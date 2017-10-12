Your Daily Pharma Scoop: AcelRx DSUVIA PDUFA, Ardelyx Phase 3 Success, Rhopressa, LUXTURNA Adcomm Tomorrow

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: AcelRx

Today we will discuss AcelRx Remains An Attractive Buy After Strong Run by Douglas Johnson. This is a timely article because ACelRx (ACRX) has a PDUFA today. In fact, this is probably too timely because if the PDUFA is today (“tomorrow” from the article’s publishing date), there’s probably hardly any upside to buying this stock today. But I don’t bemoan that; I follow ACRX closely and have a few shares left to sell. I feel more sorry because ACRX was a great trader’s stock, but with this massive spike in the last few weeks, it isn’t so any more.

Personal complaints aside, lets see what the article has to say about ACRX’ new pain med DSUVIA. This paid med has a claimed potential peak value of $1.1bn according ACRX CFO Timothy E. Morris. A key takeaway from that interview is that “The DoD has made a commitment to purchase 100,000 units of DSUVIA upon approval at a negotiated price, but when they roll it out to troops is uncertain.” So ACRX gets a running start with an existing order if it gets approved. At $45 a dose, that’s a good $4.5mn worth of pre-order. Unlike injectable morphine, DSUVIA is sublingual, meaning the drug is placed under the tongue and slowly absorbed. That may mean additional benefits to patients who are not able to take injectable morphine.

Its other drug Zalviso received a CRL in 2014, but is marketed in the EU and provides a revenue stream. It has an NDA resubmission due at the end of 2017 and this event can be viewed as a fallback option for would-be buyers of ACRX today. Both drugs completed their phase 3 trials successfully, and Zalviso also completed the FDA-requested additional trial.

In today’s Opioid crisis situation in the US, getting approval for a drug like this is always chancy. However, DSUVIA has one ace up its sleeve - the drug can only be administered in a medically supervised setting. Now, that may reduce abuse - we don’t know - but the necessity of a medical supervisor will probably increase the cost of the drug. In the interview referenced above, ACRX claimed that although morphine itself is cheap, the net cost for IV morphine comes to $140, and one of the components of this cost is that it needs a nurse to administer it. Now, this medical supervision issue may also incur additional cost over the $45 price tag of DSUVIA. Moreover, IV bioavailability is generally better than sublingual or other forms of administration, so in certain settings, like in a hospital where an IV setup probably already exists for a treatment, we are not sure of DSUVIA’s USP. The drug looks likely limited to only those patients, like severe diabetics, who have a problem with IV. At least that could be a counterargument to the drug’s market potential claims.

The company does have about $62mn in cash. At current burn rate, the author claims this can last 30 months. If DSUVIA receives a CRL - as analysts at Pipar Jaffray think - the stock will tank to below $2. Like Zalviso’s CRL, this CRL may also be manageable. However, that may take time - although ACRX must have learned a trick or two from its previous CRL experience. Meanwhile, Zalviso resubmission of NDA is a fallback option, although it may not be strong enough to revise fortunes for the stock if it were to get a CRL today. Bottom line, this is a true binary event, and we wish investors luck. We are just happy to have been able to trade in and out of ACRX for months before this volatility took over.

Update 10/12/2017: ACRX received a CRL. Needs additional safety data from 50 more patients only for dose-max, and some changes to directions of use. Very manageable CRL. Plus upcoming NDA resubmission. This will work out.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of ARDX, ACRX, AERI, SGEN, TRVN, KTOV, JNJ, ONCE

Ardelyx's tenapanor successful in second Phase 3 IBS-C study

Company: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume ARDX Ardelyx Inc 256M $5.40 256,961.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $16.30 $4.05 33.33 7.4M cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases



Therapy: Tenapanor

Disease: Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C)

News: “Ardelyx, Inc. reported positive results from T3MPO-2, its second Phase 3 study of tenapanor for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).”

Analysis: IBS-C, a gastrointestinal disorder characterized by significant abdominal pain and constipation, has a lot of focus these days, with Synergy’s (SGYP) sNDA for Trulance and now Ardelyx’s phase 3 data. Ardelyx estimates that approximately 11 million people in the United States suffer from IBS-C. According to a survey mean annual direct healthcare costs were $5049 for IBS, $6140 for diarrhoea, $7522 for constipation and $7646 for abdominal pain. This estimations gives us a billion dollar market potential in the IBS-C market.

ARDX’ GI portfolio includes the Phase 3 development of tenapanor for the treatment of people with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and RDX8940, the company's TGR5 agonist. Tenapanor met its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints in this study, normalizing bowel movements while being well-tolerated. The primary endpoint, the combined responder rate for six of 12 weeks, showed that a greater proportion of tenapanor-treated patients compared to placebo-treated patients (36.5% vs. 23.7%, p<0.001) had at least a 30 percent reduction in abdominal pain and an increase of one or more complete spontaneous bowel movements (CSBM) in the same week for at least six of the 12 weeks of the treatment period.

