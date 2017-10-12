Brink's Has Just Begun To Flourish

Introduction

In 2014, Brink's Co. (BCO), a company which provides security related services, such as secure transport worldwide, saw its first negative earnings year in over a decade, with a deficit of $83.9 million. This year, however, on February 8, 2017, BCO filed their Q4 report to the SEC, which showed a turn around in revenue, net income, and EPS, and their stock saw a jump of 6 points. Since then it has taken off, and Brink's hasn't looked back, as the price of the company has doubled and reached new highs since the beginning of the year. The turnaround has been drastic, and it seems if you weren't an investor already, you're too late and you've missed out. This may not be the case however, as the company has just begun to flourish, and has plenty of room to grow.

BCO data by YCharts

Financials

The company's financials have improved substantially from where it was three years ago, or even from last year. Revenues, net income, and EPS all increased in 2017, and not by a little. In Q1, revenue increased by over 9.2% from the previous year, and increased to $34.7 million in net income from a deficit of $3.1 million a year ago. Additionally, EPS also showed a YoY increase from -0.06 to 0.69. The Q2 results are just as impressive, with revenues increasing by 9%, and net income increased to $14.2 million from just $300,000 a year ago. EPS also showed an increase to $0.28, compared with $0.01 last year.

The Fundamentals

Quarter 2017 (Q2) 2017 (Q1) 2016 (Q2) 2016 (Q1) Revenue $805.9 M $788.4 M $739.5 M $721.8 M Net Income $14.2 M $34.7 M $0.3 M -$3.1 M EPS $0.28 $0.69 $0.01 -$0.06

The significant increase in revenue and profit is due to an increase in sales growth in South America, which saw revenues increase YoY by nearly 30% in Q1, and by 44% in Q2. Brink's has also acquired several companies, such as Maco, which provides a cash-in-transit and a money processing operation in Argentina. Brink's will additionally acquire a French company called Temis, a cash management organization, later this year, which will further boost profits and revenue. The reason for the loss in profits in years prior, according to CEO Douglas Pertz, was because of currency headwinds in Latin and South America that was beyond their control, such as the devaluation of the Venezuelan currency. Recently, the opposite has occurred, as currency headwinds have been less than expected, which has caused the increase in sales. Brink's also saw an increase in sales in North America from last year, which was up 5% in Q1 and 3% in Q2.

BCO Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

Brink's also raised it's dividend by 50%, the first increase in over eight years, a move which shows the company is confident in its current position and its ability to continue to grow. In Q1 of this year, the company saw an increase in YoY assets by 8.7%, and an increase in Q2 of 15%. Last year, around this time, Brink's had a negative growth in assets. Their total assets last year increased by only 2.47%. Brink's seems to be heading in the right direction, and the previous quarters reinforce the surging price of the company.

Future Earnings

Looking towards this quarters earnings report on October 24, BCO has a lot to be optimistic about. In Q3, Brink's is expected to have EPS increase to $0.75, an increase of 17% YoY. Revenues also look to increase by 11.4% compared to a year ago. Earnings have also shown a significant surprise in 2017, which were 46% better than expected in Q1, and a surprise of 39% in Q2. In the fourth Quarter, the company is expected to grow even further, with revenue increasing by 12.8%, and EPS increasing by 22%. Overall this year, the company looks to increase their revenues by 9.5% and their earnings by 35%. In 2018, they look to do the same, with projected revenues at a 7.9% increase, and earnings looking to increase by nearly 20%.

In March, The company held an investor meeting in New York City, where they outlined a three year plan to increase profits, close the margin gap with competitors, and differentiate their services. This includes having a one-person operation per vehicle, instead of two, which would decrease labor costs. The company then looks to improve their maintenance costs, and heighten their use of technology. They also look to improve the security of their vehicles, which would have two external cameras, a proximity sensor, and a 360° monitoring system. They also have developed a system to separate the chassis from the body of the vehicle, which would cause a 45% reduction in cost over the vehicles lifespan. This is not yet in place however, and it will take some time before the effects of the new design will start to show in profit. Brink's looks to have revenues of $3.3 billion in 2019, which is a 16% increase from 2016, and a Compound Annual Growth Rate of around 5%. The improvements look promising for Brink's, and it could be just what they need to stay on an upwards path.

Could There be a Pullback?

Given the dramatic rise in the company's price, it is hard to imagine there would not be a pullback of some kind. However, Brink's seems to show no signs of slowing down. However, if the earnings expectations are merely met, then it could turn into a Sell On The News event, although if the company surprises to the upside as in prior quarters, a pullback seems unlikely.

The company is trading at 50x earnings, which is high, given that their competitors have P/E ratios down around the mid 20s, stretching all the way to 30. In other words, investors should be aware the stock is priced to perfection. Any hiccup could be reason for a pullback. So, hedging positions through the use of protective puts may be a prudent course of action. However, the company is still expected to grow in revenue by 9.5% this year, and by 7.9% next year, so any pullback is likely to be short lived.

In the past, challenges to earnings and revenue have been due to currency headwinds, according to the CEO Douglas Pertz. Because much of the company's revenue comes from regions in South and Latin America, Brazil being their fourth largest market, if the devaluation of currencies occur again in these regions, it would cause more problems and disappointing quarters for Brink's. In their March 2nd meeting in New York, however, the company focused on how they could strengthen their market in their United States and North American operations, which would help to avoid a similar crisis from happening. If a pullback occurs in the near future, it could be used to establish a position in the company.

Conclusion

The improvements that Brink's has made have been impressive. In just a short timespan of less than a year, they have been able to double the price of their company, and increase their YoY earnings by over 1,000% in Q1 and 4,000% in Q2. In the future they continue to see increased earnings and revenues, and their stock price will likely continue to soar. A pullback may be looming somewhere in the future, but the company seems to be prepared for any problems that may occur with currency headwinds, and any recoil could be used as a way to establish an investing position with the company. With strong earnings predictions this quarter, next quarter, and even stretching into next year, this is an investment that could be beneficial in the term of 1-2 years, but it's notable growth will have to cool off at some point, and if they do not strengthen their U.S. market, currency headwinds could take them back to the days of negative earnings. All in all, Brink's is doing well in the present, and the opportunity is there to take advantage of a company that looks to continue to grow in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.