reasoned money. The managers of these funds assess market conditions. They analyze the companies they are considering investing in. They make decisions as to what they want to buy and when they want to buy it based on contact with multiple sources and after long internal discussions held internally. They adhere to the "Prudent Man" rules. They know what they want to buy and when they want to buy it because they have completed serious study on the subject. This is not how investing is done in passive funds and ETFs. I call this blind money. Managers of these funds have created a mathematically driven method of investing. They have a fund indenture that sets the rules of what should be bought and computers are programmed to invest according to the "script." There are no discussions concerning what to invest in. There is no time spent investigating the individual companies to be invested in.

And this explains some of the recent price moves:

Moreover, if the investment causes the stocks targeted by the investment to rise, this triggers actions by others. Computers programmed to react to stock price movements and volumes may then begin putting more money in. Active managers may be impelled to act.

I.e. everyone chases the break out.

Again, this is not only applicable to Intel, but it also tells us we cannot always assume price trends are necessarily linked to fundamental developments.

And if ETFs can drive stocks higher regardless of fundamentals, the reverse can also be true.

Conclusions

This article looked at what has been driving Intel's rally to new 16-year highs. Improving fundamentals have certainly helped, as has the buying by ETFs, improved sentiment, and most recently the promise of tax reforms. The rally isn't all hot air. However, all four drivers could easily reverse by the time the next earnings are released in around two weeks. As good as Intel looks right now, I won't be buying at 16-year highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.