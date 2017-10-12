Delta: It's Done Well This Quarter, But Keep An Eye On Margins

I remain optimistic, but would want to see a bounce back in operating margins to be a buyer.

A couple of weeks back, I advised that the dip in Delta Air Lines (DAL) was temporary.

My main reason for asserting this was that the company had been seeing reduced earnings guidance for the coming quarter as a result of the implications of Hurricane Harvey - namely lower ticket sales and higher fuel prices.

However, I also stated that markets were overreacting to the case of Delta Air Lines - as this airline in particular is not as exposed to fuel hikes as competitors given that its refinery is located in Pennsylvania rather than Texas.

Fast forward two weeks, and the company has actually beaten its 3Q earnings guidance by 4 cents ($1.57 vs. $1.53), and the stock is now up from $47.50 to $52.95:

Interestingly, the rise had actually come in the days leading up to the earnings beat. When we compare with American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines (UAL), we see that Delta Air Lines has almost fully rebounded from the low seen in September, just marginally beaten by American:

In this regard, the market seems to have acknowledged its overreaction to the decline in airline stocks due to recent events, and Delta and its peers have largely been on the rebound.

So, what happens from here? Now that Delta has recovered, is there more upside ahead?

A big part of the answer to this question hinges on where fuel prices are heading from here. Fuel prices have been rising regardless of the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

For instance, we see that average fuel price per gallon on a GAAP basis is about 7% higher than the same quarter last year, while the average price per gallon on an Adjusted basis is up over 13%:

Source: Delta Air Lines - 3Q17 Earnings Release

In addition to rising fuel expenses, we see that net income and operating cash flow are lower while total debt and capital leases are up significantly.

Moreover, for December, the company is expecting operating margin to come in at 11-13%, which is slightly down from the margin of 14-16% forecasted for the same period last year:

Source: Delta Air Lines - 3Q17 Earnings Release

When fuel prices rise, the increased costs are typically passed on to customers in the form of higher fuel prices. To Delta's credit, even with overall higher fuel costs in 2017, the airline has still managed to increase its revenues this year:

Source: Delta Air Lines - 3Q17 Earnings Release

Delta Air Lines is ultimately trailing at a 5-year high, and interestingly the stock hasn't moved all that much on a holistic basis in the past couple of years:

Ultimately, I still envisage that sooner or later, we're going to see a significant break to the upside in this company. However, for that to happen, operating margins need to sustain growth - there is still a risk of significant downside if higher fuel costs start to eat into OM.

If I were holding this company, I wouldn't sell. However, as a prospective buyer, I would need to see a revival in operating margins - its 5-year operating margin growth rate according to GuruFocus was 28.30% on an annualized basis. While such growth is on the higher end of the spectrum, I would at least look for a revival in OM to 2016 levels before initiating a position - so as to ensure that higher fuel prices won't undo the significant progress this company has made in the past few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.