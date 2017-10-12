Initial Thoughts On Summit Materials' Bid For Ash Grove

The concrete and aggregates business has been red hot lately; no matter where investors turn, mergers and acquisitions news is everywhere. While the roll-up deals started small coming out of the Recession (US Concrete’s (USCR) habit of buying handfuls of operators every year, Summit Materials (SUM) picking up a similar number every year since 2009). Now that aggression has spread, and larger deals are becoming the norm. US Concrete came in over the top of Vulcan Materials (VMC) in its $250mm bid for Polaris Materials, so I wasn’t necessarily surprised to see CRH’s (CRH) massive $3,500mm offer topped for Ash Grove Cement, but I was intrigued once I saw that new new darkhorse bidder be Summit Materials.

Summit Materials’ take-out offer of $3,800mm was put together in just two weeks. Why the aggression? Ash Grove, while privately-held, is a massive operation. Last year, the company (concentrated in the Midwest) shipped more than 8.2mm tons of cement from eight plants and two deep water import terminals. Beyond those facilities, the company also operates 52 ready-mix concrete plants, 25 sand and gravel plants (“aggregates”), 20 limestone quarries, and even some packaged product plants. This is a true story of vertical integration – Ash Grove owns the entire process, from the input materials to shipping to the end user. Domestically, cement demand is expected to grow over the next several years in the mid-single digits across most of the United States, and if you look at statements from most management in this space, domestic production is running at nearly full capacity to keep up. Imports are expected to rise (Ash Grove’s import terminals could be a key asset there), and broadly, pricing is expected to improve. For years, the cement/concrete industry has been extremely fragmented, and consolidation of this nature has been a long time coming.

Detail On Summit Materials, Potential Deal Concerns

Summit Materials doesn’t get as much press time as other players (which is already limited), with my initial coverage from nearly two years ago being the last time the company actually saw an in-depth dive on Seeking Alpha. That is par for the course for the industry, which I think has been one of the more neglected growth stories in recent years. The fundamentals are there, and while institutions have been hastily gobbling up exposure, there is still some meat left on the bone for retail investors that were late to the party in some instances. Once more details are known, it will be interesting to dig into this company again to see if that is the case here.

Given Summit Materials’ deep acquisition history (which has been highly aggressive), I’m surem management has already ironed out their approach for this deal, but it is worth mentioning that at the end of Q2 2017, the company already carried net leverage of 3.7x. To date, we haven’t gotten any news on what the profitability of Ash Grove is, other than “215mm before taxes in 2016” – no EBITDA number, no information on the debt they carry, no balance sheet information. That makes forecasting difficult, but I would assume the number falls in the $350-400mm range (or 10x EBITDA multiple on the deal) given industry norms on leverage and depreciation. Since Summit Materials’ current guidance is for $447mm in EBITDA, the company, on a pro forma basis, would generate $822mm in EBITDA, likely more given Ash Grove has likely seen its results improve in 2017, given broad-based industry growth. Still, keeping that number to be conservative, if this was a cash offer, the pro forma balance sheet would carry $5,370mm in debt, or 6.5x net debt/EBITDA leverage. I honestly think this is manageable, given the company was running net debt/EBITDA of 6.7x in 2014, so the company has proven its ability to handle that degree of leverage before while repaying creditors. Given Summit Materials’ cost of equity is in the 13-18% range, debt is certainly going to be the preferred method, even if the company has to tap the high yield market. Given the current credit rating of B1 (using Moody’s here), and the likely downgrades given the high rating, its likely new debt would be rated Caa1 and would have to be priced in the 7-8% yield range.

Still, most other coverage of this deal is assuming this is an all-stock deal, which would give current Summit Materials roughly 55% control, while current Ash Grove shareholders would receive a sizeable, but non-controlling interest, of roughly 45%. While I still maintain that an all-cash deal is possible, if this is the case, Ash Grove’s Board of Directors and shareholders would then have to decide if they wish to get a marginally sweeter deal from Summit Materials (after the $131mm termination fee), or would prefer to stick with CRH’s all-cash bid.

