JM Smucker: A Sweet Bargain

The shares of JM Smucker Co. (SJM) are down about 21% over the past twelve months, and in my view this is a good entry point for long term investors. I’ll go through my logic below by commenting on the financial history here, and by modeling what I expect the future to be by reviewing the dividend yield. I’ll conclude by looking at the relationship between the shares and the overall market. Although there is obvious volatility here, the dividend is safe and is liable to grow in the coming years. Investors should take advantage of the relatively cheap valuation to capture some of this growth.

Financial Snapshot

When reviewing the financial history here, it’s obvious that this firm is somewhat volatile. Both the top and the bottom lines have moved quite dramatically on a year over year basis, but both are up nicely over the past five years. In particular, revenue was 25.4% higher in fiscal 2017 than it was five years earlier, and net income is up about 9% over the same time period. This is obviously a volatile business, and investors should be prepared for that.

One of the things I like about this company is the fact that management has reacted to that volatility by treating shareholders very well. In particular, they have returned about $3.1 billion to shareholders over the past five years ($1.7 billion from stock buybacks, and the balance from dividends). A shareholder friendly management is a necessary precondition for me to invest, and this management meets that bill in spades.

Turning to the capital structure, there is a great deal of debt on the balance sheet, but I’m not particularly worried about it at this time for a few reasons. First, most of the debt (53.5% of it) is due between 2025 and 2045. I consider this to be far enough in the future to be a non-event. Second, the company has been diligent about paying down the debt load, as it’s dropped by a little over $1.7 billion over the past two years. Finally, the interest expense is only about 3%, which isn’t enormous in my view. Thus, I’m less worried about debt in this context than I frequently am.

The Dividend

Although the financial history is interesting here, investors are obviously more interested in the future than they are the past. With that in mind, I must spend some time forecasting what I expect the future to look like. Whenever I perform a forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I only change one variable and hold everything else constant. I only “move” what I consider to be the most important variable, which is the dividend in this case.

Over the past 6 years, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of 7%. Given a relatively low dividend payout ratio in the low 60s, I consider it reasonable to assume this rate of growth over the next four years. When I perform that forecast, I estimate a CAGR for the shares of just shy of 10%. I consider this to be a very reasonable rate of return relative to the risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for SJM would turn bullish with a daily close above $105.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a downtrend pattern on the daily charts which began on September 20. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $113.00 level over the next three months.

We will buy SJM call options when the shares post a daily close above $105.00. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $103.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $113.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe SJM is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

Investing is about choosing between choice A and choice B. In my view, the best option is generally to choose the business that gives you access to future cash flows at the lowest possible entry price. In order to achieve that entry price, though, there is often some “hair” on the business. Bargains are only had when most others have a reason to eschew the shares in the short term. In order to succeed in this domain, it’s necessary for investors to look past any short-term problems and buy into companies with better than average long term prospects.

In my view, JM Smucker offers a compelling dividend story at a 9% discount to the overall market. This is a powerful combination in my view, and is a reason to invest in the shares at these levels. In my opinion, long term investors would be wise to buy and hold JM Smucker for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SJM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.