If successful, we should expect market entry no later than early-2019, giving some competition to SGYP and old hand Ironwood (IRWD).

Aerie Pharma’s Ad Com review of Rhopressa is tomorrow October 13, 2017

Company: Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( (NASDAQ: AERI)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume AERI Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.34B $64.30 698,493.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $65.89 $32.05 100.62 194M glaucoma and other eye diseases



Therapy: Rhopressa

Disease: glaucoma

News: Aerie Pharmaceutical has an FDA Ad Com review approval for Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Analysis: Per the FDA briefing doc, the drug is more efficacious in a certain subgroup of patients compared to timolol used as control. However, in those subjects with higher maximum baseline IOP (≥ 25 mmHg), timolol appears to be more efficacious. In 2015, this drug flopped a phase 3 study. In 2016, another trial showed that for baseline IOPs below 30 mm Hg, Rhopressa was not quite as efficacious as timolol at two follow-up time points. “But the difference between the two drugs was only 0.03 mm H.” AERI’s Roclatan, which combined rhopressa with latanoprost, also showed positive data earlier this year. Earlier in 2017, competitor Inotek’s trabodenoson failed a phase 3 trial.

In an earlier article in August, I wrote the following:

“I am already surprised that a company whose lead drug candidate rhopressa targets a variegated glaucoma market worth no more than $2bn at present already has a market cap nearing $2bn. This, despite the fact that safety concerns arising from follow-up studies may drastically limit the applicability of the drug, and therefore its market. This also despite the fact that, as the article cited just now shows, the trial that is behind the rhopressa NDA has had a number of what I would describe as hack jobs, including changing the trial parameters based on some early results vis-a-vis latanoprost. Besides the commonly prescribed latanoprost, there are a variety of other products in the market for physicians to choose from. Outside of rhopressa and a variant rho kinase inhibitor combined with latanoprost, now called roclatan, the company has another early stage product targeting the larger wet AMD market but this product is a long way from the market. The company has about $200mn in cash, but it raised more money recently after the successful rhopressa trial, however, as a fellow contributor pointed out, the dilution was probably unnecessary. Overall, I am not impressed, and I am not betting on this company.”

Since then, the stock has gone up 20%, which isn’t bad. But my money was better used in buying Halozyme (HALO), which has gone up 70% since I bought it. So I am satisfied I made a good call.

Trevena to cut 30% of workforce, stop R&D

Company: Trevena, Inc.(NASDAQ: TRVN)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume TRVN Trevena Inc 141M $2.37 475,711.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $8.00 $2.15 10.23 24M severe acute and chronic pain management



News: Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) announced that in order to save money for R&D of OLINVO, the Company is halting its investment in early stage research, and reducing workforce by 30%.

Analysis: Trevana will let go 21 full time employees, mostly researchers, and only complete the ongoing phase 1 trial of TRV250 for acute migraine, “after which it will assess options for further development of this asset, as well as for its series of novel S1P modulators for neuropathic pain.” The company’s CSO will also be let go by year end. This move, the company expects, will save it $40mn, after severance costs are paid.

Trevana has about $84mn in cash. Its pain med OLINVO will file an NDA within the month. The drug’s value proposition is that it pain relieving efficacy comparable to morphine while minimizing unwanted respiratory depression, GI dysfunction (constipation), nausea and vomiting. The problem is, the safety data was underwhelming compared to efficacy in the pivotal study. So, while one way to look at the cost cutting is that it focuses everything on the drug, another way is to see it as winding down of operations.

Other news: Kitov Pharma (KTOV) was up 37%. Last week it announced the U.S. marketing application for combo med KIT-302.

Janssen, a research unit of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), announced that it has submitted an NDA for apalutamide targeting non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (‘CRPC), an area of considerable unmet need. Apalutamide is a next generation oral androgen receptor (‘AR) inhibitor.

Today, Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) has an Adcomm for its BLA for LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with vision loss due to confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy. PDUFA is Jan 12, 2018. The FDA briefing doc discusses a safety issue: “One safety concern for vector-mediated gene delivery is the potential to generate an immune response (humoral and/or cellular) against the vector, the expressed protein, or both. Such responses could result in inflammation, significant reduction or abrogation of in vivo gene expression, or destruction of transduced cells. These reactions could occur in patients who have pre-existing immunity to the vector, de novo, or as a result of re-administration of the gene therapy product.”

