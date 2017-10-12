BMW Is A Cheap Income Play

Its financial results have been good recently, but despite this its valuation is quite cheap trading at only 8x forward earnings.

BMW is a premium carmaker with high exposure to China, which has better long-term growth prospects than other large automotive markets across the world.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) has an interesting profile due to its combination of high exposure to China, where it has good growth prospects, low valuation and attractive dividend yield. Furthermore, its dividend seems to be sustainable, which is quite rare among the automotive sector making it quite attractive to income investors.

Company Overview

BMW manufactures and sells luxury cars and motorcycles worldwide. It is based in Germany, but has a global reach. It has a market capitalization of about $68 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. Its closest competitors are other German premium carmakers, such as Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY).

BMW is among the top 10 automakers in the world, despite its premium positioning. It has three car brands, namely BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce and also manufactures motorcycles under the BMW brand. It also has a financial services segment, which offers car leasing and credit financing for both retail and corporate fleet customers.

For reporting purposes, it has three business segments namely Automotive, Motorcycles and Financial Services. Its automotive division is the largest one, generating around 80% of its operating income, followed by financial services (about 20%) while motorcycles has a low weight within the group.

BMW has a good geographical diversification, with Europe representing 44% of its sales, while the rest comes mainly from China (25% of sales), Americas (18%) and Asia (13%). By country, China is nowadays the company's largest single market, while historically its domestic market was the largest one. China should continue to be one of the company's main growth drivers, given that is still reporting higher sales growth than other countries. In the first eight months of 2017, China's unit sales are up by 16%, which is a very good achievement in an already large market.

Like its peers, BMW's strategy is to invest and develop technologies that will make its vehicle fleet more fuel efficient and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. This also includes its electric vehicles [EV] push, which was launched in 2013 as the BMWi products. The company is increasing research & development [R&D] expenditures to offer the most advanced technologies among the automotive industry, recognizing that a major technological shift may happen in the next decade within the industry, due to the expected increasing penetration of EV.

Its R&D expenses have increased significantly over the past few years amid an expanding range of models, tighter emissions legislation and EV development. Current R&D expenses are about 5.5% of revenues, the highest ratio in the company's history and is not expected to reduce in the coming years, as BMW boosts spending to lower emissions and continues to invest in new technologies regarding connectivity, digitalization and autonomous driving.

Financial Overview & Dividends

Regarding its financial performance, BMW has delivered positive results over the past few years due to strong automotive markets worldwide, despite the challenging political and economic landscape across several regions. Additionally, the increased weight of China on revenues have resulted in some margin expansion.

In the past year, its total sales increased by 2.2% to €94.1 billion ($111 billion), a significant slowdown from the previous year (when sales were up by 14.6%) impacted by currency effects. In Europe, the company's largest region, it has gained market-share in recent years, as consumers moved away from mainstream brands being an important boost for its sales growth. Indeed, in 2016 its sales in Europe increased by 10%, much better than other geographies, boosted by European Southern countries, such as Spain and Italy.

Its profitability declined slightly, but remained at a very high level compared to its recent history. Its EBIT amounted to €9.4 billion ($11 billion), at the top of its target level. Its net profit increased by 8% due to lower tax and interest expenses, leading to earnings per share of €10.50 ($12.39).

In the first six months of 2017, BMW has maintained a solid operating momentum, reporting higher sales and profits across its three divisions. Its EBIT margin rose to 9.7% in the second quarter of 2017, above its German peers, benefiting from higher group sales, rising by 3.1% compared to the same period of last year. Despite its good results, its guidance remained unchanged for an 8-10% target range for its auto EBIT margin and auto revenue to grow 5-10% in the full year 2017, which may be conservative considering that automotive market remain robust.

Going forward, BMW should continue to report moderate growth, supported by a relatively young model portfolio and supportive global automotive markets, especially in China and Europe. However, according to analysts' estimates, higher sales are not expected to result on higher profitability due to some softening of abnormally high profits in China in the coming years. Indeed, its EBIT margin is expected to be 9.7% by 2019, a slightly lower level than reported in 2016.

Regarding its dividend, BMW has a good track record following the global financial crisis, delivering a growing dividend. Its last annual dividend was set at €3.50 ($4.13) per share, an increase of 9.4% from the previous year. At its current share price, BMW has a dividend yield close to 4%. This is an attractive yield, but like many European companies BMW only pays one dividend per year and the German dividend withholding tax rate is 25%, reducing somewhat its income appeal.

The automotive industry is not usually considered by investors as a good income source because the industry is cyclical and dividends can rapidly be cut during bad times. However, BMW has good sustainability metrics due to its low dividend payout ratio and good cash flow generation.

Its dividend payout ratio has been quite conservative, at only about 33% in the past three years. This gives some safety margin to maintain its dividend, even if earnings decline considerably in a given year. Additionally, its dividend is clearly supported by the company's good free cash flow generation, taking into account that its free cash flow generated in the automotive segment amounted to €5.8 billion ($6.8 billion) in 2016, the record level of the past ten years. This is way above its dividend outflows, making its shareholder remuneration sustainable in the long-term unless the global automotive market collapses, like it happened in late 2008.

Conclusion

BMW is a good play within the automotive sector in Europe, due to its strong fundamentals and high exposure to China. Its growth prospects are better than for some of its peers, who have a higher exposure to developed markets. Despite this, BMW is trading at only 8x forward earnings which seems to be quite undemanding. Additionally, it offers an attractive dividend yield of 4%, making it quite attractive to income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.