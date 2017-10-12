The Big Risk For The U.S. Dollar

From a tactical perspective, the US dollar looks like a crowded short is oversold and usually sees positive seasonality this time of the year.

From a fundamental standpoint, the US dollar still sees compelling yield support, and a catalyst in the form of Fed rate hikes and QT.

In this video, we look at the big (upside) risk for the US Dollar Index (DXY). Specifically, the video walks you through a couple of slides of a recent edition of the Weekly Macro Themes report. In the video, we talk through the big charts to be watching for the US dollar outlook.

The main conclusion is that considerable upside might be in store for the US dollar as compelling yield support remains, speculative futures positioning is stretched to the downside, breadth metrics are extremely oversold, and seasonality is about to turn positive.

The analog chart also lays out the potential upside were a history to repeat - and as noted, there are a couple of key macro parallels between now and the late 90's. Further, the EUR/USD looks stretched to the upside and is seemingly due at least a pause if not a pullback. Hence, there is certainly a case for near-term upside risk. As the US dollar is a key variable for many markets and economies, this is definitely one to have on your radar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.