Analyst Ratings

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO): Cantor Fitzgerald raises target from $21.00 to $34.00, with overweight rating.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI): Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates buy rating with target of $62.00; Canaccord Genuity and JMP Securities set target of $65.00 and $68.00 respectively, with buy ratings. The U.S. FDA posted a review on its site on Wednesday saying Aerie's glaucoma drug Rhopressa effectively lowers eye pressure. See today’s news analysis.

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN): Jefferies Group reiterates buy.

AnaptysBio (ANAB): Robert W. Baird upgrade from outperform to buy, and raise target from $36.00 to $69.00. The company announced on Oct.10 that it intends to offer and sell 3,000,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. ANAB also reported positive results from its Phase 2a trial of ANB020 Tuesday morning.

Ardelyx (ARDX): Cantor Fitzgerald sets price target of $12.00 with buy rating. ARDX stock surged over 36% - up to $7.35, in after-hours trade on Wednesday after news that the phase 3 trial of tenapanor, the company’s drug for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), met the main goal of reducing abdominal pain and increasing bowel movement. The second late-stage trial achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.

bluebird bio (BLUE): Jefferies Group reiterates hold with target of $126.00. The company management made a presentation at the Chardan Gene Therapy Conference on Tuesday, Oct.10. Earlier on Oct.4, the company had announced the publication of interim data from an initial cohort of 17 patients in its ongoing Phase 2/3 Starbeam Study (ALD-102) evaluating Lenti-D™ investigational gene therapy in boys with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT): Piper Jaffray reiterates buy with target of $24.00. The stock rose over 7% reaching near its 52 week high of $20.77, and closing at $20.07.

CryoLife (CRY): Lake Street Capital raises target to $26.00 with buy rating.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT): Oppenheimer Holdings set target of $53.00 with buy rating.

Gilead Sciences (GILD): Barclays PLC reiterates overweight with a target of $90.00. Check our coverage on GILD here.

Insys Therapeutics (INSY): Royal Bank Of Canada reiterates outperform with a target of $14.00. See our news analysis on INSY in yesterday’s daily pharma scoop.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Jefferies Group upgrades from hold to buy raising target from $145.00 to $157.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND): Roth Capital reiterates buy rating and raises target from $135.00 to $158.00. See our recent post on Ligand Pharmaceuticals' diversification opportunity with its unique business model.

Merck & Company (MRK): BMO Capital Markets set target at $70.00 with buy rating.

ObsEva SA (OBSV): HC Wainwright reiterates buy while lowering target from $27.00 to $25.00. The company announced on Tuesday, a $60 million private placement for new and existing investors.

Pfizer (PFE): Barclays PLC set target of $38.00 with buy rating.

pSivida Corp. (PSDV): HC Wainwright set target of $5.00 with buy rating.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP): HC Wainwright set target of $8.00 with buy rating. See our coverage of SGYP in our daily pharma scoop of Oct.9.

Shire PLC (SHPG): Royal Bank Of Canada reiterates outperform with a target of $213.00. We discussed investment opportunity and upcoming catalysts in SHPG in a recent article.

Smith & Nephew (SNN): Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with buy rating and target of $42.00. The $15.5 billion medical device and services company is trading near its 52 week high.

Insider Sales

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR): Chief of Bus. Ops & PAO, Lawrence David, sold 250 shares for $6,350.

Avexis, Inc. (AVXS): Chief Scientific Officer and 10% shareholder, Kaspar Brian K., disposed 15,000 shares (1% of his shareholding) for $1,521,843.

Bluebird Bio, Inc. (BLUE): Financial Chief, Walsh Jeffrey T., disposed 4,900 shares in a Sale+OE of $636,724.

Dermira, Inc. (DERM): CEO & COB, Wiggans Thomas G, disposed 5,000 shares in a Sale+OE of $137,606. He retains 144,607 shares.

Insider Purchases

Casi Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI): Director He Wei-Wu acquired 100,000 shares for $195,000. Their shareholding now stands at 3,160,204 shares. He has added 822,829 shares in the past month at prices ranging from $1.33 per share to $1.95 per share.

Earnings

Rosetta Genomics (ROSG) reported that its quarterly revenue increased to $699,000 from $166,000 revenue it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The operating loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2017 was $1.1 million, which included $132,000 of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, down from an operating loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2016 of $3.3 million, which included $228,000 of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.



Appendix/ Tables:

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) $60.6 Million $3.35/Share CareDx (CDNA) $17.5 Million $4.00/Share NewLink Genetics (NLNK) $51.25 Million $10.25/Share Zogenix (ZGNX) $251 Million $37.50/Share Aethlon Medical (AEMD) $6 Million $1.10/Share Ascendis Pharma (ASND) $126 Million $35.50/ADS Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/Share Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/Share Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/Share

